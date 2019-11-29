The following are the final 2019 Southern Maryland high school fall sports standings.

Football

SMAC

Chesapeake       Div.     Overall     PF     PA

*Patuxent            6-0        8-2        225    157

Lackey                 5-1        8-2        232    128

La Plata               4-2        6-4        272    156

Calvert                3-3        5-6        178    260

Westlake             2-4        4-6        210    215

Thomas Stone     1-5        2-7         174    315

McDonough         0-6        1-8         74     284

Potomac            Div.     Overall     PF     PA

!Huntingtown       6-0       12-1       428     95

St. Charles          5-1         8-3       270    172

North Point          4-2         9-3       487    213

Northern             3-3         5-5        262    183

Chopticon           2-4         3-6        150    278

Great Mills          1-5         2-7        140    288

Leonardtown       0-6         0-9        100    377

WCAC                       Conf.     Overall     PF     PA

@St. Mary’s Ryken       4-0         9-3        406    172

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@WCAC Metro Division champion

Boys soccer

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

*@+Leonardtown             6-0          19-1

&Huntingtown                  4-2          11-6

Northern                         4-2           8-6

Great Mills                       3-3           7-7

Chopticon                        2-4           6-7

^Patuxent                       1-5          8-6-1

Calvert                            1-5         4-10-1

Potomac                         Div.        Overall

!%La Plata                       6-0         14-5-1

North Point                      5-1            9-5

$McDonough                    4-2            7-9

Lackey                             3-3          5-8-1

St. Charles                       2-4           2-11

Thomas Stone                  1-5           3-10

Westlake                          0-6           0-13

WCAC                             Conf.        Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken             3-5-2          6-8-4

MISAL                             Conf.        Overall

#Calverton                     13-0-1        17-4-3

Southern Md. Christian       5-9            5-12

Grace Christian                  3-7            3-9

King’s Christian                  0-4            0-5

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@SMAC champion

#MISAL tournament champion

$Class 1A South Region II champion

%Class 2A South Region I champion

^Class 2A South Region II champion

&Class 3A South Region I champion

+Class 4A East Region II champion

Girls soccer

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.         Overall

*@Leonardtown               6-0          11-4-1

Huntingtown                    5-1           14-2

^&Northern                     4-2           17-3

%+Calvert                       3-3           14-3

Chopticon                        2-4            7-7

Patuxent                         1-5           5-8-1

Great Mills                       0-6           2-11

Potomac                        Div.        Overall

!North Point                     6-0          10-4

$La Plata                         5-1          10-7

#McDonough                   4-2           9-9

Lackey                            3-3          6-7-1

Westlake                         2-4         3-10-1

St. Charles                      1-5          1-12

Thomas Stone                 0-6         0-12-1

WCAC                           Conf.       Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken            3-4-1         8-6-2

MISAL                            Conf.      Overall

Calverton                        4-1-1        6-4-2

Southern Md. Christian      2-3           3-4

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@SMAC champion

#Class 1A South Region II champion

$Class 2A South Region I champion

%Class 2A South Region II champion

^Class 3A South Region I champion

&Class 2A state champion

+Class 3A state champion

Field hockey

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

*@^Huntingtown             6-0          15-1

Northern                         5-1          11-2

#Patuxent                       4-2          12-4

Chopticon                       3-3           7-6

Leonardtown                   2-4           7-6

%Great Mills                   1-5           9-6

Calvert                           0-6           6-7

Potomac                        Div.       Overall

!$Thomas Stone              6-0           8-8

La Plata                          5-1           6-8

North Point                      4-2          4-9

Lackey                            2-3           2-9

St. Charles                      2-3          2-10

McDonough                     1-5          2-10

Westlake                         0-6          1-12

WCAC                            Conf.       Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken              4-3           6-5

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@SMAC champion

#Class 1A South Region II champion

$Class 2A South Region I champion

%Class 3A South Region I champion

^Class 3A South Region II champion

Volleyball

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

*@^Northern                  6-0           20-1

Leonardtown                   4-2           10-4

Great Mills                      3-3           10-6

Huntingtown                   2-4           11-6

Chopticon                       2-4           10-6

%Patuxent                      2-4           10-7

Calvert                           2-4            7-8

Potomac                        Div.        Overall

!$La Plata                       6-0           13-6

North Point                     5-1            8-7

Lackey                           4-2            5-11

Westlake                        3-3            5-11

#McDonough                  2-4            6-13

St. Charles                     1-5            1-14

Thomas Stone                0-6            0-14

WCAC                           Conf.        Overall

St. Mary’s Ryken            7-11          10-13

MISAL                             Conf.       Overall

Grace Christian                10-4          12-5

Southern Md. Christian      6-7           7-10

King’s Christian                3-11          3-12

Calverton                         2-12          2-14

Note: Win, loss records for teams in regular season tournaments are not kept.

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@SMAC champion

#Class 1A South Region II champion

$Class 2A South Region I champion

%Class 2A South Region II champion

^Class 3A South Region I champion

Golf

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

*Northern                       6-0           37-5

@Huntingtown                5-1           37-5

$Chopticon                     4-2           32-9

Leonardtown                   2-4         24-17

Patuxent                         2-4         23-19

Great Mills                      2-4          20-21

Calvert                           0-6          10-32

Potomac                       Div.         Overall

!#%^La Plata                6-0            45-0

North Point                    5-1           22-23

Westlake                       4-2           21-24

McDonough                    2-4           9-36

Thomas Stone                2-4           9-37

Lackey                           2-4           4-42

St. Charles                     0-6           0-47

Note: Win-loss records are not kept at the district and state tournaments.

Note: St. Mary’s Ryken plays golf in the spring.

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@Calvert County tournament champion

#Charles County tournament champion

$St. Mary's County tournament champion

%District IV tournament champion

^SMAC tournament champion

Cross country

Boys

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.        Overall

*Huntingtown                 5-1          12-1

Leonardtown                   5-1          12-1

Chopticon                       5-1          11-2

Northern                        3-3           10-3

#Calvert                        2-4            8-5

Patuxent                        1-5            6-7

Great Mills                      0-6           6-7

Potomac                       Div.        Overall

!@$North Point              6-0           10-3

La Plata                         5-1            6-7

Lackey                          4-2            4-9

Westlake                       3-3           3-10

St. Charles                    2-4           2-11

McDonough                   1-5           1-12

Thomas Stone               0-6           0-13

Girls

SMAC

Chesapeake                   Div.         Overall

*@$%Northern                6-0          13-0

Leonardtown                    5-1          12-1

#Calvert                          4-2          11-2

Huntingtown                    3-3          10-3

Great Mills                       2-4           9-4

Chopticon                        1-5           7-6

Patuxent                          0-6           5-8

Potomac                         Div.        Overall

!North Point                     6-0           8-5

La Plata                         3-1-2        4-7-2

McDonough                    1-1-4        1-8-4

Lackey                           1-2-3        1-9-3

Thomas Stone                1-3-2       1-10-2

St. Charles                     0-1-5        0-8-5

Westlake                        0-3-3       0-10-3

Note: Win/loss records for weekend and postseason invitational meets for public schools are not kept.

Note: Private schools run in invitationals only and do not keep win/loss records for meets.

*SMAC Chesapeake Division champion

!SMAC Potomac Division champion

@SMAC championships champion

#Class 2A South Region championships champion

$Class 3A South Region championships champion

%Class 3A state championships champion

St. Mary’s Ryken High School girls tennis

Record: 1-8, 1-8 WCAC