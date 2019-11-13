St. Mary’s College of Maryland fall sports teams wrapped up its respective 2019 campaigns last week and a couple of teams enjoyed successful seasons with winning records.
The Seahawks field hockey team under fourth-year head coach Jessica Lanham recorded a program-high 13 wins and earned the No. 3 seed in the Capital Athletic Conference Tournament.
“I am very proud of the team and all the effort put in this season,” Lanham said. This year our program took huge strides forward as we finished third in our conference and had a historic season finishing 13-5.”
St. Mary's, which began the season 10-0, lost to Christopher Newport (Va.) by a final score of 2-1 in the CAC Tournament semifinals to end their season.
Sophomore Sophie Carlson, senior Kelbey Egerland, freshman Celina Kaufman and junior Meghan Ronan all earned All-CAC second-team honors.
All four started all 18 games for St. Mary’s. Kaufman led the Seahawks in goals with 11 tallies, Ronan led the team in points with 29, while Carlson led the squad with three defensive saves and Egerland only allowed 13 goals all season for a 0.79 goals against average.
“We look forward to building upon our success this season as we continue to work hard every day to get better on and off the field,” Lanham said.
Under head coach Alun Oliver, the men’s soccer team at St. Mary’s finished its 2019 campaign with a 12-6-2 overall record and earned the No. 3 seed in the CAC Tournament.
The Seahawks picked up a 3-0 win over Southern Virginia in the CAC quarterfinals, but fell 3-1 to Mary Washington (Va.) in the CAC semifinals to end their season.
St. Mary’s picked up four All-CAC first-team selections for the third consecutive year in addition to senior Khalid Balogun being named the conference's Offensive Player of the Year.
Balogun, senior Josh McRobie, junior Roshawn Panton and senior Anoi Hindle (a Huntingtown High School graduate from Huntingtown) all earned first-team honors, while senior Andrew Kalinoski (a Patuxent High School from Lusby) picked up a second-team selection.
McRobie was named the SMCM Student-Athlete of the Month for October and Balogun earned the honor in September.
Leading the team and the CAC in points was Balogun with 36, which included 16 goals. McRobie led the Seahawks in assists with six, Panton added 10 goals on the year and Hindle started 18 games and recorded a pair of goals and assists on the season.
Kalinoski earned his second consecutive All-CAC second-team selection and helped the Seahawks defense hold opponents to a 1.42 goals per game average.
The St. Mary’s women’s soccer team won three one-goal decisions on the season. The Seahawks finished with a record of 3-15-1 and was the No. 5 seed in the CAC Tournament. And after a 3-0 loss against York College (Pa.) in the quarterfinals of the CAC Tournament, the season ended for St. Mary’s.
“While we did not have the best season record-wise, I was very proud of my team for fighting through a lot of adversity and never giving up this year,” Seahawks sixth-year head coach Peter Krech said. “We were a very young team with only one senior and 14 underclassmen, so the future is still very bright for us and players will be better off down the road with the experiences they gained this year.”
Freshman Emma Schroeder (a Leonardtown High School graduate from Hollywood) tied a team-high in shots with 16, while sophomore Casey Mayo (a Huntingtown High School graduate from Prince Frederick) played in 18 games for the Seahawks as a defender.
Freshman Maddie Schwarz earned an All-CAC second-team selection. Schwarz started all 19 games for St. Mary’s in her first year of collegiate soccer and scored one goal and one assist.
“The Jamie L. Roberts Stadium opening this fall was very special for us, and it should offer a fantastic home for us for many years to come,” Krech said. “We look forward to a positive and productive offseason and will continue to put in the work to rebound next fall.”
Cross country and volleyball wrap up 2019 seasons
Ryan Scanlon was pleased with the performance from his runners on both the men’s and women’s side in his first year at the helm of the St. Mary’s cross country programs.
“The St. Mary's men's and women's cross country program underwent a major culture shift in 2019,” Scanlon said. “New standards and expectations were set, and the team fought through its share of adversity. Both the men's and women's teams are very young, and much of the hard work that they put in this year will be seen in the results next year.”
Seahawks sophomore Tyler Wilson had a top-20 finish in the CAC Championships as he completed the course at York with a time of 28 minutes 31.91 seconds for 17th place. Wilson was the first male cross country runner for St. Mary's to finish inside the top 40 since 2012 at the CAC Championships.
“The men's team was low in roster numbers this year, but all of the boys progressed throughout the season,” Scanlon said.
St. Mary’s sophomore Isobel Hermans was the first Seahawks women's runner to cross the finish line as she completed the CAC Championships at York with a time of 29:17.04 to finish 51st overall.
“The women's team finished seventh out of 13 teams at the Hood Invitational in October, with four of the five scorers being either freshmen or sophomores. I feel very optimistic that both the men's and women's programs can reach unprecedented levels of success in 2020,” Scanlon said. “The team seems ready to put in the work this offseason, which will be the single biggest factor determining our success in 2020. The incoming freshmen recruiting class is looking very promising as well. In 2019, a foundation was laid that can be built upon in the years to come.”
Under fourth-year head coach Kelly Martin, the Seahawks concluded their 2019 campaign with a 5-23 overall record and were the No. 6 seed in the CAC Tournament.
St. Mary’s lost in five sets to Salisbury in the CAC quarterfinals to end its 2019 season.
Junior Ellyse Sutliff landed on the 2019 All-CAC second team. Sutliff finished the season with 124 assists, 101 blocks, 230 digs and 20 service aces.
Katie Agate (a St. Mary’s Ryken High School graduate from Leonardtown) finished her junior season with the Seahawks competing in 26 matches, while freshman Ashley Welch (a St. Mary's Ryken High School from California) appeared in six matches in her first year of collegiate volleyball.