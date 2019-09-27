Kelli Jenkins has been playing the sport she loves for as long as she can remember since she learned how to stand up and walk around.
“I started playing baseball around the time I could walk,” Jenkins said. “My dad was such a good baseball player who really loves the game. He wanted myself and my three siblings to play it and love the game as much as he does.”
In July, Jenkins made history on the baseball field as the first female to play in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League as a pitcher for the Bethesda Big Train.
“It meant a lot to be able to compete at that level with such good talent,” Jenkins said. “It felt like a lot of my hard work had paid off, and it was really cool I got to do it at a field I grew up five minutes from and played so many games on.”
In her debut with the Bethesda Big Train, Jenkins held the Gaithersburg Giants scoreless in the top of the fourth inning.
“It felt good to get the job done,” Jenkins said. “It was hard to push past all the other emotions that came with that outing, but at the end of the day those emotions need to be pushed aside so I can do my job and help the team win.”
Jenkins is from Potomac and attended St. John’s College High School in Washington, D.C. She credits her older brother, Niko, for helping her get in contact to play for the Big Train and leading the way.
“My older brother Niko plays baseball at La Salle University and played with Big Train, so that’s how I was able to get in contact with the coaches,” Jenkins said. “Coaches love my brother’s work ethic so much they usually take me on their team a few years later because of it. I would not be where I am without my brother’s legacy he left me.”
Jenkins is currently a sophomore at St. Mary’s College of Maryland and is a member of the baseball and women’s basketball teams.
“I definitely love baseball more and that’s just how it’s always been, but I didn’t really have many options when it came to choosing where I wanted to play,” Jenkins said. “I must of emailed almost 100 schools and got about 20 responses. [St. Mary’s College head baseball] coach Bernie Stratchko seemed to be the only coach who didn’t care about me being a girl. He wasn’t afraid about me being able to compete at this level. I never had the intention of playing basketball in college, but when I came to St. Mary’s, the women’s basketball coach asked me if I’d be interested and I said yes.”
As a freshman for the baseball team, Jenkins made two appearances on the mound, pitched two innings, did not surrender a run and allowed just one hit.
“I love throwing my knuckleball. Even if it’s not working its best one day, I’ll still throw it a couple times in warmups to mess with the hitters,” Jenkins said. “I like working on my knuckleball and trying out new grips. It can be a hard pitch to command, so I’m always working on it.”
Stratchko noted he is glad to have Jenkins as part of their Seahawks family.
“Kelli brings a passion for the game to the team and intense desire to compete. She’s not scared of anybody or anything when she’s on the mound,” Stratchko said. “The best part of coaching any player is when they exceed expectations and achieve more than the ceiling that people may have set for them. I think Kelli does that everyday and it’s fun to watch. She’s a college baseball player and there’s no doubt about that.”
Jenkins wants to continue focusing on playing the sport she loves, but understands how she is a role model for younger girls every time she steps on the mound.
“For the most part I’m just focused on playing the sport I love, but I’m definitely aware that I have younger girls who are looking up to me,” Jenkins said. “I’m always trying to be a good role model for them. I understand that for some girls they need to be able to see a girl already in some sort of job to be able to dream about having that job one day. I’m happy to be that role model in their lives.”
SMCM field hockey remains unbeaten
Junior Meghan Ronan scored twice in the fourth quarter to lift the St. Mary’s College field hockey team to a 2-1 win over Shenandoah on Wednesday afternoon in Virginia.
The Seahawks, who trailed 1-0 until Ronan’s goals, are now 8-0 on the season and go for their ninth-straight win to start the season on Sunday afternon at Wilson (Pa.).
SMCM men’s soccer loses first game
The S. Mary’s College men’s soccer team fell 2-1 to Johns Hopkins on Wednesday night at the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium in St. Mary’s City.
St. Mary’s (6-1-1) trailed 2-0 until Khalid Balogun broke up Johns Hopkins’ shutout bid with a goal in the 78th minute. Jacob Breslauer, a Leonardtown High School graduate from Leonardtown, was credited with an assist.
Balogun, who earned the Capital Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Week honor for the third time this season on Monday, leads the team in goals with 12 and points with 27.
Wednesday’s contest was a nationally ranked matchup as with St. Mary’s ranked No. 21 in the D3Soccer.com Top 25, up four spots from the previous week, and Johns Hopkins came in at No. 10.
The Seahawks open up their conference schedule on Saturday afternoon at Mary Washington (Va.).
