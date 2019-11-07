Westminster 1 0 1
Huntingtown 0 1 0
Goals: Westminster (Detrow, Kent); Huntingtown (A. Zeruto)
Saves: Westminster (Watkins 4); Huntingtown (Taylor 6)
Updated: November 7, 2019 @ 9:15 am
