Clay Wargo (Huntingtown football)

Huntingtown senior Clay Wargo, pictured during the Hurricanes’ game against Damascus in the Class 3A state semifinals, will play baseball collegiately at Coastal Carolina University in South Carolina.

 Photo by Darnell Marbury

Football

Athlete of the Year

Clay Wargo

Huntingtown senior

Résumé: Delivered 197 tackles, one of the top figures nationally, including 23 for loss, and 8.5 sacks to help lead a dominant Hurricanes’ defense that allowed just 95 points over 13 games and had 5 shutouts; also contributed on offense with 657 rushing yards and 3 touchdowns

Coach of the Year

Paul Friel

Huntingtown (fourth season)

Résumé: Hurricanes went 12-1 and reached the Class 3A state semifinals for the second consecutive season, losing to eventual 3A champion Damascus, 21-14; team has gone 22-4 over last two season; Huntingtown won SMAC Potomac Division championship with a spotless 6-0 record this fall; named SMAC Coach of the Year by the Southern Maryland Football Coaches Association

First team

QB Trent Connolly, Huntingtown senior

1,660 yards passing, 24 touchdowns, 1 interception; 513 yards rushing, 11 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection

RB Dajore Brooks, Patuxent senior

849 yards, 4 touchdowns; 13 receptions, 152 yards, 3 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection

RB J.P. Gross, Northern senior

880 yards, 9 touchdowns; 32 receptions, 369 yards, 2 touchdowns; All-Conference second-team selection

RB Kameron Hawkins, Calvert junior

1,307 yards, 15 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection

WR Rex Fleming, Northern senior

35 receptions, 379 yards, 2 touchdowns; 5 rushing touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection

WR Anthony Smith, Huntingtown senior

35 receptions, 918 yards, 14 touchdowns; All-Conference first-team selection; will play collegiately at North Carolina State

OL Isaiah Foote, Calvert senior

All-Conference first-team selection; will play collegiately at East Carolina University

OL Hudson Harper, Northern junior

All-Conference first-team selection

OL Hunter Kasulke, Huntingtown junior

All-Conference first-team selection

OL William McCloskey, Patuxent senior

All-Conference first-team selection

OL Marquisse Spriggs, Northern senior

Helped lead the Patriots to a 5-5 record and a No. 5 seed in the Class 3A South Region playoffs

K Bryce LaFollette, Huntingtown senior

43 extra points; 3 field goals

Defense

DL Victor Powell, Huntingtown senior

101 tackles, 22 for loss; 11.5 sacks; 3 forced fumbles; All-Conference first-team selection

DL Cade Rocarek, Patuxent senior

72 tackles, 10 for loss; 6 sacks; All-Conference second-team selection

DL Jack Rosnage, Huntingtown senior

120 tackles, 21 for loss; 9 sacks; 2 forced fumbles; All-Conference first-team selection

DL Marquise Spriggs, Northern senior

54 tackles; All-Conference first-team selection

LB Dajore Brooks, Patuxent senior

92 tackles, 10 for loss; 5 sacks; 3 interceptions; All-Conference first-team selection

LB Alex Shilling, Northern senior

93 tackles in eight games, 11 for loss; 4.5 sacks; All-Conference first-team selection

LB Clay Wargo, Huntingtown senior

197 tackles, 23 for loss; 8.5 sacks; 2 forced fumbles; 2 fumble recoveries; All-Conference first-team selection

DB Cameron Dalrymple, Huntingtown junior

38 tackles, 4 for loss; 4 interceptions; 11 passes defensed; All-Conference first-team selection

DB Rex Fleming, Northern senior

70 tackles in eight games; All-Conference second-team selection

DB Mark Nicholson, Northern senior

70 tackles, 5 for loss; 5 passes defensed; All-Conference second-team selection

DB Dajerion Brooks, Patuxent junior

26 tackles; 6 passes defensed; All-Conference first-team selection

Honorable mentions

LB Gus Aufderheide, Calvert senior; DB Luke Bernard, Calvert junior; QB Adam Commodore, Patuxent junior; QB Zach Crounse, Northern sophomore; WR Cameron Dalrymple, Huntingtown junior; QB Michael Floria, Calvert senior; RB Noah Kuntz, Huntingtown junior; LB Mark Maldonado, Calvert senior; OL Cade Rocarek, Patuxent senior; DB Trent Rocarek, Patuxent junior; DL Justus Sewell, Patuxent junior; DB Josh Stokes, Huntingtown senior; DL Jayvon Swann, Northern sophomore; OL Chase Waddell, Calvert junior; DB Colin Wargo, Huntingtown junior

ANDY STATES

Boys soccer

Athlete of the Year

Ben Pigg

Northern senior

Résumé: Four-year starter for the Patriots who scored a school-record 25 goals and also contributed 16 assists; selected to All-State second team

Coach of the Year

Charlie Russell

Huntingtown (sixth season)

Résumé: Hurricanes came painfully close to reaching 3A state semifinals, falling to Wilde Lake 2-1 in double overtime in the state quarterfinal round; won 3A South Region I title with 3-0 victory over North Point; finished the season with an 11-6 overall record

First team

Forwards

Ben Pigg, Northern senior

25 goals; 16 assists

Alvaro Robles, Patuxent junior

29 goals; 8 assists

Andrew Schug, Huntingtown sophomore

29 goals; 5 assists; All-State honorable mention selection

Midfielders

Bryce Behe, Huntingtown junior

11 goals; 14 assists

Justin Evans, Northern senior

5 goals; 6 assists

Jack Fiacco, Northern senior

5 goals; 6 assists

Danny Russell, Huntingtown senior

5 goals; 5 assists

Backs

Darrien Coates, Huntingtown senior

2 goals; part of defense that logged 7 shutouts and limited SMAC champion Leonardtown to just 1 goal

Lucas Frankle, Huntingtown senior

1 goal; part of defense that logged 7 shutouts and limited SMAC champion Leonardtown to just 1 goal

Alex Marquis, Northern senior

Three-year starter for the Patriots

Goalkeeper

Stafford Allison, Huntingtown senior

Contributed to 7 shutouts and held SMAC champion Leonardtown to just 1 goal

Honorable mentions

B Todd Drake, Calvert senior; F Bradley Hernandez, The Calverton School senior; B/M Eli Lazo, Northern junior; B Chris MacWilliams, Calvert senior; F Joey Mattivi, Calvert sophomore; GK Josh Mooney, The Calverton School senior; F Mason Myers, Calvert senior; B Chris Parker, Calvert junior; B Charlie Sadler, Huntingtown senior; M Tony Struher, Calvert freshman; F Jazir Warner, The Calverton School junior; GK Timmy Wood, Calvert senior

ANDY STATES

Girls soccer

Athlete of the Year

Rachel Deresky

Northern junior

Résumé: The Vanderbilt University commit scored 49 goals and had 17 assists in leading the Patriots to their second straight Class 3A state championship; named to the all-state first team by the Maryland Association of Coaches of Soccer and the United Coaches Fall Girls High School South Region team; set new Southern Maryland Athletic Conference record for goals scored in her junior season

Coach of the Year

John Battle

Northern (fourth season)

Résumé: Northern repeated as the Class 3A state champions, winning the program’s second title with a 5-0 victory over Wilde Lake; topped Huntingtown 2-1 in overtime in 3A South Region I final; Patriots finished with 17-3 record

First team

Forwards

Rachel Deresky, Northern junior

49 goals; 17 assists

Audrey Flanagan, Huntingtown senior

23 goals

London Lewis, Calvert senior

26 goals; 11 assists

Taisiya Reed, Patuxent freshman

20 goals; 4 assists; All-Conference honorable mention selection

Midfielders

Shawna Ganley, Huntingtown junior

All-Conference first-team selection

Flor Katz-Staff, Calvert senior

1 goal; 20 assists

Claire Williams, Calvert senior

9 goals; 3 assists

Backs

Alex Baker, Calvert senior

One of senior leaders on Cavaliers’ Class 2A state championship team which finished 14-3 overall

Ashley Bosmans, Huntingtown senior

All-Conference second-team selection

Taylor Tolson, Northern senior

All-State honorable mention selection; will play at Coastal Carolina University (S.C.)

Goalkeeper

Clara Drummond, Huntingtown junior

Allowed the fewest goals in the county

Honorable mentions

F Mac Alonso, Calvert junior; M Nicole Bissett, Northern freshman; F Micaela Blumenstein, Huntingtown senior; D Ashley Cope, Northern senior; G Emily Cummings, Northern freshman; F Brre’Ella Dean, Huntingtown sophomore; F Sarah Eliff, Northern junior; B Sarah Frankel, Calvert junior; B Lackey Garner, Huntingtown junior; B Logan Godfrey, Huntingtown junior; B Madelyn Greene, Northern junior; M Bridget Harris, Calvert junior; M Savannah Hersch, Huntingtown junior; M Jocelyn Kuidlan, The Calverton School senior; M Kathryn Lawless, Northern junior; F Madi Neall, Northern senior; B Brittany Platz, Patuxent senior; F Serenity Thomas, Calvert freshman; M Kayla Turner, Northern junior; B Kaitlyn Vilkoski, Calvert senior; GK Hannah Wilt, Calvert freshman; M Julia Yuhase, Huntingtown senior

ANDY STATES

Field hockey

Athlete of the Year

Alexa Zeruto

Huntingtown senior

Résumé: Was one of the leaders on a Hurricanes squad that was the best team in the SMAC, going 15-1 overall and reaching the Class 3A state semifinals; was leading force on offense for the team, scoring 24 goals while assisting on 15 others; scored team’s lone goal in 2-1 overtime loss to Westminster in 3A state semfinals; scored only goal in Huntingtown’s 1-0 victory over Northern in 3A South Region II final; delivered hat trick in Hurricanes’ 7-0 win against Thomas Stone in SMAC championship game

Coach of the Year

Shannon Persetic

Huntingtown (12th season)

Résumé: Hurricanes took an unbeaten record into 3A state semifinals, ultimately finishing with a 15-1 overall record after falling to Westminster in overtime; won SMAC championship game over Thomas Stone; defeated Northern to win 3A South Region II championship

First team

Forwards

Abby Alderman, Patuxent sophomore

24 goals; 8 assists; All-Conference first-team selection

Emma Pike, Huntingtown junior

18 goals; 5 assists; All-Conference honorable mention selection

Alexa Zeruto, Huntingtown senior

24 goals; 15 assists; All-Conference second-team selection

Midfielders

Zoe Elliott, Patuxent senior

15 goals; 17 assists; All-Conference first-team selection

Natalie Mellen, Northern senior

14 goals; All-Conference first-team selection

Ariana Smith, Huntingtown senior

6 goals; 19 assists; All-Conference first-team selection

Kenley Zeruto, Huntingtown junior

8 goals; 20 assists; All-Conference first-team selection

Defense

Leigha Dick, Northern junior

4 goals; All-Conference first-team selection

Chloe Gregory, Calvert senior

All-Conference second-team selection

Kate Poremski, Patuxent senior

All-Conference second-team selection

Carley Tolson, Northern sophomore

3 goals; All-Conference second-team selection

Goalkeeper

Emma Taylor, Huntingtown senior

Hurricanes had 12 shutouts in 16 games

Honorable mentions

A Marissa Amadio, Patuxent junior; D Aggie Gullace, Huntingtown junior; M Arika Hill, Calvert senior; D Kami Muschette, Calvert senior; M Jenny O’Connor, Patuxent senior; D Sarah Stack, Patuxent junior; M Madeline Wojciezek, Calvert senior

ANDY STATES

Volleyball

Athlete of the Year

Allie Droneberger

Northern junior

Résumé: Outside hitter played a key role in the team’s unbeaten run through the SMAC and 3A South Region playoffs; finished with over 200 kills and over 100 digs in helping the Patriots reach the 3A state final

Coach of the Year

Bobby Gibbons

Northern (seventh season)

Résumé: Guided the Patriots to a perfect SMAC slate, ending with a sweep of La Plata in the conference final; swept Huntingtown to win 3A South Region I title; bid for an undefeated state crown end in the 3A state final against Magruder, falling in four sets; Patriots went 20-1 overall

First team

Outside hitter: Allie Droneberger, Northern junior

206 kills; 106 digs; 26 service aces; 16 blocks

Outside hitter: Allie Timbario, Northern senior

198 kills; 120 digs; 15 aces; 4 blocks

Outside hitter: Jasmin Johnson, Patuxent junior

206 kills; 127 digs; 55 service aces; 18 blocks

Middle hitter: Shannon Salo, Northern senior

95 blocks; 36 kills; 9 digs

Defensive specialist: Mackenzie DeSoto, Northern junior

136 digs; 22 service aces

Libero: Emma Poteet, Patuxent junior

149 digs; 34 service aces

Setter: Brooke Young, Calvert senior

Among the best setters in the conference; headed to Randolph-Macon (Va.)

Honorable mentions

S Sarah Dunphey, Huntingtown senior; S Gabby Elbrecht, Northern junior; MB Danielle Hallberg, Calvert junior; L Karley Hughes, Calvert sophomore; DS Karoline Kampsen, Northern junior; S Jaelyn King, Northern junior; DS Chloe Marlette, Huntingtown junior; OH Jade McGrath, Patuxent senior; OH Quinn Mulvihill, Huntingtown senior; OH Zahne Norris, Calvert senior; OH Swyn Smith, Patuxent senior; OH Briana Stockton, Calvert junior

TED BLACK

Golf

Athlete of the Year

Eddie Coffren

Northern junior

Résumé: The 2018 Class 4A-3A boys state individual champion followed up with another strong season, finishing third at this year’s state tournament; shot 74 at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament to finish with the overall second lowest round; shot 79 to tie for first at the Calvert County tournament with sister, Elizabeth

Coach of the Year

John McGuffin

Huntingtown (fifth season)

Résumé: Huntingtown won first Calvert County tournament championship since 2010, shooting 340 at Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby to take the crown; finished second to top all county teams at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference tournament

First team

Jayson Brunclik, Huntingtown senior

Shot 81 at District IV tournament to qualify for state tournament; fourth at county tournament (85)

Eddie Coffren, Northern junior

Third at 4A-3A state tournament with 2-day total of 144, three back of the winner; shot 77 at District IV tournament; second at SMAC tournament (74); tied for first at county tournament (79)

Elizabeth Coffren, Northern senior

Tied for first at county tournament (79); tied for second at District IV tournament (71); tied for sixth at SMAC tournament (78)

Cameron Kapiskosky, Huntingtown freshman

Sixth at county tournament (89); shot 83 at SMAC tournament

Akhil Patel, Huntingtown senior

Third at county tournament (82); shot 83 at SMAC tournament

David Wright, Huntingtown freshman

Fourth at county tournament (84)

ANDY STATES

Boys cross country

Athlete of the Year

Conor McGirr

Huntingtown senior

Résumé: Capped his final season with top-five finishes in all three postseason races; placed second at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; finished third at the Class 3A South Region championships; took fourth at the Class 3A state championships

Coach of the Year

Deb Morgan

Huntingtown (first season)

Résumé: Guided the Hurricanes to top finishes throughout the season; team finished 12-1 overall during regular season action; finished county-best fourth at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; also took fourth at the Class 3A South Region championships; took 14th at the 3A state championships

First team

Conor McGirr, Huntingtown senior

Second at SMAC championships (16:14.2); third at Class 3A South Region championships (16:35.9); fourth at Class 3A state championships (16:13.44)

Carter Singletary, Calvert senior

Class 2A South Region championships champion (17:00.2); sixth at SMAC championships (16:43.1); 11th at Class 2A state championships (16:46.25)

Logan Musumeci, Patuxent junior

Seventh at SMAC championships (16:52.6); second at Class 2A South Region championships (17:28.8); 14th at Class 2A state championships (16:53.90)

Gabe Amisano, Northern senior

Eighth at SMAC championships (16:58.3); sixth at Class 3A South Region championships (17:09.8)

Thomas Foulkes, Huntingtown sophomore

Ninth at SMAC championships (16:59.8); seventh at Class 3A South Region championships (17:29.8)

Cameron King, Northern sophomore

10th at SMAC championships (17:11.2); ninth at Class 3A South Region championships (17:39.5)

Jack Hartsig, Calvert freshman

Eighth at Class 2A South Region championships (18:32.0)

Honorable mentions

A.J. Barber, Northern senior; Jacob Bush, Calvert junior; Chris Butler, Patuxent junior; Zack Dobson, Northern sophomore; Harrison Faidley, Huntingtown junior; Zach Gilbert, Patuxent sophomore; Ian Hays, Huntingtown sophomore; Dreydon Hinton, Patuxent junior; David Rodenhaver, Calvert freshman; Brandon Stein, Northern sophomore; Jackson Taylor, Huntingtown senior; Fynn Yankanich, Northern senior

TED BLACK

Girls cross country

Athlete of the Year

Oakley Olson

Northern junior

Résumé: Capped her season by capturing her second consecutive Class 3A state title in a time of 18 minutes 49.23 seconds; also took home crown at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships

Coach of the Year

Josh Dawson

Northern (seventh season)

Résumé: Guided the Patriots to a perfect fall season; team was perfect 13-0 during regular season action; Northern won its fifth straight team title at the Southern Maryland Athletic Conference championships; claimed another title at the Class 3A South Region championships; finished season with the team’s fourth straight state team crown at the 3A state championships

First team

Oakley Olson, Northern junior

Class 3A state championships champion (18:49.23); SMAC championships champion (18:54.7); second at Class 3A South Region championships (19:43.4)

Dana Miller, Calvert junior

Eighth at SMAC championships (20:09.5); second at Class 2A South Region championships (20:24.1); fourth at Class 2A state championships (19:37.48)

Hannah Mack, Northern sophomore

Seventh at SMAC championships (19:50.6); fourth at Class 3A South Region championships (20:14.5); 10th at Class 3A state championships (19:49.85)

Elise Wilcher, Huntingtown senior

Ninth at SMAC championships (20:16.4); fifth at Class 3A South Region championships (20:40.7); 14th at Class 3A state championships (20:10.80)

Kristen Prince, Calvert sophomore

Class 2A South Region championships champion (20:20.8); fifth at SMAC championships (19:46.7); 10th at Class 2A state championships (20:26.73)

Abby Setzfand, Northern junior

15th at SMAC championships (21:03.0); eighth at Class 3A South Region championships (20:56.4); 18th at Class 3A state championships (20:32.36)

Jane Gorman, Huntingtown junior

11th at SMAC championships (20:29.9); 12th at Class 3A South Region championships (21:32.4)

Honorable mentions

Natalie Borowski, Huntingtown sophomore; Lauren Brennan, Calvert senior; Julia Devine, Northern sophomore; Roni Dolan, Northern sophomore; Erinn Diehl, Calvert junior; Kirsten Doty, Huntingtown sophomore; Anna Finn, Northern junior; Victoria McAnney, Huntingtown junior; Jenna McMaster, Huntingtown junior; Emily Mutchler, Calvert senior; Natalie Romero, Patuxent junior; Justine Willey, Patuxent senior

TED BLACK