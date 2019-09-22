Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

Final record: 59-81 overall, 33-37 second half

Sunday, Sept. 15

Blue Crabs 6, Long Island 5

Monday, Sept. 16

Blue Crabs 3, Lancaster 0

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Blue Crabs 4, Lancaster 0

Wednesday, Sept. 18

Lancaster 2, Blue Crabs 1

Thursday, Sept. 19

Lancaster 16, Blue Crabs 2

Friday, Sept. 20

Sugar Land 5, Blue Crabs 4

Saturday, Sept. 21

Sugar Land 3, Blue Crabs 2

Sunday, Sept. 22

Sugar Land 8, Blue Crabs 5

American Legion baseball

Final standings

St. Mary's Post 255      12-0

La Plata Post 82             9-5

Hughesville Post 238      6-9

Calvert Legion              0-13

Tuesday, July 16

Frank Riley League tournament

At Thomas Stone High School: Hughesville Post 238 12, Calvert Legion 2

Thursday, July 18

Frank Riley League tournament

At La Plata High School: La Plata Post 82 13, Hughesville Post 238 3

Saturday, July 20

Frank Riley League tournament championship

At La Plata High School: La Plata Post 82 12, Hughesville Post 238 2 (6 innings)

Monday, July 29

At Memorial Field, Cumberland: American Legion state tournament

Worcester Prep 166 16, La Plata Post 82 2

Tuesday, July 30

At Memorial Field, Cumberland: American Legion state tournament

La Plata Post 82 4, Severna Park 3

Thursday, Aug. 1

At Memorial Field, Cumberland: American Legion state tournament

La Plata Post 82 8, Fort Cumberland Post 13 2

Friday, Aug. 2

At Memorial Field, Cumberland: American Legion state tournament

Worcester Prep 166 16, La Plata Post 82 2

Prince-Mont Swim League

Final standings

*Division A: Hawthorne 3-2

Division B: !Kings Landing 3-2; Smallwood 1-4

Division D: Westlake Village 3-2

Division E: Bannister 4-1; Indian Head 0-5

*Charles County championships champion

!Division B championships champion

Sunday, July 14

At Hawthorne Country Club, La Plata: Charles County swim championships

1. Hawthorne 506, 2. Smallwood 251, 3. Westlake Village 189.5, 4. Indian Head 117.5, 5. Bannister 106

Saturday, July 20

At Whitehall Pool and Tennis Club, Bowie: Division A championships

1. Kingfish 281.5, 2. Hawthorne 233.5

At Strathmore Bel Pre, Silver Spring: Division B championships

1. Kings Landing 284, 6. Smallwood 93.5

At Belair Swim & Racquet, Bowie: Division D championships

1. Cheverly 264.5, 5. Westlake Village 179

At Northridge pool, Bowie: Division E championships

1. Laurel City 266, 3. Indian Head 193, 5. Bannister 179

Saturday, July 27

At New Carrollton Recreation: Prince-Mont Swim League All-Stars

First-place winners

Hawthorne

Addy Donnick, Alexandra Tompkins, Esther Dugan, Naomi Dugan: 18-and-Under 200-yard medley relay (1 minute 52.9 seconds, meet record)

Jadyn Woolsey: girls 11- to 12-year-old 50 butterfly (28.41 seconds), 11-12 50 breaststroke (33.70), 12-U 100 individual medley (1:05.07)

Esther Dugan: girls 15-18 50 fly (27.10)

Naomi Dugan: girls 13-14 50 breast (32.43)

Kris Schueller: boys 15-18 50 breast (28.42)

Kings Landing

Albert Zaidi, Meredith Schmidt, Sofia Rivas, Brandon Mudd: Mixed 8-U 100 freestyle relay (1:10.84)

Albert Zaidi: boys 8-U 25 backstroke (20.01)

Alexia Zaidi: girls 13-14 50 back (28.79), girls 13-14 100 IM (1:02.43)

Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League

Final standings

*St. Mary's               19-7

!Western Charles      19-9

Legion Post 255       19-10

Indian Head            18-10

Hyper Bombers       11-14

Black Sox                6-18

Mechanicsville          0-24

*Regular season champion

!Playoff champion

Wednesday, Sept. 4

At Laurel Springs Regional Park, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament play-in game 

Game 1: Indian Head 9, Hyper Bombers 7

Saturday, Sept. 7

At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament

Game 2: Indian Head 13, St. Mary's 6

Game 3: Western Charles 13, Legion Post 255 3

Sunday, Sept. 8

At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament

Game 4: Legion Post 255 5, St. Mary's 4

Game 5: Western Charles 7, Indian Head 3

Saturday, Sept. 14

At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament

Game 6: Legion Post 255 8, Indian Head 4

Sunday, Sept. 15

At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament championship

Game 7: Legion Post 255 3, Western Charles 1

Saturday, Sept. 21

At Rainbow Construction Field, La Plata: Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League tournament second championship 

Game 8: Western Charles 9, Legion Post 255 3