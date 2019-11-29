The following are the final 2019 Southern Maryland high school fall sports standings.
To change a team's record, the team’s head coach should email pwatson@somdnews.com. Southern Maryland Newspapers will take change of records from head coaches or athletic directors only.
Football
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall PF PA
*Patuxent 6-0 8-2 225 157
Lackey 5-1 8-2 232 128
La Plata 4-2 6-4 272 156
Calvert 3-3 5-6 178 260
Westlake 2-4 4-6 210 215
Thomas Stone 1-5 2-7 174 315
McDonough 0-6 1-8 74 284
Potomac Div. Overall PF PA
!Huntingtown 6-0 12-1 428 95
St. Charles 5-1 8-3 270 172
North Point 4-2 9-3 487 213
Northern 3-3 5-5 262 183
Chopticon 2-4 3-6 150 278
Great Mills 1-5 2-7 140 288
Leonardtown 0-6 0-9 100 377
WCAC Conf. Overall PF PA
@St. Mary’s Ryken 4-0 9-3 406 172
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@WCAC Metro Division champion
Boys soccer
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*@+Leonardtown 6-0 19-1
&Huntingtown 4-2 11-6
Northern 4-2 8-6
Great Mills 3-3 7-7
Chopticon 2-4 6-7
^Patuxent 1-5 8-6-1
Calvert 1-5 4-10-1
Potomac Div. Overall
!%La Plata 6-0 14-5-1
North Point 5-1 9-5
$McDonough 4-2 7-9
Lackey 3-3 5-8-1
St. Charles 2-4 2-11
Thomas Stone 1-5 3-10
Westlake 0-6 0-13
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 3-5-2 6-8-4
MISAL Conf. Overall
#Calverton 13-0-1 17-4-3
Southern Md. Christian 5-9 5-12
Grace Christian 3-7 3-9
King’s Christian 0-4 0-5
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@SMAC champion
#MISAL tournament champion
$Class 1A South Region II champion
%Class 2A South Region I champion
^Class 2A South Region II champion
&Class 3A South Region I champion
+Class 4A East Region II champion
Girls soccer
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*@Leonardtown 6-0 11-4-1
Huntingtown 5-1 14-2
^&Northern 4-2 17-3
%+Calvert 3-3 14-3
Chopticon 2-4 7-7
Patuxent 1-5 5-8-1
Great Mills 0-6 2-11
Potomac Div. Overall
!North Point 6-0 10-4
$La Plata 5-1 10-7
#McDonough 4-2 9-9
Lackey 3-3 6-7-1
Westlake 2-4 3-10-1
St. Charles 1-5 1-12
Thomas Stone 0-6 0-12-1
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 3-4-1 8-6-2
MISAL Conf. Overall
Calverton 4-1-1 6-4-2
Southern Md. Christian 2-3 3-4
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@SMAC champion
#Class 1A South Region II champion
$Class 2A South Region I champion
%Class 2A South Region II champion
^Class 3A South Region I champion
&Class 2A state champion
+Class 3A state champion
Field hockey
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*@^Huntingtown 6-0 15-1
Northern 5-1 11-2
#Patuxent 4-2 12-4
Chopticon 3-3 7-6
Leonardtown 2-4 7-6
%Great Mills 1-5 9-6
Calvert 0-6 6-7
Potomac Div. Overall
!$Thomas Stone 6-0 8-8
La Plata 5-1 6-8
North Point 4-2 4-9
Lackey 2-3 2-9
St. Charles 2-3 2-10
McDonough 1-5 2-10
Westlake 0-6 1-12
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 4-3 6-5
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@SMAC champion
#Class 1A South Region II champion
$Class 2A South Region I champion
%Class 3A South Region I champion
^Class 3A South Region II champion
Volleyball
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*@^Northern 6-0 20-1
Leonardtown 4-2 10-4
Great Mills 3-3 10-6
Huntingtown 2-4 11-6
Chopticon 2-4 10-6
%Patuxent 2-4 10-7
Calvert 2-4 7-8
Potomac Div. Overall
!$La Plata 6-0 13-6
North Point 5-1 8-7
Lackey 4-2 5-11
Westlake 3-3 5-11
#McDonough 2-4 6-13
St. Charles 1-5 1-14
Thomas Stone 0-6 0-14
WCAC Conf. Overall
St. Mary’s Ryken 7-11 10-13
MISAL Conf. Overall
Grace Christian 10-4 12-5
Southern Md. Christian 6-7 7-10
King’s Christian 3-11 3-12
Calverton 2-12 2-14
Note: Win, loss records for teams in regular season tournaments are not kept.
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@SMAC champion
#Class 1A South Region II champion
$Class 2A South Region I champion
%Class 2A South Region II champion
^Class 3A South Region I champion
Golf
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*Northern 6-0 37-5
@Huntingtown 5-1 37-5
$Chopticon 4-2 32-9
Leonardtown 2-4 24-17
Patuxent 2-4 23-19
Great Mills 2-4 20-21
Calvert 0-6 10-32
Potomac Div. Overall
!#%^La Plata 6-0 45-0
North Point 5-1 22-23
Westlake 4-2 21-24
McDonough 2-4 9-36
Thomas Stone 2-4 9-37
Lackey 2-4 4-42
St. Charles 0-6 0-47
Note: Win-loss records are not kept at the district and state tournaments.
Note: St. Mary’s Ryken plays golf in the spring.
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@Calvert County tournament champion
#Charles County tournament champion
$St. Mary's County tournament champion
%District IV tournament champion
^SMAC tournament champion
Cross country
Boys
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*Huntingtown 5-1 12-1
Leonardtown 5-1 12-1
Chopticon 5-1 11-2
Northern 3-3 10-3
#Calvert 2-4 8-5
Patuxent 1-5 6-7
Great Mills 0-6 6-7
Potomac Div. Overall
!@$North Point 6-0 10-3
La Plata 5-1 6-7
Lackey 4-2 4-9
Westlake 3-3 3-10
St. Charles 2-4 2-11
McDonough 1-5 1-12
Thomas Stone 0-6 0-13
Girls
SMAC
Chesapeake Div. Overall
*@$%Northern 6-0 13-0
Leonardtown 5-1 12-1
#Calvert 4-2 11-2
Huntingtown 3-3 10-3
Great Mills 2-4 9-4
Chopticon 1-5 7-6
Patuxent 0-6 5-8
Potomac Div. Overall
!North Point 6-0 8-5
La Plata 3-1-2 4-7-2
McDonough 1-1-4 1-8-4
Lackey 1-2-3 1-9-3
Thomas Stone 1-3-2 1-10-2
St. Charles 0-1-5 0-8-5
Westlake 0-3-3 0-10-3
Note: Win/loss records for weekend and postseason invitational meets for public schools are not kept.
Note: Private schools run in invitationals only and do not keep win/loss records for meets.
*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion
!SMAC Potomac Division champion
@SMAC championships champion
#Class 2A South Region championships champion
$Class 3A South Region championships champion
%Class 3A state championships champion
St. Mary’s Ryken High School girls tennis
Record: 1-8, 1-8 WCAC