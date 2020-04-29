St. Mary's College of Maryland athletes honored by Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference

The Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference All-Conference teams have been announced and six Seahawks from the St. Mary's College of Maryland men's rowing team were honored.
Sophomores Christian Oliverio and Riley Woolston were selected to the Varsity All-MARC team, while first-year Samuel Leaman was named to the Novice All-MARC team. Members of the Varsity and Novice All-MARC teams were nominated by coaches in the conference.
"Since our season was cut short before racing began, these nominees are based on their contributions to the speed and success of the team up until mid-March," said head rowing coach Anna Lindgren-Streicher. "Christian Oliverio switched from rowing to coxing this season and has made an immediate positive impact on the team with his leadership and knowledge, while Riley Woolston has shown continual improvement in his fitness and rowing ability.
"Sam Leaman has made impressive improvements in his boat-moving ability this year, and his work ethic should take him far over the next three years."
In addition to the Varsity and Novice All-MARC selections, the Seahawks had five members named to the MARC Academic All-Conference team. Joseph Abramovitz, Graham Bos, Henry Morin, Oliverio and Woolston were selected to the Academic All-Conference team. Student-athletes honored must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and be in their second, third or fourth year of eligibility.
"I'm very pleased with the team's academic performance this year," Lindgren-Streicher stated. "These student-athletes are designing their own majors, conducting research and serving as TAs, showing their leadership in the classroom as well as at the boathouse."
Women rowers honored
The Mid-Atlantic Rowing Conference All-Conference teams have been announced and nine Seahawks from the St. Mary's College of Maryland women's rowing team were honored.
Seniors Katie Gill and Katie Ortel were selected to the Varsity All-MARC team, while first-year Sydney West was named to the Novice All-MARC team. Members of the Varsity and Novice All-MARC teams were nominated by coaches in the conference.
"Although we did not get to race this spring, the all-conference awards recognize the impact these individuals had on the team up through when our season ended in March," said Anna Lindgren-Streicher. "Our co-captains, Katie Gill and Katie Ortel, have contributed to the top end speed of our program all year. They've led the way with their quest to consistently improve their own individual performance on the erg and on the water and have set the tone for a supportive team culture that pushes others to do the same.
"Sydney West quickly made an impact on the team both with her physical performance as well as her infectiously positive attitude. I look forward to seeing what she can do over the next three years."
In addition to the Varsity and Novice All-MARC selections, the Seahawks had eight members named to the MARC Academic All-Conference team. Emily Frieman, Gill, Erin Lanham, Elena League, Emma McNesby, Colette Nortman, Ortel, and Lily Stein were selected to the Academic All-Conference team. Student-athletes honored must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 and be in their second, third or fourth year of eligibility.
"I'm particularly proud of our eight Academic All-Conference members," said Lindgren-Streicher. "We've got a huge range of majors represented, and several of these student-athletes have also presented their research at professional conferences. They've all achieved at a high level in the classroom and continue to raise the team's performance on the water."