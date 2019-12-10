This past weekend, I was seated next to a lovely woman at a holiday party. While our husbands were outside patting themselves on the back for a good year and smoking cigars, I listened — intently — as she told me about planning her daughter’s wedding earlier this year.
With five daughters, I should probably start figuring out how I am going to pay for five weddings.
I’m already in the trenches fighting similar battles. We are currently taking care of braces for three girls, dance lessons for four, and staring down private school tuition for my oldest daughter next year. Just around the corner of course come cars, insurance, college tuition and the like.
It really adds up when you start thinking about it. In fact, my head is starting throbbing a bit as I write this column. It makes me wish they had something like a 529 Plan (tax advantaged college saving account) in place to help people save for weddings.
My tablemate explained that she gave her daughter a lump sum of money that she could choose to spend however she wanted, either on the wedding or as a down payment on a house (or allocate some of the money for both).
Her daughter wisely chose to keep most of the money for a first house and spend just a small portion on an intimate wedding reception (important detail: the reception followed a private courthouse ceremony). I’m praying that at least a few of my daughters have that level of wisdom and self-control when its their turn to walk down the aisle.
At dinner the next night, I asked my kids if they had any idea what kind of wedding they’d like. My middle daughter looked at me with disgust and spat out, “But I’m not even 10 years old yet.” Thank goodness she’s not interested in boys yet.
My second oldest daughter gave me heart palpitations when she described exactly the exact details of her future wedding dress and then announced, “It’ll be all about me.”
Her sister asked, “What about the groom?”
Her taciturn reply: “Well, mostly it’ll be about me.”
With that I started mentally calculating how much money I should be putting away each month and then got myself two Tylenol.
Sportcoat will make you stand out
If you’re an avid waterfowl hunter who will be attending a formal event or perhaps a wedding in the near future, you no longer have to leave your camo at home. Although, I imagine that your spouse might prefer that you do.
The Perfect Pattern Sportcoat has got you covered — in the mossy oak shadow grass blades pattern, that is — for any special event.
It can be worn with a collared shirt in a more casual setting, or even dressed up with a bow tie for a tuxedo-look for a more formal event.
Now you can feel just as at home at a cocktail party as you would in the duck blind. You probably already own several wardrobe pieces in this fashionable pattern — even my yellow lab has a matching collar and leash in shadow grass blades not because he retrieves, but because he looks so ruggedly handsome in camo.
According to the press release, “Perfect Pattern Sportcoats provide their customers with finely tailored sportscoats that were designed with the highest attention to detail while making a bold but tasteful statement.”
Of course, there really is no accounting for taste. But I have to admit that I like the look. Camo is designed to help you blend in with the surroundings, however this coat will make you stand out in a crowd. You are sure to be the best-dressed man in this jacket.
Check it out at www.perfectpatternsportcoats.com. Jackets are available in sizes 38 to 48 both regular and long with a price tag of $299. Each sportcoat even comes with an American flag lapel pin.
Wedding bands perfect for the outdoors
If you’re looking forward to your own upcoming nuptials, you may be looking for just the right wedding ring that says both “I do” and “I’d rather be hunting.”
Some couples are lucky enough to both enjoy the outdoors, which has to be the right recipe for a happy marriage. Or perhaps you’re in a line of work where wearing a metal wedding ring isn’t suitable for safety reasons. Or maybe the ring you’ve already got isn’t as comfortable as you thought it would be.
Qalo has just unveiled a new line of Realtree Strata silicone wedding bands made for both men and women.
Starting at just $29.95, these rings won’t break the bank. And they’re available in a whole host of colors and attractive motifs such as antlers and arrowheads. Starting at just $29.95 with some models reversible, they certainly are a good value for the money. And anglers, don’t dismay, Realtree has got a ring that features the well-known clinch-knot with a hook motif. You can view all the designs at https://qalo.com/collections/new-arrivals.
Outdoor show tickets on sale
Tickets are on sale for the 2020 Great American Outdoor Show, scheduled for Feb. 1 to 9 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show complex in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
To purchase tickets online, go to www.greatamericanoutdoorshow.org.