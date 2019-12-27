Huntingtown’s girls lacrosse team made some history in 2018 in reaching the Class 3A state semifinals for the first time, and came back in 2019 hoping to make some more.
The Hurricanes achieved that to some degree, ending Leonardtown’s longtime stranglehold on the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference by beating the Raiders and proceeding to win the SMAC title.
From there, Huntingtown advanced through the postseason to again earn a shot in the state semifinals.
The Hurricanes opened their semifinal showdown with C. Milton Wright of Harford County quickly, building a 3-0 lead over the game’s first few minutes, but ultimately came out on the bottom end of an 18-8 decision.
“We started out really strong with the three-goal lead, but I think little by little we played a lot of hard defense,” said Huntingtown head coach Maggie Pike, who returned to the Hurricanes’ helm last spring after several years away. “I think eventually between all of [C.M. Wright’s] excellent passing and their running it caught up to us by the second half. We were on a rollercoaster ride going up and down, up and down, but near the end we just kind of lost our speed and our drive.”
“This game was hard. [C.M. Wright] was really good. We had them shut down in the first part, and then I think they figured it out,” Huntingtown senior Hanna Ash said of the game. “We got tired after a while with them wearing us down. We tried to make some adjustments, but unfortunately we couldn’t. We played hard though and didn’t give up. Even though the final result was a loss, it was still a great effort.”
Senior Suzy Smith scored six goals in the state semifinal, taking her career total to the 200-goal plateau.
“Coach Maggie has coached a lot of us since we were in first grade,” said Smith, who is now playing lacrosse at Lenoir-Rhyne University in North Carolina. “I can’t believe we made it this far again. This team is amazing and I love all of them. I love my coaches and I am so ready for the next level.”
Though the Hurricanes graduated five key seniors from the team, there is a good group of returning players who hope to make the extended seasons a habit.
“We started working for this season really early on just so we could be ready for going far,” Taylor Nicholson said. “I wish we could have gotten farther this year, but next year we will put in the work again and hopefully make it back.”
ANDY STATES
Twitter: @cfhphilly