The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Blast heard, bullet found in house wall
On June 29, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to Hance Road in Port Republic for the report of damaged property.
The complainant advised on June 27 at 6:30 p.m. he heard what he thought were gunshots or fireworks. On June 28 he noticed damage to a wall inside the residence and a hole in the siding outside of the residence. A bullet was found lying on the carpet inside.
The estimated value of the damage is $15.
Mailbox is torched
On June 30, Deputy Nicholas Savick responded to Leesburg Court in Huntingtown for the report of damaged property.
The complainant advised around 2 a.m. someone set a mailbox on fire then left the scene.
The estimated value of the damaged property is $100.
Thefts under investigation
On June 25, Cpl. Roscoe Kreps responded to the Harris Teeter in Dunkirk for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that on June 17 at 2:30 a.m. and on June 24 at 12:42 a.m. someone stiole six teaffic cones and two squeegees.
The culprit is believed to be a female. The estimated value of the stolen property is $188.
Loaded revolver, CDS recovered
On June 27, Deputy Brian Pounsberry conducted a traffic stop on N. Solomons Island Road at Honey Suckle Lane in Owings. A search of the vehicle revealed a loaded revolver with five rounds of ammunition, a digital scale with white powder residue on it, a plastic bag with white powder residue in it, plastic sandwich bags and two plastic bags with suspected cocaine.
A search of the driver, Michael Wayne Jenkins, 40, of Lothian, revealed over $800 cash in his pockets. Jenkins was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with CDS possession with intent to distribute, CDS common nuisance distribute narcotics, firearm/drug trafficking crime, CDS distribution with firearm, firearm use/felony-violent crime, illegal possession of regulated firearm, loaded handgun in vehicle, handgun in vehicle, handgun on person, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of ammunition, CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. Jenkins’ bond was set at $10,000, and a hearing is set for July 26.
Man allegedly waved BB gun
On June 24, Calvert Emergency Communications advised deputies to look out for a Ford truck with a male inside waving a firearm. Deputy James Sturdivant observed the vehicle pull into the Red Roof Liquor Store in Dunkirk and conducted a traffic stop. Three occupants were removed from the vehicle and detained. A search of the vehicle revealed a black BB gun that looked very similar to an actual firearm.
The driver, Sean Luke Braziel, 28, of Brandywine, was the male seen waving the gun at passing cars. Braziel was placed under arrest and transported to the county detention center where he was charged with disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment. He was released on $1,000 bond and has an Aug. 14 court hearing.
Illegal substance is confiscated
On June 26, Deputy Stephen Bowlan conducted a traffic stop on S. Solomons Island Road in the area of Southern Connector Blvd. in Lusby.
Upon making contact with the driver, Dennis Blaine Bettis, 58, of Clear Spring. Bowlan detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle and saw marijuana flakes on his lap.
A search of the vehicle revealed 34 suspected oxycodone hydrochloride pills, a cut red straw with white powdery residue, a pill crusher, a prescription bottle with marijuana and a grinder with marijuana residue. Bettis was arrested and taken to the county detention center where he was charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. Bettis was released on his own recognizance and has a hearing Sept. 4.
Unruly woman charged
On June 27, Deputy Bruce Sampson conducted a traffic stop in the area of North Solomons Island Road and Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. A search of the vehicle revealed two marijuana cigarettes.
The driver, Tina Louise Jackson, 40, began flailing her arms in the air and yelling while Deputy Jeff Murphy attempted to search her person. Jackson continued to yell and curse which caused a scene, therefore, Sampson discontinued the search and arrested Jackson.
She was taken to the county detention center and charged with disorderly conduct and failure to obey a lawful order. Jackson was released on her own recognizance and has a hearing scheduled for Aug. 21.
Man charged after alleged scuffle
On June 30, Deputy Ryan Evans responded to Thunderbird Trail in Lusby for the report of a fight. Upon arrival Deputy Evans was speaking with a female about what happened when Christopher Jajuan Commodore, 20, of Prince Frederick, began yelling at him, interfering with the investigation.
Commodore’s friends attempted to calm him down but were unsuccessful.
Commodore was arrested and taken to the county jail and charged with disorderly conduct. He was released on $3,000 bond and has a Sept. 11 hearing.
MARTY MADDEN