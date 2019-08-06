The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan Update 2040.
The plan removes the long-standing town center designations of minor and major, as well as expands Huntingtown Town Center across Route 4 and down to the intersection of Cox Road and Route 4 to include property owned by Commissioners' Kelly McConkey (R).
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) introduced the motion to adopt the July 2019 plan with amendments agreed upon during Tuesday's BOCC meeting to include language to address growth, the transportation plan, bay crossing and a review of the plan every two years by the planning board.
McConkey seconded the motion and voted in favor of adoption along with Commissioners' President Tim Hutchins (R) and Hart.
Commissioners Steve Weems (R) and Earl "Buddy" Hance (R) loudly opposed the motion. The motion in favor of adopting the amended comprehensive plan passed 3 to 2.
During the public comment period afterward, 50-year resident and commercial real estate broker Myra Gowans said the commissioners bought themselves a lawsuit.