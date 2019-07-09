The following reflect scores reported to Southern Maryland Newspapers as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.
If you would like your league's schedules and scores posted here, email them to pwatson@somdnews.com.
Days and times of schedules below are subject to change without notice.
Southern Maryland Blue Crabs
Record: 24-44 (as of July 9)
Tuesday, July 2
York 18, Blue Crabs 12 (Blue Crabs rebranded as Monuments during 3-game series)
Wednesday, July 3
York 4, Blue Crabs 3 (Blue Crabs rebranded as Monuments during 3-game series)
Friday, July 5
Long Island 5, Blue Crabs 3
Saturday, July 6
Blue Crabs 8, Long Island 2
Sunday, July 7
Blue Crabs 15, Long Island 2
Wednesday, July 10
Atlantic League All-Star Game at PeoplesBank Park, York, Pa.
Freedom vs. Liberty, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, July 12
Lancaster at Blue Crabs (DH), 5:05 p.m. (Game 1-makeup of May 5 postponement)
Saturday, July 13
Lancaster at Blue Crabs, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Lancaster at Blue Crabs, 2:05 p.m.
Tuesday, July 16
Blue Crabs at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
Blue Crabs at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, July 18
Blue Crabs at New Britain, 11:05 a.m.
Friday, July 19
Sugar Land at Blue Crabs, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 20
Sugar Land at Blue Crabs, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
Sugar Land at Blue Crabs, 2:05 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Tuesday, July 2
At La Plata High School: La Plata Post 82 10, Calvert Legion 2
Wednesday, July 10
At Chancellor's Run Regional Park, Great Mills: La Plata Post 82 vs. St. Mary's Post 255 (DH), 6 p.m.
Friday, July 12
At La Plata High School: St. Mary's Post 255 vs. La Plata Post 82, 6 p.m. (makeup from July 8)
Prince-Mont Swim League
Standings
Division A: Hawthorne 2-2
Division B: Kings Landing 3-1; Smallwood 1-3
Division D: Westlake Village 2-2
Division E: Bannister 3-1; Indian Head 0-4
Saturday, July 6
Division A: Hawthorne 294, Takoma Park 285
Division B: Kings Landing 335, Smallwood 243
Division D: Westlake Village 303, Severn Crossing 263
Division E: Bannister 286, Indian Head 255
Saturday, July 13
Division A: Greenview vs. Hawthorne, 8:30 a.m.
Division B: Smallwood vs. MVP Dolphins (D.C.), 8:30 a.m.
Division B: Kings Landing vs. Adelphi, 8:30 a.m.
Division D: West Laurel vs. Westlake Village, 8:30 a.m.
Division E: Indian Head vs. Northridge, 8:30 a.m.
Division E: Bannister vs. Fort Washington, 8:30 a.m.
Sunday, July 14
At Hawthorne Country Club, La Plata: Charles County championships, 8:30 a.m.
Saturday, July 20
At Whitehall Pool and Tennis Club, Bowie: Division A championships, 8:30 a.m.
At Strathmore Bel Pre, Silver Spring: Division B championships, 8:30 a.m.
At Belair Swim & Racquet, Bowie: Division D championships, 8:30 a.m.
At Northridge pool, Bowie: Division E championships, 8:30 a.m.
Coors Charles-St. Mary's Baseball League
Standings (as of July 2)
St. Mary's 10-1
Indian Head 10-4
Legion Post 255 6-5
Western Charles 6-6
Hyper Bombers 5-7
Black Sox 4-6
Mechanicsville 0-12
Tuesday, July 2
At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Hyper Bombers 13, Mechanicsville 3
Wednesday, July 10
At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Western Charles vs. Mechanicsville, 6 p.m. (makeup from June 18)
Saturday, July 13
At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Western Charles vs. Indian Head, noon
At St. Mary's College of Maryland: Legion Post 255 vs. St. Mary's, 1 p.m.
At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Hyper Bombers vs. Mechanicsville, 3 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Legion Post 255 vs. Indian Head, noon
At St. Mary's College of Maryland: Mechanicsville vs. St. Mary's (DH), noon (1st game-makeup from May 5)
At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Hyper Bombers vs. Black Sox, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, July 17
At Chancellor's Run Regional Park, Great Mills: Black Sox vs. Legion Post 255, 7 p.m. (makeup from June 9)
Friday, July 19
At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: St. Mary's vs. Indian Head, 6 p.m. (makeup from June 9)
Saturday, July 20
At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: St. Mary's vs. Black Sox (DH), 1 p.m.
Sunday, July 21
At Rainbow Construction field, La Plata: Legion Post 255 vs. Mechanicsville (DH), 1 p.m.
At Laurel Springs Regional Park, La Plata: Western Charles vs. Hyper Bombers (DH), 1 p.m.
Tim O’Brien Senior Men’s Golf League
The following are standings as of June 21 for the Tim O’Brien Senior Men’s Golf League, which plays Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby.
Tuesday
Flight A: Tom Cadden 102, Paul Cusick 99.5, Barney Hathaway 97, Dave Welch 96, Roger Catterton 93.5, Al Heim 91, Terry Taylor 89.5, Bill Foley 87.5, Rob Benson 87.5, Jim Yoe 77, John Benish 72.5, Graig Rabuck 59
Flight B: Dave Allaire 107, Greg Hubbard 103, Roland Smith 100, Willie Burleson 95, Robert Gray 93, Urban Deiter 89, McCoy Hendricks 81, George Wilson 78, Willie Cox 78, Steve Sadler 14
Flight C: Tom Hill 114, Jim Foshay 105, Jim D'Amico 102, Ed Boyce 95, John Burgan 80, Ed Frantz 34, Oscar Horton 30
Wednesday
Flight A: Bob Priddy 104.5, Kenneth Sampson 102, Ron Fields 85, Raymond Persetic 53, Jesse Sampson 46.5
Thursday
Flight A: Charles Smalls 111.5, Terry Taylor 102.5, Paul Cusick 100.5, Al Heim 97, Rich Pullen 95.5, Jerry Stevens 92, John Hannah 90, Roger Catterton 89, Dave Welch 87, Bob Robertson 86, Bill Foley 85.5, Dennis Murphy 79, Joe Hamilton 78, Paul Marrangoin 72.5, George Wilson 55.5, Raymond Persetic 38