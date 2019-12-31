Happy New Year. Truth be told, I’m a teensy bit sad to say goodbye to 2019. It was a great year for my family. All the kids were healthy, learning, growing. and most important becoming increasingly self-sufficient.
And, my youngest started walking and then, right on schedule, talking. Knowing how fleeting those sweet baby years are, I wouldn’t mind a few more months in 2019, so I can soak up more of that baby time.
Burpee may have set a new record for mailing out their spring catalog. I can usually count on finding one in my mailbox a few days after the new year has officially begun. But they outdid themselves this time. The first catalog arrived Dec. 26.
Not to worry, my oldest daughter and I were rather pleased with these circumstances.
We watch the mailbox closely after the holidays in anticipation of spring gardening. She spent the next couple hours pouring over the offerings and reading the interesting ones to me. She circled anything I might consider in black permanent marker — after she realized dog-earing the pages would be futile since there were just so many contenders on each page.
Now is the perfect time to dream about those possibilities.
I’ve mentioned a few times that our new house isn’t quite ready for occupancy yet. That will change very soon.
This past weekend, I got all my birdfeeders out of storage and set them up in the yard. In a few short weeks, I’ll be making a trip to Wild Birds Unlimited after a year’s hiatus from feeding the birds to stock up on my favorite products. I’ve seen quite a few woodpeckers and blue jays around, so Bug, Nut, and Berry cylinders and shelled peanuts are at the top of my shopping list.
I’ll also be setting up my raised garden beds once the construction on the outside of the house is complete. There are lots of decisions to be made based on sunlight and proximity to water. Fortunately, a previous owner left water faucets and hose hook-ups throughout the property, so I am all set for spring. I count myself very lucky, indeed.
While I’m a bit sad to leave 2019 behind, there is much to look forward to in 2020.
Another deer firearms season upcoming
The first segment of deer firearms season ended this past December. The deer harvest was down quite a bit throughout many parts of Maryland, mostly due to poor weather. You might recall lots of rain last month, which can put a damper on hunting efforts and their success rates.
The overall harvest was 14% lower than last year’s count, but in Southern Maryland the harvest was up 10% in St. Mary’s County and up 1.1% in Charles County. Mirroring the statistics across most of the state, however, the harvest was down 15% in Calvert County. I can believe that number since I drove through the southern end of the Calvert County last week and saw two deer killed in motor vehicle accidents along a short stretch of Route 4.
According to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, there are an estimated 30,000 deer collisions with vehicles in Maryland each year.
Lots of people mistakenly think that deer live in heavily forested areas. But the fact is, deer thrive in the kind of habitat that humans have created through development, living along the edges of forests and leaving cover to eat in open areas such as fields and front yards. Without hunting, the number of deer in Maryland would skyrocket to untenable levels.
Deer hunters will have one more chance to harvest a deer during a short firearm season that lasts Jan. 10 to 12. This Friday-Sunday weekend hunt will be especially important for the management of the state’s herd.
DNR reminds hunters to wear fluorescent orange or pink while in the field. It would be a good idea for anyone who will be spending time outdoors to follow suit for safety’s sake.
Striped bass season changes to be heard
DNR will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Jan. 9 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Annapolis to discuss the proposed changes for spring striped bass season.
Among the proposed changes is delaying the start of recreational and charter boat spring season.
Known as spring trophy season, it typically begins on the third Saturday in April. The start date would be pushed back to May 1 and in addition, catch-and-release fishing of striped bass from March 1 to April 30 would be prohibited.
You can view the proposal in its entirety at https://dnr.maryland.gov/fisheries/Documents/Reg_Changes/StripedBass_Issue_26_12-20-2019.pdf.
Immediately following the hearing, DNR will present and hear comments about additional measures that are being considered for the 2020 recreational summer/fall striped bass fishery.
You don’t have to attend the hearing to make your opinion known to the folks making the decisions for striped bass management. You can email a comment to fisheriespubliccomment.dnr@maryland.gov no later than 11:59 p.m. Jan. 21.