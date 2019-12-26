I like to keep up to date with the latest products for outdoors enthusiasts.
This time of year, a lot of advertisements for hunting gear make their way to my email inbox, including a recent ad from SEVR for an “all-new innovative archery practice target.”
Well, this got my attention right away. With the mild winter weather thus far into December, my daughters have been spending a good bit of time in the backyard practicing their archery skills.
Target shooting has always been a favorite pastime for my family, starting back when I was just a young girl.
We had quite a set-up on our farm in Dentsville, where my father built horseshoe pits with an accompanying archery range made with straw bales for the backstop. I spent many a summer afternoon doused in bug spray out on that range, practicing with an old red recurve bow that was handed down to me by a friend of my father.
A lot has changed since then. Cornhole has replaced the game of horseshoes, and not too many folks use straw for target shooting anymore, now that bag targets and foam are much more accessible and affordable. But the fun of hitting a bullseye still remains the same and the equipment needed hasn’t changed much either.
Years ago, my father bought my daughter her very own bow and arrow set for her birthday. It was a pink and black camo patterned compound bow called the Lil’ Banshee made by Barnett Outdoors. The set came with a few plastic arrows featuring rounded tips and plastic vanes.
This compound bow and arrow set was not a toy. Far from it, in fact. The 18-pound draw was quite a challenge for her 8-year-old arms to handle. In the beginning, she could only get off a few shots before her arms would tire out and need a break.
While she never became enthralled with archery as a hobby, the bow would come out occasionally and she and I would spend some quality mother-daughter time together bonding over who was the better marksman (markswoman?). I taught her what I knew, and she listened and learned.
I know that she was listening because a few weeks ago, as we were unpacking boxes at our new house, she found that bow. It had been about two years since she’d used it last. When her sisters got wind of the treasure she’d found, everyone dropped the unpacking and headed out to the backyard to give the bow a try.
My oldest gave a short speech on the rules of the range, how to hold the bow, and the protocol for retrieving and carrying the arrows.
She explained the parts of the arrow, with proper terminology, and showed her sisters how to determine which are the hen versus cock vanes. She demonstrated the way to stand and the proper technique for nocking an arrow.
I was impressed. When you are trying to raise a group of girls to appreciate the outdoors, it’s nice to see the evidence of success so clearly.
We didn’t have any targets on hand, so she made a makeshift target out of an old log with large, dry sycamore leaves about 20 feet down range, proving the old adage “less is more.” You don’t need fancy targets, or even fancy equipment, to have fun.
Everyone got a chance to shoot that afternoon, from the oldest (me) to the youngest (4 years old), with a little help from her big sister. Plenty of arrows whizzed through the sycamore leaves, eliciting whoops of triumph from the shooter and cheers from the crowd.
As regular readers of this column are aware, I’m not a fan of kids spending their free time watching television. My kids have had the last week off from school and have still yet some days to go.
I’m thankful my father got us all interested in the outdoors and gave us the tools for those activities. My father would be happy knowing the gift he gave a little girl years ago has made a lasting impression on his granddaughters.
My oldest is now a little too big for that bow, so it might be time to update her equipment. She turns 14 in a few weeks, and I’ve got my eye on a Diamond Bowtech compound bow at Cabela’s that I think she’d be thrilled with.
Which brings me back to that new target from SEVR. Called the SEVR 21-inch HD target, it measures 21x17x13 inches and is made from premium foam that makes it easy to remove arrows. The target can be shot horizontally and vertically, ideal for folks who hunt.
You can check out more about the target at www.sevrbroadheads.com/product/sevr-21-hd-archery-target/. It can be preordered now for $169.99 and will ship for free in January.
Raley catches big striper
The big ones have arrived and there are just a few days left for striper fishing in the Potomac River if you want a chance at catching your own.
Ken Lamb of the Tackle Box in Lexington Park (301-863-8151) sent over a photo featuring Thomas Raley with a 51-pound striper he caught last Sunday.
It’s the first big fish Lamb has confirmed this fall, and he said more should be arriving daily now that colder weather has set in.
Raley used a Hard Head Custom Bait umbrella to land the behemoth, and the Tackle Box carries a full assortment of that brand’s tackle.
The Potomac season runs through the end of the year.