After three years and nearly 100 public meetings, a decision on the Calvert County Comprehensive Plan update for 2040 is on the horizon following a board meeting Tuesday by the county commissioners.
On the heels of the July 23 public hearing to obtain citizens’ testimony on the policy document that will determine how the county will grow over the next 20 years, the commissioners have before them the option to adopt, amend, remand, or disapprove the board amended draft.
“The two issues that are before us is either to adopt it or not to adopt. We will do one of the two next week,” Calvert County Commissioners’ President Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R) said at Tuesday’s board meeting.
Earlier this year, the BOCC requested an extension of time to act on the comprehensive plan. The extension is set to expire in one month. Failure of the board to act would result in the automatic adoption of the Calvert County Planning Commission’s recommended plan.
“We’re not going to let it take effect by doing nothing, and to remand it back to the planning commission is not necessary. It will get us nowhere,” Hutchins said.
County staff reported to the commissioners the common themes of concerns gathered from public testimony and written comments were growth, big box retail, and the comprehensive plan superseding the town center master plans.
During a work session, Department of Planning and Zoning Director Mark Willis carefully provided arguments based on comprehensive plan history, county regulations, and state law in an attempt to allay concerns.
“We heard the plan creates an environment for rapid growth,” Willis said, referring to numerous concerns about the potential for fast development that will overwhelm the county’s resources and infrastructure.
The planning director stressed the town center concept — which was articulated in the first comprehensive plan in 1967, and became policy in 1983 — was developed to protect the county’s rural character by directing growth to the town centers.
Willis pointed to adequate public facilities regulations that tie development approval to the adequacy of existing roads, schools, water and sewer systems.
He said if proposed development overwhelms capacity of these facilities, then the development project cannot be approved until the facilities are expanded or improved.
He said the BOCC instructed staff to further enhance adequate public facilities by adding new requirements to also include law enforcement, fire and emergency medical services. Lastly, he said the state Agricultural Preservation Sustainable Growth Act, tier mapping, prevents new residential subdivisions served by on-site sewer disposal.
Other growth related concerns voiced during the comprehensive plan process is that the plan eliminates all growth controls and residential buildout.
“The new plan directs growth to the town centers consistent with the ‘67 proposal,” Willis said. “Adequate Public Facilities guides that. Zoning guides that and the many state regulations.”
Willis added that tier mapping prevents new major residential subdivisions — there are more than seven lots — served by on-site sewer disposal in the rural areas. Willis said the plan cannot legally establish a limit for building residential dwellings and that residential buildout is a function of zoning regulations.
In response to the concerns that big box retail or “Super big box” stores are automatically approved within the plan, Willis said those stores are regulated in the Calvert County Zoning Ordinance, not the comprehensive plan.
Currently, the zoning ordinance reflects 25,000 square feet as the standard in town centers, with few exceptions. Up to a 150,000-square-foot building is allowed in Prince Frederick’s New Town District, but it must be 950 feet away from Route 4. In Dunkirk Town Center, a 75,000-square-foot building is allowed.
“The comprehensive plan expands the town centers — yes, it expands the town centers,” Willis said.
Willis said most of the proposed town center expansions for Prince Frederick are within the one-mile radius of what is already considered the “town of Prince Frederick.” In addition to the other six town centers, the draft plan proposes to expand the boundaries of the Prince Frederick Town Center, in two phases. Phase 1 is the existing town center expanded to include the employment centers that currently share a border with town center, and the residential area southeast of the town center that is zoned residential. This also includes Calvert Towne.
Willis said the expansion of the Prince Frederick Town Center will require amending its town center master plan and the zoning for the town center and that Phase 2 of the proposed expansion does not occur until the plans are updated and take into consideration APF regulations.
Staff recommended to the board requiring the planning commission to evaluate, every two years, the rate of growth of each town center and to make any necessary zoning recommendations to the BOCC. Also included in the recommendations is a measure to incorporate, by reference, the findings of the transportation plan update, the historic preservation plan, the water and sewer plan and the land preservation and parks and recreation plan.
Additionally, a recommendation was made to modify the adopting ordinance to ensure the town center master plans are not superseded by implications of the comprehensive plan adoption, a common concern of citizens.
Willis said earlier that the town center master plans follow the exact same process and approval path the comprehensive plan follows and that “the real intent of the town center master plan is to keep the uniqueness of town centers,” which is valued greatly.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) said that the presentation was “spot on” and hoped it addressed any fear mongering by opponents.
“The sky is not falling,” Hart said, hoping to get the message out to the public. “We’re trying to make this a very functional, safe, good place to live.”
Hutchins acknowledged the difference of opinions on the plan and said “striking a practical balance is the job of the board to do.”
Commissioner Steve Weems (R) asked his fellow board members to reconsider the planning commission’s recommended plan.
“At least look at that plan as a compromise,” Weems said.
“We have an obligation to vote on this comprehensive plan. The comprehensive plan does not change the zoning. It doesn’t change the value of anybody’s property,” Commissioners’ Vice President Kelly McConkey (R) said.
McConkey has been under fire for not revealing and recusing himself regarding the resurrection of a proposal voted down by the planning board to expand Huntingtown Town Center’s boundaries to include property he owns near the intersection of Rt. 4 and Cox Road. If approved, McConkey’s two parcels of land will change from rural community to commercial, expanding development opportunities potentially making the land more valuable.
McConkey said it has been a rough seven months on the board and that he has received threats that he will not get re-elected if he votes in favor of the current draft of the plan.
“Well, I didn’t run for this position to already be running four years from now,” McConkey said. “I ran for this position to make the important decisions and not kick the can down the curb and affect the citizens of Calvert County.”
Commissioner Earl “Buddy” Hance (R) said both sides have pushed the limits.
“The sky is falling. Nothing is going to change,” Hance said. “It’s a tough decision and we’re all going to vote and we’re going to move on. We’ve got work to do.”
