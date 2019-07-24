“I call it the un-silent minority all the time that love to wreak havoc and challenge everything,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said during Commissioner Reports on Tuesday. “They’ve done a great job of fear-mongering.”
Hart said some people have been on a mission to spread fear for the last few years. He took exception with personal attacks that challenge the integrity of the commissioners during the process to update the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan for 2040 and suggested that people instead look at the body of work.
“If you are going to challenge someone’s integrity and question their motives, at least have documentation. You owe that to another human being,” Hart added, requesting civility.
Hart, as well as the other commissioners, have been accused of having something to gain financially from the proposed changes to the town center designations, land-use changes, and expanded boundaries in the board of commissioners’ amended plan. Hart owns and operates a liquor store in Lusby.
“I do not own any commercial property. I pay rent,” Hart said in an interview with The Calvert Recorder.
Hart said he has a set rent fee, but also pays a Common Area Maintenance fee, expenses to maintain and operate a commercial property paid by tenants.
“My CAM can change without notice,” Hart said. “If this comp plan was to increase the value of that property, then that means I pay a larger CAM fee.”
Commissioners’ Vice President Kelly McConkey (R) has been under fire because he could potentially benefit from a recently resurrected proposal to expand Huntingtown Town Center to the intersection of Cox Road and Rt 4, where he owns land.
McConkey’s properties’ land use would change, making it more valuable if he chose to sell it. Rumors that McConkey is selling his land so a Royal Farms can be build have been surfacing on social media, but have not been substantiated.
“There some real hypocrites out there,” McConkey said at the BOCC meeting Tuesday. “A gentleman named Mr. King, Mike King did a mailing about me to the whole county.”
McConkey was referring to a mass postcard mailing calling citizens to action on the comprehensive plan and specifically cited the plan, as modified by the board of commissioners, could “up-zone Commissioner McConkey’s property from rural to commercial and extend Hungtingtown Town Center across Route 4.”
The mailer was referring to land that McConkey owns in Huntingtown that could benefit from the resurrected proposal to expand town center boundaries to the corner of Cox Road and Rt. 4.
“I was appalled when I found out that he, in fact, sold close to 14 acres in Prince Frederick for low subsidy housing, “McConkey said of King. “This is a guy that claims he is anti-growth in the county.”
McConkey said that Calvert grew faster under prior county planners that required the building of a new school every year for a period of three years, addressing a claim on the postcard that the plan will promote “uncontrolled growth” and create traffic congestion and overcrowded schools.
“This county has barely grown in the last five years, less than one percent a year,” McConkey said, calling the fear-mongering despicable. “I’m going to fight back with everything I have, and I am going to expose these people for what they really are.’
In an interview with the Recorder, King said it was true that King Investments, LLC, which he has 25% ownership with his siblings, sold 14 acres of land in Prince Frederick to Osprey Development Group in 2003 for $1.3 million, more than 15 years before the current plan was even considered.
King said the land would have been worth more if he held on to it, for 16 years, until after the commissioners’ amended plan passed.
As for the intended use of the land being for low-income housing, King said “that’s not correct” and at the time of the land sale they had no idea what the purchaser planned to do with the land, and that the land is still undeveloped today.
King confirmed that he is a member of Calvert Coalition for Smart Growth, one of two organizations, that united to send out the mailer encouraging citizen engagement on the plan. The other is Keep Calvert Country. Calvert Coalition for Smart Growth asserts that language that prohibits large-format retail, in both minor and major town centers, is absent from the plan. The group is pushing for language that calls for the prohibition of superstores larger than 75,000 square feet.
Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R), has been on the receiving end of accusations of special interests, specifically the business community.
During his campaign, Hutchins received donations from Quality Built Homes ($2,000) Curtis Investment Group ($1,000), Gradient Construction ($2,000), and former Small Business Interest Group President Anthony Williams ($2,000) and more, that have caused concern since he has become commissioner.
“I don’t owe anybody a damn thing in this county,” Hutchins said to the Recorder. “I don’t have any special interests.”
Hutchins acknowledged that during his campaign that he received donations from members of the business and development community, as well as many others, but said he did not know everyone that donated to him and that “they donated to me because they believe in me.”
Since winning the November 2018 election, Hutchins has also received $4,000 in donations from Osprey Property Group and Rod-N-Reel owner Gerald Donavan, $2,000 each.
Hutchins said he is serving as commissioner because he feels he has a lot to bring to the community.
As for McConkey, Hutchins said the corner of Cox Road and Rt. 4 has been a commercial area and “I don’t see Commissioner McConkey doing anything nefarious – he owns the property – what he does with it is his business,” as long as he has done his due diligence in filing his ethics report and can vote with a clear heart and mind, as Hutchins said he has done when he served in the Maryland General Assembly.
He also balks at claims that he does not know what is best for the county because he has not lived here in 55 years.
“Yes, I’ve been gone a while, that has no relevance,” said Hutchins, who admitted he left the county in 1965 and lived in nearby Charles for the vast majority of those years.
“I live here now. What has bearing is my experience and wherewithal to help the county.”
Twitter: @CalRecTAMARA