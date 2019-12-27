In many ways it was a dream season for the Huntingtown Hurricanes field hockey team in 2019.
The Hurricanes blitzed through their competition in the regular season, going unbeaten on the way to winning Southern Maryland Athletic Conference and Class 3A South Region championships. Unfortunately, the desired ending did not materialize, as Huntingtown fell a game short of the playing for the 3A state title, losing a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime decision to Westminster of Carroll County in the 3A semifinals at Paint Branch High School in Burtonsville.
Huntingtown, which finished the season 15-1 overall, rallied from a 1-0 halftime deficit to tie the score on Alexa Zeruto’s goal in the second half. The Hurricanes maintained pressure throughout the rest of regulation, but were unable to put the go-ahead goal into the cage and then lost when Westminster scored a couple minutes into the extra session.
“It sucks because it’s our senior year and we really wanted to go out with a bang,” said Huntingtown’s Ariana Smith after the game. “I knew that we gave it our all. ... I know that we can say we did leave it on the field.”
“On a positive note, at least we made Huntingtown history,” senior goalie Emma Taylor added. “Getting this far and being the first undefeated [Huntingtown team] in the regular season, I’m really proud of us for how far we got. We all gave it our all. It just didn’t end up in our favor.”
Regardless of the final result, the season was an overwhelming success for the team.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Zeruto said. “Even though it didn’t end the way we wanted it to, we did a lot of good things this season. We won two championships, SMAC and regionals, and this has by far been the best season in my four years.”
“We did a lot of great things,” Huntingtown head coach Shannon Persetic added. “To go 15-0, to have that kind of a season with the dedication of the girls. The hard work and the time that they spent, the team building, I can’t ask for any more than that. I was really hoping it would be a different outcome, to get to go to states for the first time. ... Right now they’re upset, but they have nothing to hang their heads about whatsoever.”
