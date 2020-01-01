The road to get there may have been a little more windy than in the previous seasons, but when the cross country season reached its end at Hereford High School in Parkton on Nov. 9 the Northern Patriots girls team again stood on top of the Class 3A landscape.
In capturing a fourth consecutive 3A team championship, Northern endured more adversity this fall than in the previous three with injuries that seemed to make the idea of continuing the state run more remote this season. But with Oakley Olson leading the way with her second consecutive win individually in the 3A race, the Patriots delivered the goods again.
In addition to Olson, Hannah Mack finished 10th, while Abby Setzfand (18th), Anna Finn (29th) and Julia Devine (34th) rounded out the Patriots’ top five as the team’s 82 points was four clear of runner-up Bel Air of Harford County. Roni Dolan finished 43rd for Northern, passing several Bel Air runners in the home stretch to help the Patriots earn their newest state championship trophy.
“We heard that Bel Air was the team to beat, so we were watching their runners and cheering for our girls to go past them,” said Mack, who missed a good portion of the season due to injury. “Roni passed three Bel Air runners in the last portion of the race. That really made the difference. She was our sixth girl to score and passing those last three Bel Air girls allowed us to win the team title.”
Olson finished the course in 18 minutes 49.23 seconds to repeat as the individual champion.
“We all came up here thinking that it was going to be tough to beat Bel Air,” Olson said afterwards. “We really didn’t expect to come here and win the team title, but we kept pushing each other all week in practice to get better. I really felt good through all three miles today. When I came up that last hill I could hear my mom and [Northern head coach Josh Dawson] cheering for me and I just pushed harder.”
Boding well for the well for the future, the Patriots are still a relatively young team that would figure to enter next season in position to be a factor at the state meet again.
“This is a young team,” Dawson said. “We have everyone back next year. But we had some injuries this year and we hoped to come up here and win another team title, but it wasn’t really expected. So this one meant a lot. Oakley ran tremendously today and the other girls all gave me everything they had and that’s what it takes to win a team state title.”
