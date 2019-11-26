There’s a small, bony, oily fish that swims in the Chesapeake Bay and up and down the Atlantic Coast called the menhaden.
People don’t eat them though. So, you’re never going to see them in the Reel Report or at a tournament weigh-in. But don’t let that fool you — menhaden are one of the most important fish in the ecosystem.
That’s because they are the food that our prey likes to prey upon, most notably striped bass, whose population has taken a nosedive over the past few years.
Some believe the downturn in striped bass could be due to a lack of available food. Or more aptly put, it may be that not enough menhaden are available in the Chesapeake Bay to sustain the juvenile striped bass into adulthood.
Almost all of the menhaden harvested in U.S. waters go to reduction plants that make ingredients for fish oil supplements and animal food, including fish food of all things. These factories are owned by one company — Omega Protein.
The history of the commercial menhaden fishery is a bit complicated. Once there were commercial menhaden operations up and down the east coast. Today, there’s just one industrial purse seine outfit — Omega Protein — with a large fleet based out of Reedville, Virginia that operates both in the Atlantic Ocean and Chesapeake Bay.
Interestingly, Atlantic menhaden aren’t managed by the Virginia Marine Resource Commission like every other saltwater fish. Instead, the Virginia legislature sets the rules for menhaden. We all know politicians make logical and well thought out decisions based on what’s best for their constituents, as opposed to what lobbyists or donors might ask them to do.
In 2006, the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission set a cap in place, a harvest limit based on scientific evidence, to ensure there’s enough menhaden left in the water for bigger fish to eat.
Originally, the cap was set at just over 109,000 metric tons, the maximum amount of menhaden Omega Protein could remove from Virginia’s portion of the Chesapeake Bay. In 2012, the cap was reset to 87,216 metric tons. And in 2017, the ASMFC voted to lower the cap to 51,000 metric tons, again based on scientific data. But the ASMFC doesn’t make Virginia’s regulations for menhaden, Virginia’s General Assembly does that.
The Virginia General Assembly declined to enact the change in their 2018 session, and this matter was brought to the ASMFC’s attention.
The ASMFC could have voted to find Virginia out of compliance and set the ball rolling to deal with this discrepancy. But since Omega Protein hadn’t harvested 51,000 metric tons in recent years, the ASMFC considered action unnecessary and voted to table the matter indefinitely. Instead, everyone just crossed their fingers and hoped Omega Protein would stay under the 51,000 metric tons cap. Well, it didn’t quite work out like everyone hoped.
In September, Omega Protein announced it would be exceeding the 51,000 metric tons cap. Bad weather in the Atlantic Ocean coupled with enormous schools of menhaden just inside the Chesapeake Bay was enough to convince Omega Protein that violating the ASMFC’s cap was justified.
The amount Omega harvested, they argued, was well within the legal limits set by Virginia’s law. Or was it?
Groups such as the Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland, the American Sportfishing Association, The Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Association and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation started up a rallying cry to hold Virginia accountable for not enforcing the ASMFC’s cap. If Virginia was found out of compliance, the U.S. Department of Commerce could put an immediate moratorium on the menhaden fishery. Last month, the ASMFC convened for their annual meeting in New Castle, New Hampshire where the commission voted unanimously to find Virginia out of compliance. The decision was forwarded to the U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
The ASMFC acknowledged that the menhaden fishery is estimated to be “robust,” but Omega Protein’s concentrated reduction in the Chesapeake Bay may be causing “localized depletion” that is contributing to the demise of not only striped bass but bluefish and weakfish, too. Then, in an unprecedented move, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced in a letter his support for a moratorium on Virginia’s menhaden fishery, ahead of the Secretary of Commerce’s decision. By the way, it may be important to note that Omega Protein was sold to a Canadian company in 2017.
Gov. Northam referenced this fact in his letter dated Nov. 20: “Given these actions by an international company, imposing a moratorium on the menhaden harvest is the most appropriate way to bring about a shift to the responsible management of menhaden.”
Has Omega Protein lost some of its cache in the political sphere of influence?
Chesapeake Bay Foundation senior regional ecosystem scientist Chris Moore issued the following statement: “Virginia can resolve this before the 2020 menhaden season starts in the spring. In the upcoming General Assembly session, legislators should transfer the management of the menhaden fishery to the Virginia Marine Resources Commission like every other saltwater fishery in Virginia.”
Gov. Northam has requested a meeting between Virginia’s Secretary of Natural Resources and the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to discuss the “commonwealth’s support for the ASMFC non-compliance finding, as well as our interest in the conservation of Atlantic menhaden.”
Of course the General Assembly can just vote to accept the 51,000 metric tons cap, but wouldn’t it be swell if they do right by menhaden and let the VMRC manage this fishery? After all, the folks who run VMRC are the experts on all matters that pertain to marine resources.
This story isn’t over yet, but I’m hoping for a happy ending for Atlantic menhaden. They might be small fish in a great big ocean, but when so many species within the Chesapeake Bay food chain rely on them, they’re not so trivial after all.