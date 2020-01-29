As January nears a close, the basketball teams at St. Mary’s College of Maryland hosted Southern Virginia in a Capital Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday.
“We had a great crowd,” Seahawks men’s head coach Chris Harney said. “Southern Maryland was out here and I love looking out there and seeing the college community as well as the local community. It means a lot to me, the players and it is a huge factor at home games because they bring a lot of noise and energy. I really felt like they were our sixth man today.”
In front of a packed house of fans, the men’s team was able to secure an 85-64 victory over the Knights to finish off the doubleheader. In the opener, the St. Mary’s women fell by a final score of 85-59.
The two programs each feature a handful of former Southern Maryland Athletic Conference athletes.
St. Mary’s senior Gina Seifert (a Northern High School graduate from Owings) and junior Kyaira Priest (a Chopticon High School graduate from Lexington Park) led the Seahawks in scoring with 18 and 16 points, respectively.
Seahawks freshman Stephanie Howell played a game-high 36 minutes and scored nine points. The women (3-14, 0-4 CAC) are slated to host Christopher Newport at 6 tonight.
“We will get back into the gym and refocus and get the game plan from the coaches,” Seifert said. “Our coaches give us great game plans and we will be prepared and refocused.”
On the men’s team, Harney and his staff added another former SMAC standout recently. Dee Barnes, a Great Mills High School graduate from Great Mills, recently transferred to the program after playing for Mount St. Mary’s University. He is currently a sophomore.
“It was a tough situation at the Mount. I just felt like it wasn’t the right fit for me anymore,” Barnes said. “As soon as I decided to put my name in the [NCAA transfer] portal, coach Harney and I talked. I like playing here, it is going to be fun. We are a young team, but we play hard, fast, aggressive and have fun.”
Barnes led the way in the win with a game-high 25 points, which included knocking down six three-pointers.
Monday, Barnes was named the CAC Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for his 25-point performance. The sophomore guard shot 60% from the field, finished 6 of 10 from three-point range and dished out two assists in helping lead the Seahawks to the win over Southern Virginia.
“I was just letting the game come to me. Every shot I took I felt like was a decent shot. We have stretches where we go scoreless for a little while, but we just have to stay confident and having that next play mentality,” Barnes said. “I think we played great as a team. I think that we gained contributions from everyone and everyone contributed to this win from the bench to the starters.”
Freshman Gary Grant (a Thomas Stone High School graduate) scored 18 points, which included converting 10 of 13 shots from the free-throw line. Senior Jordan Alston (a La Plata High School graduate from Waldorf) and junior Albert Scott (a La Plata High School graduate from Newburg) did not play in Saturday’s game.
St. Mary’s led 42-36 at halftime, then pulled away in the second half.
“[Southern Virginia] is a great team. Their record doesn’t show it, but they battle and play hard,” Grant said. “They made us work for it, and we just came together as a team. Coach has been getting us prepared for our games, and we have been trusting each other. It all starts with team chemistry and I feel like that’s what we got now.”
Harney noted the role that getting former SMAC athletes into the program helps the college and local community come together.
“To me it’s fun because I think it ties in with us connecting with the community. I am enjoying coaching those guys,” said Harney, whose team is scheduled to play at Christopher Newport at 7 tonight. “[Barnes and Grant] are two of the most coachable guys I have ever had the opportunity to coach. They are very receptive and great listeners. I am really enjoying being their coach right now.”
St. Mary’s (7-12, 2-2) had nine different players score in the win, including Miles Gillette with 17 points as the only other Seahawks player in double figures.
“I think it is all about playing good down the stretch and not at the beginning of the season,” Harney said. “I think we are raising some eyebrows right now. We played York very tough and we had a great win over Salisbury followed up with this. It’s an exciting time for us right now because we are starting to jell.”
Swim teams split weekend meet
On Saturday, the men’s and women’s swim teams split a home meet versus Salisbury with the women’s team earning a 112-87 win, and the men’s team losing a heartbreaking 97-96 loss to the Sea Gulls.
The Seahawks women started the meet strong when the quartet of Rileigh Krell, Bailey Edgren, Carolyn Sutton and Brenna Litynski won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 1 minute 52.05 seconds.
Litynski, a junior from Hollywood in St. Mary’s County, was a double winner individually in the 200 freestyle (1:59.08) and 100 free (54.86). Monday, she was named CAC Women’s Swimmer of the Week.
Krell was also a double winner in the 100 butterfly (1:00.46) and 100 backstroke (1:01.57).
St. Mary’s also picked up wins from Elizabeth Johnson in the 1,000 free (11:36.61), Edgren in the 200 individual medley (2:29.24) and Anna LaPoint in the 500 free (5:28.0).
Sophomore Leila McCloskey, a Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown, was second in the 50 free and second in the 100 back.
Sebastian Ludwig led the St. Mary’s men with two wins on the day, capturing the 1,000 free (10:37.66) and 500 free (5:01.36). Other individual winners included Jack Kennedy in the 200 free (1:50.51), Peter Orban in the 100 back (53.06) and the team of Orban, Luding, Anri Cifuentes Robinson and Nate Donoghue in the 200 free relay (1:32.26).
Both teams are next scheduled to compete in the CAC championships at St. Mary’s College from Feb. 12 to 15.
Twitter: @johnniswander2