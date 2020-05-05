Trophy rockfish season begins

Friday, May 1 was the beginning of the trophy rockfish season, and it was cold, windy and with hard rain blowing sideways.
There were a surprising number of hardy fishermen who braved the conditions even suspecting that the fish would be uncooperative, which they were.
Many trollers were skunked. Others landed one or two. One boat reported a catch of four. The fish are big for the most part, in the 45- to 50-inch range
The skies cleared in the afternoon and the fishing improved marginally with most boats picking up one or two fish if they were lucky.
Saturday and Sunday were better in the Chesapeake Bay where some boats scored five or more fish. There was a report of one striper that was in excess of 50 pounds.
Fishing brightened in the Potomac River where trollers in the area of St. George Island found a hot spot.
In other news, there are plenty of catfish in the Potomac and the Patuxent River.
They like to eat chunks of fresh alewife.
The white perch are getting started in the creeks and rivers.
Nothing improves May fishing like the first of June.
This report was submitted by Ken Lamb from the Tackle Box in Lexington Park.