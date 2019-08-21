See if you can guess where I went last weekend. Here are some clues:
The temperature outside was nearly 90 degrees, but underground I wore a sweatshirt to keep from getting chilled. My four-year-old held my hand tightly as we walked past Pluto’s ghost. Later, she laughed with glee as she threw a coin into the wishing well and made a secret wish. The reflection of Dream Lake fooled everyone into thinking it’s much deeper than it is. As I passed by the fried eggs, I almost reached out my hand and touched them for good luck as many people who had gone before me had done, but then remembered that touching is no longer allowed. And my imagination could travel back in time and picture ladies and gentlemen dancing by candlelight to the melodious sounds of the Great Stalacpipe Organ.
Have you guessed yet? It’s a place I’ve been several times, both as a child and as an adult. Not much about this place has changed over the course of my lifetime. In fact, it can take a century for any discernible change to occur at all (at the rate of about 1 cubic inch of new formation accumulation every 120 years).
If you guessed Luray Caverns, you are correct! On a whim, we decided to load the kids in the truck and head west to spend a day exploring the underside of the countryside near Luray, Virginia as a kind of last hurrah before summer comes to an end.
It’s about a three-hour drive from Southern Maryland to Luray without any pit stops. But if you do decide to take the scenic route, I highly recommend stopping in Culpepper for lunch at Uncle Elmer’s. That is, if you enjoy the highest quality country barbeque delivered with a smile.
Actually, a fair amount has changed at Luray Caverns since my last visit. Since the attraction has been in existence, visitors had to walk down (and then back up) 70 pretty steep steps to access the caverns. That old staircase is a now a thing of the past. More precisely, it’s still there, but it’s cordoned off and earlier this summer a new 164-foot walkway went into service. The walkway is easy to traverse and takes visitors gradually down a long slope and into the caverns. This makes it easier for the young, the old, or anyone who was scared of the old steep stairs.
Once underground, paved walkways take visitors on a 1.25-mile trek through some of nature’s most awe-inspiring formations of limestone. For a few dollars beyond the cost of general admission you can purchase a self-guided audio tour to hear more about what you are seeing. Strollers, as well as small pets that can be carried, are welcome underground. I saw my fair share of both on the day we visited.
The average amount of time a visitor spends underground is 45 minutes to an hour. With five kids in tow, it took us a generous hour to navigate our way through all the rooms of the caverns. The visit made a big impression on my kids and sparked all kinds of interest in geology.
When we returned above ground to the land of sunshine and fresh air, we headed across the parking lot to check out the Luray Valley Museum on a recommendation from a friend who had been there earlier this summer.
If you’ve got any interest the history of Shenandoah Valley, this small museum packs a mighty punch. From arrowheads to Civil War artifacts — and quite an impressive collection of folk art from iron stoves — it’s worth an extra hour to walk through the exhibits and explore the outbuildings. For around $10, kids can buy a bag of dirt and use the gem sluice out back to uncover hidden treasures in the dirt. And as a nice bonus, access to the Luray Valley Museum and the Car and Carriage Caravan Museum (also nearby) is included in the price of a Luray Caverns ticket.
After all that exploring we needed a little rest and some refreshment, so we headed up the hill to the Heartpine Café for both.
While the food and drink weren’t anything to write about, the views from the outdoor seating area were outstanding. The setting was rustic and glorious — grape arbors adorned the patio and brilliant reddish-yellow apples gleamed in the orchard. The air felt crisp and clear as day turned to evening and fog settled on the tops of the mountains in the distance. I could have stared at the mountains for hours, except we had one last stop on our agenda.
If you take a trip to Luray Caverns, make sure you leave room in your schedule for a visit to the Luray Zoo, about a two-minute drive from the caverns. Give the zoo a call a few days in advance to set up a behind-the-scenes tour for 5 p.m., when the zoo closes.
I wasn’t sure what to expect as the zoo is privately owned and small, but all my expectations were spectacularly exceeded. It was quite the treat to feed a banana to a lemur and pet a friendly porcupine named “Snuggles.” There’s a whole room of snakes that would excite any future herpetologists. One of the turtles on display was born in 1869. In case you’re wondering, this is no taxidermized turtle. It’s still alive!
My kids were pretty thrilled with the tour, and that’s putting it mildly. This zoo is a rescue zoo, so the owner Mark Kilby is a passionate host who has a lot to say about the pet trade and how to properly care for animals.
For more information about Luray Caverns visit https://luraycaverns.com/. The Luray Zoo’s website is https://lurayzoo.com/.