With their entire team returning for the 2019 season, goals were big for the Northern Patriots volleyball team this fall.
The Patriots, who had most recently won the Class 3A state title in 2015 and 2017, hoped to make another odd year a celebratory one.
Northern did return to the state final, but ultimately fell a little short of adding the program’s 12th state championship. The Patriots won the first set in their 3A state championship match against Magruder, but dropped the next three to fall to the Montgomery County school by scores of 25-15, 19-25, 19-25 and 20-25.
“That first set we played with a lot of poise and a lot of chemistry and we made some really good plays,” Northern head coach Bobby Gibbons said of the match. “We played with a lot of energy and we were able to hit over their blocks. But they’re a very good team with a lot of good hitters and they just played better than we did the last three sets.”
Northern, which finished the season with a 20-1 overall record, fell behind early in every set in the state final. But while the Patriots finished the opening set in dominant fashion, they were unable to equal that effort in each of the next three.
“It just seemed like the energy was not there those last three sets,” Northern junior Allie Droneberger said. “We just didn’t have the same energy those last three games that we did in the first set. We were just off. I’ve been here when we won and now I’ve been here when we lost and I know how it feels now and I never want to have this feeling again. We’ll be back.”
Northern was dominant throughout the regular season, dropping just two sets throughout and just one against a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference opponent. After claiming SMAC and 3A South Region titles, the Patriots marched on into the state final. They just weren’t able to pull out one final victory.
“This was my last match and it’s definitely bittersweet to having lost in the state finals,” said senior outside hitter Allie Timbario, who will play collegiately for Indiana University of Pennsylvania. “But I enjoyed being able to play with this group of girls and play for a state title. It hurts that we couldn’t leave with a win, but it was great just to get to this point my senior year.”
ANDY STATES
Twitter: @cfhphilly