Under fourth-year head coach Bernie Stratchko, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team is hoping to improve from last season.
“We have a great group of guys this year and have been molding a winning mentality since we started our practices in the fall,” said Seahawks senior Jay Hammett, a Chopticon High School graduate from Coltons Point. “We have a good mixture of experienced players as well as some younger players who have shown a lot of potential.”
This season, St. Mary's returns six bats to its starting lineup in addition to eight pitchers who made starts on the mound in 2019.
“As a team, our goal for this season is to compete for a conference championship in early May,” Hammett said. “Up to this point in the season, we have been working hard and will continue to do so by taking our schedule one game at a time.”
St. Mary’s has a handful of Southern Maryland players on its roster. Hammett is joined by junior infielder Jake Wood (a Chopticon High School graduate from Mechanicsville), freshman infielder Brett Rothman (a Great Mills High School graduate from Great Mills), sophomore catcher Tyler Taitano (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Hollywood), senior infielder Derek Taitano (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Hollywood), senior catcher Bowen Plagge (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown), junior catcher Joey Bryner (a St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate from Leonardtown) and freshman pitcher Ethan Gray (a St. Mary's Ryken High School graduate from Hollywood).
Plagge was a 2019 All-Capital Athletic Conference second-team selection.
“As a freshman this year, I am determined to come in and help the team win in whatever way I can. I want to be an impact player this season who can help the ballclub win some games,” Rothman said. “I also want to learn as much as I can from some of the older guys so that the future of the program is in good hands once they graduate. We don’t want to just be a threat in our conference this year, but rather for years to come.”
St. Mary's was tabbed to finish fifth in the 2020 CAC Baseball Preseason Poll behind defending conference champion Christopher Newport (Va.), Salisbury, York (Pa.) and Southern Virginia. The Seahawks finished in a tie for fifth with eight points with Mary Washington (Va.).
“Our biggest team goal for this season is to win the conference championship,” Rothman said. “From the moment I arrived in the fall we have talked about winning a conference championship and the whole team has their mind set on that. We have a very talented group of guys who love to compete on a daily basis. As of right now, we are all working very hard and taking steps to achieve that goal by working hard in practice and putting in plenty of extra work.”
After losing at Catholic of Washington, D.C. to begin the 2020 season on Feb. 18, the Seahawks won their fourth game in the last five on Monday with a 6-3 win at Washington (Md.), one day after an 18-16 home victory over Ithaca (N.Y.) in which St. Mary's scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning and 16 over the first three frames then held on for the win.
Monday, Plagge's RBI double in the eighth broke a 3-3 tie, then freshman Travis Rinker hit a two-home run to give the Seahawks some breathing room en route to the win. They are slated to play at Marymount (Va.) at 1 p.m. today.
“Some positives through the first couple games of the season have definitely been the changes made in our overall performance on the mound as well as our strong lineup,” Hammett said. “We knew coming into this season that we were going to produce runs; we are a great hitting ballclub. Our new pitching coach Josh Covey has done a tremendous job taking over the pitching staff. It has really shown with a lot of the guys demeanor when they step on that mound day after day. Some things we need to improve on is to just keep the intensity up throughout the season. We have started off the year on a great note, but we need to carry all momentum from this point into the season into conference play, and then into the tournament in May.”
Women's lacrosse wins thriller
A goal from senior attack Kate Bartholomew in the second overtime gave the St. Mary's College women's lacrosse team a come-from-behind 11-10 win over Dickinson (Pa.) on Saturday at US Lacrosse Hall of Fame in Sparks.
St. Mary's (4-1) trailed 6-4 at halftime and 10-8 late in regulation. Sophomore attack Kelly Emge scored with 2 minutes 17 seconds left to go, then sophomore attack Lucy Gussio put in a free-position shot 35 seconds later to tie the game at 10 and send the game to overtime.
Neither team scored in the first overtime, then Bartholomew came through with 4:19 remaining in the second sudden-death extra period to give the Seahawks the come-from-behind win.
Bartholomew had two goals and three assists and Gussio scored three goals. Junior goalkeeper Aimee Uibel made 15 saves, including three in the first overtime and one in the second.
Monday, sophomore defender Stephanie Heffron claimed CAC defensive player of the week honors.
Heffron caused eight turnovers, got eight draw controls and had eight groundballs between Saturday's win over Dickinson an 8-6 loss to Catholic last Wednesday.
The Seahawks return to action on Saturday at Shenandoah (Va.) at 4 p.m.
Men's lacrosse downs Catholic
The Seahawks outscored their opponents 7-2 in the second half en route to an 11-7 win on Saturday in Washington, D.C.
St. Mary's (3-1) trailed 5-2 early in the second quarter after allowing four straight Catholic goals in a span that started in the first, then scored four unanswered goals going from the second into the third to go up 6-5.
Catholic retook the lead midway through the third, but the Seahawks scored the final four goals of the period and got the only tally of the fourth quarter to pick up the win.
Sophomore attack Jude Brown had one goal and four assists to lead St. Mary's in points on the day. Junior midfielder Jeremiah Clemmer and senior midfielder Erich Wuesthoff each had three goals and sophomore goalkeeper Kyrle Preis made 14 saves.
The Seahawks return to action today at Washington (Md.) at 4 p.m.