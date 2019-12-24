‘Tis the season for holiday traditions.
Each year we try to squeeze in as much seasonal magic as we can. And that’s not necessarily an easy thing to do.
Between attending the kids’ holiday programs at school, planning big meals, buying gifts for my long list of beloved family members, baking cookies and showing up at many adult parties and events, it really takes some work to fit it all in.
There are lots of musts on our to-do list this time of year, and it just wouldn’t feel the same if I had to give any of those things up.
Along those lines, don’t forget to take your family out to see the displays at Annmarie Garden in Solomons and Flat Iron Farm in Great Mills. Their lights are the best in Southern Maryland.
It also just wouldn’t feel right beginning a new year without spending some time outdoors, taking in the sights, sounds and smells of winter in Southern Maryland.
I do love summer and the accompanying temperatures, but my appreciation of summer is made all the sweeter by experiencing nature this time of year. You can really appreciate the renewal of spring and summer when you understand outdoors in the depths of winter.
Last year a record number of people, triple the number from the year before, welcomed the new year by going on a first day hike. Here’s a list of reasons why you should consider joining us and making 2020 another year for the record books.
You’ve already had to loosen your belt notch — twice — and now that all the Christmas cookies are eaten, it’s probably a good time to start working off those calories.
You’ve never done it before. Break out of your old routine and try something new.
Fresh air and sunshine are good for the soul.
If exercising is on your New Year’s resolution list, hiking is a fun way to reach your step goal for the day. And you can be done before lunchtime.
You have to go back to work Jan. 2. Do you really want to spend your last day of freedom inside?
You’re not a night owl, so you don’t plan to stay up late on New Year’s Eve. You’ll have already had your first cup of coffee before those late-night revelers are entering deep sleep.
You got a new pair of hiking boots for Christmas (this is actually true for me), and it’s time to break ‘em in.
You’ve got relatives visiting and if you hear one of Aunt Edna’s stories one more time, you’re going to crack. You must get out of the house, alone, now.
Just thinking about a hike outside is already lowering your blood pressure. Your dog would love it (many of the hikes are dog-friendly).
There are quite a few venues to choose from across Southern Maryland.
Calvert Cliffs State Park
Hike begins at 10 a.m., so it’s not too much of a stretch for folks who stayed up late to ring in the New Year.
The website says it’s an “easy 3.6-mile round-trip hike for families.” I’ve hiked the trail with my kids before, and it can be a little challenging, especially if the ground is wet, although it is stroller accessible.
One bonus for this hike — once you get to the water, you can look for shark’s teeth on the beach. Dogs on a leash are welcome. Refreshments will be served around a cozy fire at the pavilion upon conclusion of the hike.
For more information and to RSVP, call 443-975-4360.
Chapman State Park
New this year, you can join park staff, the Friends of Chapman State Park, and members of the Southern Maryland Audubon Society for a First Day Birding Hike that begins at noon.
Bring your own binoculars, although some will be available on loan that day. Leave your kids and dog at home for this one as the trail is rated “moderate.”
Chapman State Park is in Indian Head. For more information and to RSVP, call 301-743-7613.
Greenwell State Park
This hike in Hollywood is for the early-risers or folks with small children who don’t sleep past dawn because it begins at 8 a.m. While the trail is not stroller-friendly, the hike is moderately easy so children are welcome.
I’ve done this hike a few times myself. It’s short and sweet, just two miles, and dogs on leashes are welcome.
For more information and to RSVP, call 301-872-5688.
To check out the full listing of first day hikes across the state, visit https://dnr.maryland.gov/publiclands/pages/firstdayhikes.aspx. There are additional options in nearby Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties.
Moratorium comes for menhaden
Christmas came a few days early for defenders of Chesapeake Bay menhaden.
As you might recall, Omega Protein violated the fishing cap on menhaden in the Chesapeake Bay in 2019, according to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission. In a bipartisan response, nine East Coast governors, including Virginia’s governor Ralph Northam, called upon the U.S. Secretary of Commerce to impose a moratorium.
As the deadline for a decision loomed, stakeholders wondered how this pro-business administration would handle the violation.
Secretary Wilbur Ross issued a moratorium that will be put in place in June 2020 unless Virginia comes into compliance with the bay cap.
Most likely the menhaden harvest will continue. Regardless, this decision by Secretary Ross is a major win for recreational fishermen and conservationists.