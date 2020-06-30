Spot is wide open in the Patuxent

Spot fishing has taken off like a bottle rocket on the Fourth of July.
Capt. Bernie on the Shea-D-Lady Charter (301-672-3282) loaded up Sunday morning landing 450 fish before 9 a.m. Capt. Gordy Thomas on the Miss Bobbie also out of Solomons has been getting all he can carry every day this past week.
The hot weather has brought in these fish (officially, Norfolk Spot) in huge schools at Drum Point, Green Holly, Seven Gables, Hawk's Nest, and most everywhere else in the mouth of the Patuxent River.
Perch fishing is excellent too, in the creeks and rivers for lure casters and bottom fishermen.
One issue for all fishermen at the moment is the availability of bloodworms. There is a labor issue in Maine (the source of this wild-caught bait) and there were not enough to go around this past week. We can only hope that the supply will be better for the Fourth of July weekend.
There is good rockfishing for trollers up the Patuxent River. Lure casters using popping rigs from Hard Head Custom scored on stripers in the shallows of the Patuxent all week.
The Potomac River rockfishing is very good, too. The fish are retreating up the Potomac, and trollers are going all the way to Port Tobacco to find the most activity. The shallows are great for stripers at dusk and dawn most anywhere for lure casters.
Cobia hunters are doing well now. The Middle Grounds and Mud Leads have cobia catches most everyday. The problem is a lot of boats are setting up chumlines and there are not enough fish to go around yet.
The thrill of hooking up with a huge fish is worth the risk of having to watch the boat next to you be the owner of the lucky chum line while you become the audience to the fight instead of being in the ring.
Speckled sea trout are being caught in Tangier Sound and in the Salt Islands. The Potomac and Patuxent have some too, but the real migration is just beginning. Our specks will come.
Catfish are big and eager to hit fresh cut bait north of Benedict in the Patuxent, and from Bushwood north in the Potomac.
St. Mary's Lake has plenty of eager largemouths that hit wacky worm rigs in the shallows.
This report was submitted by Ken Lamb from the Tackle Box in Lexington Park.