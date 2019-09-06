Michael Floria knows where his team has been, and he knows that this year he and his Calvert football teammates have a roster that is smaller and younger than it was a year ago.
That doesn’t mean he doesn’t have optimism about the season ahead.
“I think this group is special,” Floria said on Aug. 24, the morning after the Cavaliers’ first scrimmage of the season against Chopticon. “The work ethic that everyone on this team is something special. I’ve never seen a group come out and work harder than this. We graduated a lot last year, but the younger guys are stepping up and it’s exciting.”
Among the departed is Dre Mackall, who rushed for close to 1,700 yards a season ago, as well as several other key performers from the 2018 team. But nobody is looking back. In fact it’s quite the opposite, as the Cavaliers intend to maintain their competitiveness in 2019.
“We have a lot of positive energy going,” Calvert head coach Rick Sneade said. “It’s exciting to go out there and coach football with these kids and these coaches. There is just a positive aura about everything. ... You’re either positive or negative. I partially attribute it to us having a program or an outlook on life focusing on the things that weren’t always right. I can tell you that these kids are always focusing on how they can grow, how they can improve and all the great things that are happening around them. It spilled out [in the scrimmage against Chopticon] with a lot of excitement and passion for what they were doing.”
Senior RJ Short, an All-County performer at tight end last season, is confident that regardless of the Cavaliers’ experience or size it’s set up to have a successful year.
“I feel like this group is going to do great this season,” Short said. “Everybody is working hard. We’re low in numbers, but everybody is still working hard even though we don’t have that many players. We’re staying aggressive, we’re staying on our blocks on offense. We have to work on some things, but we’ll get there by Week 1.”
Isaiah Foote, who recently committed to play Division I football at East Carolina, knows first-hand how far a player can come if they put the work in. Foote did not have much football experience, himself, when he entered Calvert’s program. When he looks at some of the team’s younger players, he sees the potential they all have.
“They’re young, but I feel like they really have a chance if they sit down and study the plays and hone their skills. They could really do something, even after we leave,” Foote said. “I feel like I’ve learned a lot, personally, since my freshman year. I’ve learned what I need to do to make the team more successful.”
The numbers do matter. Calvert will have to rely on players going on both offense and defense, but Sneade believes he has a group that will put its energy towards making it work.
“We don’t have a lot of players,” he said. “We’re light, specifically up front. Our lines don’t have a lot of people, but we have guys that are pretty good. They’re just going to have to play a lot, both ways.
“In our program it’s hard to see that we have a large discrepancy between the players who can play and the ones who may be new. I think we have talent in all areas and I think we have kids competing to play. I don’t think they are looking at any role as more or less significant than another. It’s been pretty good.”
Calvert is set to open the season at home against Leonardtown at 7 tonight. A trip up Route 4 to Northern awaits on Sept. 13, while the Cavaliers will host Westlake on Sept. 20. Westlake defeated Calvert 32-27 in the season’s final week to deny the Cavaliers a seat at the postseason table a year ago.
“I think the key is going to be just staying focused,” Floria said of what the team’s ultimate success hinges upon. “Just doing what we’re doing, stay with the script and stay with your assignments. Do your job and don’t worry about what anyone else is doing. Do your job and we’re going to be good.”
“If we can go out there and have that mindset, we’ll be straight,” added Short. “If we go out there and know that we own that game, then we’re going to go out there and win.”
