A Calvert County woman remains hospitalized in a shock trauma center following a motorcycle crash Sunday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.
Michelle Ramberg, 45, of Huntingtown was operating her motorcycle in the area of Route 50 and the Route 665/Riva Road exit in Annapolis when the collision occurred, investigators stated.
According to a report from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, crews responded to “multiple 911 calls” reporting the incident.
Arriving responders located Ramberg “laying on the shoulder of Route 50. Witnesses reported that the female was driving on the ramp from Route 50 West to Route 665 when she struck the jersey wall and was ejected, falling approximately 25 feet to Route 50 below.
Paramedics requested a Maryland State Police Medevac helicopter. Ramberg was flown to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with critical injuries.
A spokesman at the MSP Annapolis Barrack told The Calvert Recorder the crash is still under investigation. Trooper Iman is handling the investigation.
“I want to say a prayer for her and her family,” said Calvert County Commissioner Kelly McConkey (R), who knows Ramberg, during Tuesday’s board meeting.
McConkey said Ramberg was returning after attending Bike Fest in Ocean City. “She’s alive,” he added. “I’m praying that she recovers from it.”
Ramberg is the owner of a hair salon in Chesapeake Beach.
