For the last four years, St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer forward Khalid Balogun has terrorized opposing teams. Balogun helped cement his legacy at St. Mary’s by landing on the United Soccer Coaches’ NCAA Division III All-America second team for the second consecutive season.
“For me to receive this honor is humbling,” Balogun said in a Dec. 5 St. Mary’s College athletics news release announcing his All-America award. “To see all my hard work pay off and have something to show for all the support my coaches, teammates, family and friends have shown me over the last four years is truly an honor.”
Balogun recorded 93 points, 37 goals, 19 assists and five game-winning goals over his four years with the Seahawks. He played in 67 games and started 65 of them.
“I'm so incredibly proud of Khalid and what he has achieved this season,” St. Mary’s head men's soccer coach Alun Oliver said. “He is a fantastic player and an even better person. To repeat as an All-American really speaks to his commitment to the sport and drive to become better everyday.”
Recently, Balogun was formally honored along with the other All-America selections from the 2019 season.
On Jan. 18, Balogun attended the United Soccer Coaches All-America Ceremony & Reception 2020 at the Baltimore Convention Center in conjunction with the United Soccer Coaches Convention to be formally acknowledged and recognized for his outstanding play and achievements.
“It’s been such a pleasure for me to have [Balogun] on the team,” Oliver said. “I have known him since he was a junior in high school, and it’s really great to have that relationship on the field and to have that personally.”
As a freshman, the Bowie native was named the Capital Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year in 2016 as well as the conference's Offensive Player of the Year.
In addition to his All-America second-team selection, Balogun was a United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division III All-South Atlantic Region first-team selection all four years of his collegiate career and a four-time All-CAC selection.
The 6-foot 4-inch forward led the CAC in his senior year with 36 points to go along with a league-high 16 goals as well. Balogun was named the CAC Offensive Player of the Week three times in his senior campaign.
St. Mary’s finished its 2019 campaign with a 12-6-2 overall record, marking its fourth consecutive 10-win season.
The Seahawks season came to a close on Nov. 6 in a 3-1 loss at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia, in a CAC tournament semifinal contest. Balogun played all 90 minutes and recorded three shots on goal in the season-ending loss.
Balogun had goals in the first eight games of his senior season and recorded his last career points with a goal on Oct. 30 in a 4-0 victory for St. Mary’s at Southern Virginia in the regular season finale.