For years, Northern’s baseball team struggled to find its way out of the Class 3A South Region in the postseason, typically held down by in recent years by SMAC rivals Huntingtown and Chopticon, each of which has enjoyed a state championship in the past five years.
But this year it was the Patriots’ turn. Northern overcame Huntingtown in an epic 2-1, 10-inning game and eventually earned a spot in the Class 3A state semifinals. The Patriots’ run ended there by a 4-2 count to C. Milton Wright of Harford County, as the Mustangs scored three runs in the top of the first and Northern could never pull all the way out of the hole.
“In these types of games, it comes down to pitching and defense and you can’t give a team any extra outs,” Northern head coach Bobby Gibbons said, referencing some Patriots miscues in the field in the semifinal. “We had one mistake in the first inning that led to three unearned runs. We hit the ball hard, but it seemed like we always just hit the ball right at someone. Marcus [Lee Sang] threw well, but you’re not going to win many games when you score only two runs.”
Senior Nick Cook, who tripled and scored a run in the semifinal, kept everything in perspective following the loss.
“This was a roller coaster season,” Cook said. “We lost to Chopticon and Huntingtown during the season then we beat them both in the playoffs to get here. We came up a little short of our ultimate goal, but it doesn’t take away what we did this year. This entire season was unforgettable.”
A few weeks after the Patriots’ season ended, Lee Sang was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 11th round of the Major League Baseball draft. Lee Sang finished his summer playing in the Gulf Coast League for GCL Phillies East squad, hitting two home runs and driving in 16 runs over 36 games.
“I’m really excited to be part of such a great organization like the Phillies,” Lee Sang said on draft day, shortly after being selected with the 330th overall pick. “They’ve been following me, coming to my games and scouting me, and they’ve really accepted me into their family. I’m just really excited to start and to show what I can do and hopefully help the team progress as years go on.”
ANDY STATES
Twitter: @cfhphilly