Football
Athlete of the Year
Clay Wargo
Huntingtown senior
Résumé: Delivered 197 tackles, one of the top figures nationally, including 23 for loss, and 8.5 sacks to help lead a dominant Hurricanes’ defense that allowed just 95 points over 13 games and had 5 shutouts; also contributed on offense with 657 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns
Coach of the Year
Paul Friel
Huntingtown (fourth season)
Résumé: Hurricanes went 12-1 and reached the Class 3A state semifinals for the second consecutive season, losing to eventual 3A champion Damascus, 21-14; team has gone 22-4 over last two season; Huntingtown won SMAC Potomac Division championship with a spotless 6-0 record this fall; named SMAC Coach of the Year by the Southern Maryland Football Coaches Association
First team
QB Trent Connolly, Huntingtown senior
1,660 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, 1 interception; 513 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection
RB Dajore Brooks, Patuxent senior
849 yards, 4 touchdowns; 13 receptions, 152 yards, 3 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection
RB J.P. Gross, Northern senior
880 yards, 9 touchdowns; 32 receptions, 369 yards, 2 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection
RB Kameron Hawkins, Calvert junior
1,307 yards, 15 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection
WR Rex Fleming, Northern senior
35 receptions, 379 yards, 2 touchdowns; 5 rushing touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection
WR Anthony Smith, Huntingtown senior
35 receptions, 918 yards, 14 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection; will play collegiately at North Carolina State
OL Isaiah Foote, Calvert senior
All-Conference first-team selection; will play collegiately at East Carolina University
OL Hudson Harper, Northern junior
All-Conference first-team selection
OL Hunter Kasulke, Huntingtown junior
All-Conference first-team selection
OL William McCloskey, Patuxent senior
All-Conference first-team selection
OL Marquisse Spriggs, Northern senior
Helped lead the Patriots to a 5-5 record and a No. 5 seed in the Class 3A South Region playoffs
K Bryce LaFollette, Huntingtown senior
43 extra points; 3 field goals
Defense
DL Victor Powell, Huntingtown senior
101 tackles, 22 for loss; 11.5 sacks; 3 forced fumbles; All-Conference first-team selection
DL Cade Rocarek, Patuxent senior
72 tackles, 10 for loss; 6 sacks; All-Conference second-team selection
DL Jack Rosnage, Huntingtown senior
120 tackles, 21 for loss; 9 sacks; 2 forced fumbles; All-Conference first-team selection
DL Marquise Spriggs, Northern senior
54 tackles; All-Conference first-team selection
LB Dajore Brooks, Patuxent senior
92 tackles, 10 for loss; 5 sacks; 3 interceptions; All-Conference first-team selection
LB Alex Shilling, Northern senior
93 tackles in eight games, 11 for loss; 4.5 sacks; All-Conference first-team selection
LB Clay Wargo, Huntingtown senior
197 tackles, 23 for loss; 8.5 sacks; 2 forced fumbles; 2 fumble recoveries; All-Conference first-team selection
DB Cameron Dalrymple, Huntingtown junior
38 tackles, 4 for loss; 4 interceptions; 11 passes defensed; All-Conference first-team selection
DB Rex Fleming, Northern senior
70 tackles in eight games; All-Conference second-team selection
DB Mark Nicholson, Northern senior
70 tackles, 5 for loss; 5 passes defensed; All-Conference second-team selection
DB Dajerion Brooks, Patuxent junior
26 tackles; 6 passes defensed; All-Conference first-team selection
Honorable mentions
LB Gus Aufderheide, Calvert senior; DB Luke Bernard, Calvert junior; QB Adam Commodore, Patuxent junior; QB Zach Crounse, Northern sophomore; WR Cameron Dalrymple, Huntingtown junior; QB Michael Floria, Calvert senior; RB Noah Kuntz, Huntingtown junior; LB Mark Maldonado, Calvert senior; OL Cade Rocarek, Patuxent senior; DB Trent Rocarek, Patuxent junior; DL Justus Sewell, Patuxent junior; DB Josh Stokes, Huntingtown senior; DL Jayvon Swann, Northern sophomore; OL Chase Waddell, Calvert junior; DB Colin Wargo, Huntingtown junior
ANDY STATES
Boys soccer
Athlete of the Year
Ben Pigg
Northern senior
Résumé: Four-year starter for the Patriots who scored a school-record 25 goals and also contributed 16 assists; selected to All-State second team
Coach of the Year
Charlie Russell
Huntingtown (sixth season)
Résumé: Hurricanes came painfully close to reaching 3A state semifinals, falling to Wilde Lake 2-1 in double overtime in the state quarterfinal round; won 3A South Region I title with 3-0 victory over North Point; finished the season with an 11-6 overall record
First team
Forwards
Ben Pigg, Northern senior
25 goals; 16 assists
Alvaro Robles, Patuxent junior
29 goals; 8 assists
Andrew Schug, Huntingtown sophomore
29 goals; 5 assists; All-State honorable mention selection
Midfielders
Bryce Behe, Huntingtown junior
11 goals; 14 assists
Justin Evans, Northern senior
5 goals; 6 assists
Jack Fiacco, Northern senior
5 goals; 6 assists
Danny Russell, Huntingtown senior
5 goals; 5 assists
Backs
Darrien Coates, Huntingtown senior
2 goals; part of defense that logged 7 shutouts and limited SMAC champion Leonardtown to just 1 goal
Lucas Frankle, Huntingtown senior
1 goal; part of defense that logged 7 shutouts and limited SMAC champion Leonardtown to just 1 goal
Alex Marquis, Northern senior
Three-year starter for the Patriots
Goalkeeper
Stafford Allison, Huntingtown senior
Contributed to 7 shutouts and held SMAC champion Leonardtown to just 1 goal
Honorable mentions
B Todd Drake, Calvert senior; F Bradley Hernandez, The Calverton School senior; B/M Eli Lazo, Northern junior; B Chris MacWilliams, Calvert senior; F Joey Mattivi, Calvert sophomore; GK Josh Mooney, The Calverton School senior; F Mason Myers, Calvert senior; B Chris Parker, Calvert junior; B Charlie Sadler, Huntingtown senior; M Tony Struher, Calvert freshman; F Jazir Warner, The Calverton School junior; GK Timmy Wood, Calvert senior
ANDY STATES
Girls soccer
Athlete of the Year
Rachel Deresky
Northern junior
Résumé: The Vanderbilt University commit scored 49 goals and had 17 assists in leading the Patriots to their second straight Class 3A state championship; named to the all-state first team by the Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer and the United Coaches Fall Girls High School South Region team; set new Southern Maryland Athletic Conference record for goals scored in her junior season
Coach of the Year
John Battle
Northern (fourth season)
Résumé: Northern repeated as the Class 3A state champions, winning the program’s second title with a 5-0 victory over Wilde Lake; topped Huntingtown 2-1 in overtime in 3A South Region I final; Patriots finished with 17-3 record
First team
Forwards
Rachel Deresky, Northern junior
49 goals; 17 assists
Audrey Flanagan, Huntingtown senior
23 goals
London Lewis, Calvert senior
26 goals; 11 assists
Taisiya Reed, Patuxent freshman
20 goals; 4 assists; All-Conference honorable mention selection
Midfielders
Shawna Ganley, Huntingtown junior
All-Conference first-team selection
Flor Katz-Staff, Calvert senior
1 goal; 20 assists
Claire Williams, Calvert senior
9 goals; 3 assists
Backs
Alex Baker, Calvert senior
One of senior leaders on Cavaliers’ Class 2A state championship team which finished 14-3 overall
Ashley Bosmans, Huntingtown senior
All-Conference second-team selection
Taylor Tolson, Northern senior
All-State honorable mention selection; will play at Coastal Carolina University (S.C.)
Goalkeeper
Clara Drummond, Huntingtown junior
Allowed the fewest goals in the county
Honorable mentions
F Mac Alonso, Calvert junior; M Nicole Bissett, Northern freshman; F Micaela Blumenstein, Huntingtown senior; D Ashley Cope, Northern senior; G Emily Cummings, Northern freshman; F Brre’Ella Dean, Huntingtown sophomore; F Sarah Eliff, Northern junior; B Sarah Frankel, Calvert junior; B Lackey Garner, Huntingtown junior; B Logan Godfrey, Huntingtown junior; B Madelyn Greene, Northern junior; M Bridget Harris, Calvert junior; M Savannah Hersch, Huntingtown junior; M Jocelyn Kuidlan, The Calverton School senior; M Kathryn Lawless, Northern junior; F Madi Neall, Northern senior; B Brittany Platz, Patuxent senior; F Serenity Thomas, Calvert freshman; M Kayla Turner, Northern junior; B Kaitlyn Vilkoski, Calvert senior; GK Hannah Wilt, Calvert freshman; M Julia Yuhase, Huntingtown senior
ANDY STATES
Field hockey
Athlete of the Year
Alexa Zeruto
Huntingtown senior
Résumé: Was one of the leaders on a Hurricanes squad that was the best team in the SMAC, going 15-1 overall and reaching the Class 3A state semifinals; was leading force on offense for the team, scoring 24 goals while assisting on 15 others; scored team’s lone goal in 2-1 overtime loss to Westminster in 3A state semfinals; scored only goal in Huntingtown’s 1-0 victory over Northern in 3A South Region II final; delivered hat trick in Hurricanes’ 7-0 win against Thomas Stone in SMAC championship game
Coach of the Year
Shannon Persetic
Huntingtown (12th season)
Résumé: Hurricanes took an unbeaten record into 3A state semifinals, ultimately finishing with a 15-1 overall record after falling to Westminster in overtime; won SMAC championship game over Thomas Stone; defeated Northern to win 3A South Region II championship
First team
Forwards
Abby Alderman, Patuxent sophomore
24 goals; 8 assists; All-Conference first-team selection
Emma Pike, Huntingtown junior
18 goals; 5 assists; All-Conference honorable mention selection
Alexa Zeruto, Huntingtown senior
24 goals; 15 assists; All-Conference second-team selection
Midfielders
Zoe Elliott, Patuxent senior
15 goals; 17 assists; All-Conference first-team selection
Natalie Mellen, Northern senior
14 goals; All-Conference first-team selection
Ariana Smith, Huntingtown senior
6 goals; 19 assists; All-Conference first-team selection
Kenley Zeruto, Huntingtown junior
8 goals; 20 assists; All-Conference first-team selection
Defense
Leigha Dick, Northern junior
4 goals; All-Conference first-team selection
Chloe Gregory, Calvert senior
All-Conference second-team selection
Kate Poremski, Patuxent senior
All-Conference second-team selection
Carley Tolson, Northern sophomore
3 goals; All-Conference second-team selection
Goalkeeper
Emma Taylor, Huntingtown senior
Hurricanes had 12 shutouts in 16 games
Honorable mentions
A Marissa Amadio, Patuxent junior; D Aggie Gullace, Huntingtown junior; M Arika Hill, Calvert senior; D Kami Muschette, Calvert senior; M Jenny O’Connor, Patuxent senior; D Sarah Stack, Patuxent junior; M Madeline Wojciezek, Calvert senior
ANDY STATES
Volleyball
Athlete of the Year
Allie Droneberger
Northern junior
Résumé: Outside hitter played a key role in the team’s unbeaten run through the SMAC and 3A South Region playoffs; finished with over 200 kills and over 100 digs in helping the Patriots reach the 3A state final
Coach of the Year
Bobby Gibbons
Northern (seventh season)
Résumé: Guided the Patriots to a perfect SMAC slate, ending with a sweep of La Plata in the conference final; swept Huntingtown to win 3A South Region I title; bid for an undefeated state crown end in the 3A state final against Magruder, falling in four sets; Patriots went 20-1 overall
First team
Outside hitter: Allie Droneberger, Northern junior
206 kills; 106 digs; 26 service aces; 16 blocks
Outside hitter: Allie Timbario, Northern senior
198 kills; 120 digs; 15 aces; 4 blocks
Outside hitter: Jasmin Johnson, Patuxent junior
206 kills; 127 digs; 55 service aces; 18 blocks
Middle hitter: Shannon Salo, Northern senior
95 blocks; 36 kills; 9 digs
Defensive specialist: Mackenzie DeSoto, Northern junior
136 digs; 22 service aces
Libero: Emma Poteet, Patuxent junior
149 digs; 34 service aces
Setter: Brooke Young, Calvert senior
Among the best setters in the conference; headed to Randolph-Macon (Va.)
Honorable mentions
S Sarah Dunphey, Huntingtown senior; S Gabby Elbrecht, Northern junior; MB Danielle Hallberg, Calvert junior; L Karley Hughes, Calvert sophomore; DS Karoline Kampsen, Northern junior; S Jaelyn King, Northern junior; DS Chloe Marlette, Huntingtown junior; OH Jade McGrath, Patuxent senior; OH Quinn Mulvihill, Huntingtown senior; OH Zahne Norris, Calvert senior; OH Swyn Smith, Patuxent senior; OH Briana Stockton, Calvert junior
TED BLACK
Golf
Athlete of the Year
Eddie Coffren
Northern junior
Résumé: The 2018 Class 4A-3A boys state individual champion followed up with another strong season, finishing third at this year’s state tournament; shot 74 at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament to finish with the overall second lowest round; shot 79 to tie for first at the Calvert County tournament with sister, Elizabeth
Coach of the Year
John McGuffin
Huntingtown (fifth season)
Résumé: Huntingtown won first Calvert County tournament championship since 2010, shooting 340 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby to take the crown; finished second to top all county teams at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament
First team
Jayson Brunclik, Huntingtown senior
Shot 81 at District IV tournament to qualify for state tournament; fourth at county tournament (85)
Eddie Coffren, Northern junior
Third at 4A-3A state tournament with 2-day total of 144, three back of the winner; shot 77 at District IV tournament; second at SMAC tournament (74); tied for first at county tournament (79)
Elizabeth Coffren, Northern senior
Tied for first at county tournament (79); tied for second at District IV tournament (71); tied for sixth at SMAC tournament (78)
Cameron Kapiskosky, Huntingtown freshman
Sixth at county tournament (89); shot 83 at SMAC tournament
Akhil Patel, Huntingtown senior
Third at county tournament (82); shot 83 at SMAC tournament
David Wright, Huntingtown freshman
Fourth at county tournament (84)
ANDY STATES
Boys cross country
Athlete of the Year
Conor McGirr
Huntingtown senior
Résumé: Capped his final season with top-five finishes in all three postseason races; placed second at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; finished third at the Class 3A South Region championships; took fourth at the Class 3A state championships
Coach of the Year
Deb Morgan
Huntingtown (first season)
Résumé: Guided the Hurricanes to top finishes throughout the season; team finished 12-1 overall during regular season action; finished county-best fourth at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; also took fourth at the Class 3A South Region championships; took 14th at the 3A state championships
First team
Conor McGirr, Huntingtown senior
Second at SMAC championships (16:14.2); third at Class 3A South Region championships (16:35.9); fourth at Class 3A state championships (16:13.44)
Carter Singletary, Calvert senior
Class 2A South Region championships champion (17:00.2); sixth at SMAC championships (16:43.1); 11th at Class 2A state championships (16:46.25)
Logan Musumeci, Patuxent junior
Seventh at SMAC championships (16:52.6); second at Class 2A South Region championships (17:28.8); 14th at Class 2A state championships (16:53.90)
Gabe Amisano, Northern senior
Eighth at SMAC championships (16:58.3); sixth at Class 3A South Region championships (17:09.8)
Thomas Foulkes, Huntingtown sophomore
Ninth at SMAC championships (16:59.8); seventh at Class 3A South Region championships (17:29.8)
Cameron King, Northern sophomore
10th at SMAC championships (17:11.2); ninth at Class 3A South Region championships (17:39.5)
Jack Hartsig, Calvert freshman
Eighth at Class 2A South Region championships (18:32.0)
Honorable mentions
A.J. Barber, Northern senior; Jacob Bush, Calvert junior; Chris Butler, Patuxent junior; Zack Dobson, Northern sophomore; Harrison Faidley, Huntingtown junior; Zach Gilbert, Patuxent sophomore; Ian Hays, Huntingtown sophomore; Dreydon Hinton, Patuxent junior; David Rodenhaver, Calvert freshman; Brandon Stein, Northern sophomore; Jackson Taylor, Huntingtown senior; Fynn Yankanich, Northern senior
TED BLACK
Girls cross country
Athlete of the Year
Oakley Olson
Northern junior
Résumé: Capped her season by capturing her second consecutive Class 3A state title in a time of 18 minutes 49.23 seconds; also took home crown at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships
Coach of the Year
Josh Dawson
Northern (seventh season)
Résumé: Guided the Patriots to a perfect fall season; team was perfect 13-0 during regular season action; Northern won its fifth straight team title at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; claimed another title at the Class 3A South Region championships; finished season with the team’s fourth straight state team crown at the 3A state championships
First team
Oakley Olson, Northern junior
Class 3A state championships champion (18:49.23); SMAC championships champion (18:54.7); second at Class 3A South Region championships (19:43.4)
Dana Miller, Calvert junior
Eighth at SMAC championships (20:09.5); second at Class 2A South Region championships (20:24.1); fourth at Class 2A state championships (19:37.48)
Hannah Mack, Northern sophomore
Seventh at SMAC championships (19:50.6); fourth at Class 3A South Region championships (20:14.5); 10th at Class 3A state championships (19:49.85)
Elise Wilcher, Huntingtown senior
Ninth at SMAC championships (20:16.4); fifth at Class 3A South Region championships (20:40.7); 14th at Class 3A state championships (20:10.80)
Kristen Prince, Calvert sophomore
Class 2A South Region championships champion (20:20.8); fifth at SMAC championships (19:46.7); 10th at Class 2A state championships (20:26.73)
Abby Setzfand, Northern junior
15th at SMAC championships (21:03.0); eighth at Class 3A South Region championships (20:56.4); 18th at Class 3A state championships (20:32.36)
Jane Gorman, Huntingtown junior
11th at SMAC championships (20:29.9); 12th at Class 3A South Region championships (21:32.4)
Honorable mentions
Natalie Borowski, Huntingtown sophomore; Lauren Brennan, Calvert senior; Julia Devine, Northern sophomore; Roni Dolan, Northern sophomore; Erinn Diehl, Calvert junior; Kirsten Doty, Huntingtown sophomore; Anna Finn, Northern junior; Victoria McAnney, Huntingtown junior; Jenna McMaster, Huntingtown junior; Emily Mutchler, Calvert senior; Natalie Romero, Patuxent junior; Justine Willey, Patuxent senior
TED BLACK