Karen Lane has been helping Calvert Family Advocates raise funds for those in need for over six years.
The nonprofit helps fill in the gaps where other governmental services and nonprofits aren’t, she said.
Although Lane said the organization started small, $386,000 has been dispersed since December 2013, including $97,850 last year.
Calvert Family Advocates seeks tax-deductible donations from individuals and companies, which it uses to help people with one-time emergencies pay security deposits or make car repairs so they can make it to work and don’t become homeless, for example.
Those are two big areas where the nonprofit helps, Lane said.
“I was really amazed. Almost everyone we help is working,” but doesn’t have funds for unexpected situations, she said.
The nonprofit works with the Calvert County Department of Social Services on a variety of programs, including providing summer camp sponsorships for area youth, back-to-school clothing and glasses for children, and prescription deductibles and medical transportation for seniors.
The Advocates donated $30,000 toward the opening of a child advocacy center in Prince Frederick a year and a half ago, Lane said. The center is a place where the state’s attorney, law enforcement and social services can interview child abuse victims. This year, the organization has a fundraising goal of $25,000 to help with a “visitation house” that would be used as a place where foster children can be reunited with their biological families and young adults who are aging out of foster care can practice independent living skills such as cooking and doing laundry.
Lane began serving on the organization’s board in 2014 after being asked to do so by Chris Cummings, a Solomons resident who was also on the board but is now chair of the Maryland Association of Social Services Boards Foundation. “I just didn’t know anything about this (when I came in),” Lane said. “I didn’t know much about Calvert County. I lived in Dunkirk and worked at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, so all I knew was the [1-hour] commute.”
A retired electrical engineer and program manager, Lane wanted to give back to her community. After a year on the board, she became chair.
Lane said Calvert Family Advocates has developed a strong connection with Patriot, a Dunkirk-based business that performs construction, renovation and retrofitting for federal facilities.
Patriot has contributed around $400,000 to date, Lane said, which includes funding for 2020 that hasn’t been disbursed yet.
Thanks to an idea by new board member Melanee Derenzy, the organization received $800-plus from her birthday donations on Facebook.
One area of focus this year is getting more businesses to contribute, Lane said. Last year, 42 businesses and 41 individuals donated.
For more information, go to calfam.org or email chair@calfam.org. Twitter: @CalRecCALEB Twitter: @CalRecCALEB