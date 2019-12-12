Hot on the heels of successful early archery and muzzleloader seasons, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources has just announced that the opening day of firearms deer season saw a 29% increase in deer harvested over 2018’s Saturday opener.
According to a DNR press release, Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said, “Rain once again plagued hunters this year for part of the opening weekend, but many hunters took advantage of a dry Saturday and were still able to put venison in the freezer. The strong antlerless harvest for the weekend is reassuring, and is vital for managing deer numbers in the state.”
Indeed, the Sunday of opening weekend was a miserable rainy and windy day that kept most hunters, and deer, hunkered down and trying to stay dry and comfortable. Overall, the firearms deer season opening weekend harvest was down 9% from 2018.
Firearms deer season continues through Saturday. The rain this week probably hasn’t helped hunters, but thankfully the colder weather won’t be hindering them, too.
Studies have shown that deer move around most on cold days, foraging for food. While the snow didn’t pan out as originally forecasted for Wednesday this week, I know there are some hunters praying for cold, clear days soon.
Junior hunters also had success during the Junior Deer Hunt Days which took place Nov. 16 and 17. These young hunters harvested 12% more deer this year, another indication that Maryland’s deer herd is healthy and robust. Hunting is the very best tool we have to control the number of deer in Maryland.
Firearms season is the most popular deer hunting season by far. Hunters will get one more chance at bagging a deer during the short firearms season scheduled for Jan. 10 to 12.
New rules for goose hunting
There are new rules for this year’s Maryland’s Atlantic Population Canada goose hunting season.
These aren’t the birds you see eating grass all year long at the local duck pond. This is the population of Canada geese that migrate along the Atlantic flyway each year, traveling to northern Quebec to nest in the summer months and along the eastern seaboard from New England to South Carolina in the winter. A good portion of these birds end up in the Chesapeake Bay region during the colder months.
The decreased number of breeding pairs and the lack of successful breeding seasons have resulted in the dramatic decline of this specific goose population.
New this year, the bag limit has been decreased to just one goose per day during the split season that starts this month.
While the restricted bag limit was implemented with the intent to help the population stabilize and rebuild, a lot of waterfowl hunters aren’t too pleased.
The amount of time and money that it takes to go hunting just might be too much to get hunters out of bed this winter. Perhaps that’s a completely unintentional consequence of the new bag limit, yet no one can argue that less hunting won’t be beneficial to the goose population.
The AP Canada goose population isn’t the only waterfowl population to suffer serious declines in recent years. The mallard duck population has been steadily decreasing over the past decade as well.
Even if you’re not a hunter, you probably wouldn’t have any trouble picking a mallard duck out of a duck line-up. Chances are, if you’ve ever thrown bread crumbs at a gaggle of ducks (technically it’s raft), there were probably a few mallards in the mix.
The males have a bright iridescent green head, while the female, as with many bird species, is just a Plain Jane. Nature designed it that way — the females are a mottled brown color which helps them blend into the reeds and hide from predators while incubating eggs.
Come to think of it, I’m going to leave gaggle to the geese. Dabble is a better collective noun for a group of mallards since they are part of the group of ducks that feed by dabbling.
This season’s bag limits for mallards has been reduced from four birds to two, with only one allowed to be a hen (female).
Record set for bear harvest
Pennsylvania just announced that hunters have set a new bear harvest record for the state.
The numbers aren’t quite finalized yet (currently the harvest sits at 4,577), but already the number of bears harvested has handily bested 2011’s record of 4,350 bears.
The population of black bears in Pennsylvania is thought to be about 20,000 bears.
Not wanting the numbers to increase further, the game commission doubled the number of statewide bear-hunting days to help keep the population in check. Good weather, a higher number of hunters and those additional hunting days made a significant difference.
In our home state, the numbers are quite different.
The black bear hunt took place over the course of five days in October. Hunting is only allowed in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett and Washington counties. The total number of bears harvested was 145. It’s estimated that more than 2,000 black bears reside within Maryland’s borders.
Virginia’s bear season is still ongoing, so the numbers are not available yet. But rest assured their bear population is thriving, too. Last year was the second-highest harvest of bears ever in Virginia, second to the year before.