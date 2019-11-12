(SMAC teams, athletes listed only after first place)
4A
Boys
Team: 1. Severna Park 43, 20. Leonardtown 523
Individual: 1. Keeny (SR) 15:34.98, 75. Grooms (Lt) 17:34.51, 98. Goodrich (Lt) 17:53.07
Girls
Team: 1. Howard 69, 12. Leonardtown 327
Individual: 1. Goldberg (WJ) 17:50.47, 12. O'Brien (Lt) 19:41.90, 29. Ray (Lt) 20:13.00, 94. Haynes (Lt) 21:54.26, 97. Traver (Lt) 22:05.16
3A
Boys
Team: 1. River Hill 70, 9. North Point 283, 11. Chopticon 317, 12. Northern 317, 14. Huntingtown 346, 23. Great Mills 612
Individual: 1. Nanjappa (RH) 15:45.64, 3. Z. Wedding (Ch) 16:08.54, 4. McGirr (Ht) 16:13.44, 5. J. Wedding (Chop) 16:14.06, 8. Doughty (NP) 16:23.25, 12. Bryant (NP) 16:46.62
Girls
Team: 1. Northern 82, 6. Huntingtown 197, 12. Great Mills 273
Individual: 1. Olson (Nor) 18:49.23, 2. Brotherton (GM) 19:21.63, 9. Fowler (Ch) 19:47.55, 10. Mack (Nor) 19.49.85, 14. Wilcher (Ht) 20:10.30
2A
Boys
Team: 1. Oakdale 63, 11. Calvert 265, 13. Patuxent 341, 14. La Plata 351
Individual: 1. Lund (Oak) 15:47.76, 11. Singletary (Cal) 16:46.25, 14. Musumeci (Pax) 16;53.90, 43. Romero (LaP) 18:07.35, 54. Connolly (LaP) 18:11.26
Girls
Team: 1. Liberty 44, 4. Calvert 121, 9. Patuxent 260
Individual: 1. Mcquitty (Mid) 19:06.75, 4. Miller (Cal) 19;37.48, 10. Prince (Cal) 20:26.73, 19. Willey (Pax) 21:00.65, 28. Mutchler (Cal) 21:30.43
1A
Boys
Team: 1. Williamssport 49, 15. McDonough 465
Individual: 1. Chalker (Will) 16:00.47, 82. Parker (McD) 20:42.07, 93. McRae (McD) 21:13.83, 101. Bartolomeo (McD) 21:57.04
Girls
Team: 1. Northern-Garrett 40; McDonough did not have enough runners to obtain a team score
Individual: 1. Younker (SM) 20:26.13, 67. Matthews (McD) 26:26.51