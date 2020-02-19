St. Mary’s College of Maryland hosted the Capital Athletic Conference swim championships, which started last Wednesday and concluded on Saturday.
“We always enjoy hosting the conference meet,” St. Mary’s head coach Casey Brandt said. “It's great to compete in our home pool and the kids can minimize time away from classes as well.”
The men’s and women’s teams from St. Mary’s were able to earn third-place finishes as Mary Washington of Virginia swept the meet on both sides.
“This year was our best finish in my tenure here,” Brandt said. “The men's team placed third for the first time and the women's team placed third for the second year in a row.”
On the men’s side, the Seahawks finished with 386 points in third place, and Mary Washington won the championship with 1,097 points. St. Mary’s senior Peter Orban was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Saturday.
“Overall, this was a great season,” Orban said. “I'm very pleased to end my swimming career on a high note. Everyone on the team worked really hard this season and deserved to have good swims at champs. I was very surprised and excited to win the award to be honest.”
Orban set two team records and posted his best times across multiple events.
“I was overall very happy with the meet,” Orban said. “I posted my best times in all of my events, which included being placed fifth in the 200-yard individual medley, second in the 100 backstroke, and third in the 200 backstroke. Both the 100 backstroke (52.21 seconds) and the 200 backstroke (1:54.16) were new school records.”
The Scholar-Athlete of the Year was also pleased with the results of his teammates as well.
“As a team we did extremely well and we finished above Salisbury for the first time since I've been on the team,” Orban said. “Some notable swims were from Ryan Akhavan in the 200 butterfly getting second, Sebastian Ludwig in the 1,650 freestyle getting second, and many more. Jack Kennedy and Andrew March also made the A final in the 500 free and 200 breaststroke respectively.”
On the women’s side, the Seahawks earned 494 points to finish in third place. Mary Washington claimed the championship with 1,110.5 points.
“The meet was magical,” junior Brenna Litynski said. “I was really proud of my team for placing third in both the men’s and women’s standings. This was the first time in my career at SMCM that both teams had placed so high. The relays were very exciting, and each member of our team really poured their heart into our relays. Our seniors really blew it out of the water in terms of performance and personal bests.”
Litynski, a Hollywood native, was thankful that this year’s championships were held at St. Mary’s College.
“It’s always really nice to host champs, as we have the opportunity to compete in the same pool we train in every day and sometimes twice a day,” Litynski said. “As a swimmer with severe asthma, it really is a blessing to be able to swim in a pool with good air quality.”
On the final day of competition, Litynski earned a first-place finish in the 100 free with a time of 53.42.
“I was able to overcome a lot of challenges this year, and at that moment, I knew that all of my hard work had paid off,” Litynski said. “I was also very excited to drop time in my 200 freestyle and place second in the 50 and 200 freestyle. I am so thankful for all of the people who have supported me on my swimming journey. I certainly couldn’t have done it without them, and I am so excited for my senior year next season.”
Seahawks senior Elizabeth Johnson was named the Scholar-Athlete of the Year at the conclusion of the competition on Saturday on the women’s side.
“It was a huge surprise to win the award. When they called Peter’s name it was incredible to be a part of the joy and support as we cheered him on. Then when they called my name, I was so flustered and thrilled,” Johnson said. “It was surreal accepting the honor and hearing the cheers of support from my teammates and coaches. I am grateful for the recognition and success I’ve had and have worked hard. I’m also grateful for my wonderful teammates and dedicated coaches for making my experience as a St. Mary’s swimmer one I’ll cherish for the rest of my life.”
Grant honored
Monday, the CAC announced that St. Mary's first-year forward Gary Grant earned conference Men's Basketball Player of the Week accolades for the third time this season.
Grant, a Thomas Stone High School graduate, recorded a season-high 35 points in a 76-70 win over Southern Virginia on Saturday. He is currently tied for the team lead in scoring, averaging 16.7 points per game.
The Seahawks men's basketball team (8-16, 3-6 CAC) finish up regular season play tonight at York College of Pennsylvania.