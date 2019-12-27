Coming off of a state semifinal appearance in 2018 and with a load of key returners back, there were clear goals and expectations for Huntingtown’s football team. While the team wasn’t able to capture the ultimate goal, it delivered on its promise otherwise, earning a second straight appearance in the Class 3A state semifinals.
There, the Hurricanes hosted the Damascus Hornets, a program with many state titles to its credit and some of the nation’s most highly touted recruits. The game was tied at 14 at the half, but Huntingtown lost starting quarterback Trent Connolly to injury just prior to the break and wasn’t quite able to overcome the loss in a 21-14 loss.
“Leading up through the week I honestly believe everyone on our team believed we were going to win that game,” Huntingtown senior Clay Wargo said afterwards. “No one else might have, but each one of my teammates and myself truly believed we were going to win the game.”
Damascus, which won the 3A state championship the following week, scored the game-winning touchdown versus Huntingtown midway through the fourth quarter on a 7-yard pass.
“Going into it we knew it was going to be tough,” Huntingtown senior Jack Rosnage said. “After halftime when it was tied we knew we were still in it. I knew from the start we had a fighting chance against this team. They have the players, but so do we. We just came out on bottom and they came out on top.”
The program’s first state championship may have to wait, but the season was far from a disappointment for the Hurricanes. The team finished 12-1 overall, won the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference Potomac Division title with a perfect 6-0 mark and proved it was among the state’s best.
“I loved it,” Rosnage said of the season. “It was one of the best seasons I’ve ever played in football. I’ve loved this team, the coaching staff, and I couldn’t ask for anything better. We just came up short.”
“We all just really enjoyed every day, step by step,” added Wargo. “We weren’t necessarily worried about what the end result was, we just knew what he had to do to get there. [Huntingtown head coach Paul] Friel would say, ‘Step by step we’re going to play as champions together.’ Truly, throughout the season every day we did play like champions together.”
While Huntingtown enjoyed a successful season, Patuxent fought its way back to prominence at the southern end of the county in winning the SMAC Chesapeake Division championship.
The Panthers, who had struggled the previous two seasons, went 8-3 overall and reached the second round of the 2A South Region playoffs where they fell to Douglass of Prince George’s County.
“To turn the program back around and get back on track, get back to a winning state of mind, is enormous,” Patuxent head coach Nick Allen said after his team’s season reached its end. “It was really this senior class. A lot of them have been up since they were sophomores and they put in the work to really change this program. I’ll be forever grateful to them for that. They’ve really set the tone for years to come.”
Calvert and Northern reached the region playoffs as well.
The seventh-seeded Cavaliers upset second-seeded Lackey in the opening round of the 2A South playoffs 13-7 just weeks after losing to the Chargers 35-14, then fell in the following round to Potomac of Prince George’s County.
In 3A South, Northern matched up with St. Charles in a rematch of the 2018 playoffs that the Patriots won in overtime. This time, it was the Spartans winning 24-21 to advance to play Huntingtown in the second round, a contest that the Hurricanes won to continue on their playoff journey.
ANDY STATES
Twitter: @cfhphilly