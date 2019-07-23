Barbara Stinnett, a former Calvert County commissioner, died Saturday, leaving behind a decades-long legacy of service to the county.
Stinnett, a widow, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, served 12 years on the Board of County Commissioners — though none of her four-year terms were back-to-back. She was a member of the board from 1986 to 1990, then again from 1998 to 2002 and again from 2006 through 2010.
“I tremendously enjoyed serving on the board with her,” said Delegate Jerry Clark (R — District 29C), who was also a county commissioner when Stinnett served her final term. “She always had the best interests of the citizens and Calvert County in her heart.”
Clark called Stinnett a “people’s politician. She believed in the will of the people and worked hard for them.” Clark remembered many informal chats with Stinnett at the Frying Pan restaurant in Lusby, where the two would talk about various county issues.
While Stinnett often advocated for county employees, she also expected them to serve the citizens. “She thought the world of county government employees and supported them, but she expected them to do their jobs,” said Clark.
A prominent member of the Democratic Party in Calvert County, Stinnett spent time serving on the county’s Democratic Central Committee, as a president of the Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club and as a secretary of the Maryland State Democratic Women’s Clubs. She also worked for many years as a legislative and administrative aide in Roy Dyson’s congressional and state senate offices.
“Barbara was the best, she was wonderful,” said Dyson, who added Stinnett worked longer for him than any aide during his legislative career. She kept Dyson and his staff in the loop regarding Calvert residents’ concerns.
“If somebody had a problem, they would call Barbara,” said Dyson. “She put her heart and soul into it, that’s the kind of devotion she had. She had a following, and the people of Calvert County really benefitted from her advocacy.”
Dyson also gave Stinnett credit for busting down the stumbling blocks in Calvert County to make the College of Southern Maryland a reality.
Getting Calvert’s commissioners on board with the merging of the three Southern Maryland counties to expand Charles County Community College was a contentious issue that Stinnett tackled behind the scenes, said Dyson.
“She brought that together,” he recalled. “Today, CSM is just an outstanding institution.”
In 1986, all five of Calvert’s commissioners were Democrats and each sought re-election, but Stinnett and several other Democrats still came forward to challenge the incumbents in that year’s primary.
Three of the incumbents lost and Stinnett won her primary challenge. She was victorious again in the general election.
“I always felt she wanted to run,” said Dyson, who was not at all surprised by Stinnett’s candidacy and subsequent victory. “She was the kind of person a county commissioner should be. She didn’t mind shaking up the good ol’ boys.”
Congressman Steny Hoyer (D-Md., 5th) honored Stinnett after she lost her bid for re-election in 2010. On the floor of the House of Representatives Hoyer recognized her public service work in Calvert County.
“Through her years of service she has been an advocate of maintaining Calvert County’s rich agricultural heritage and assuring that those without a voice are heard,” Hoyer said in his remarks, as stated in congressional records. “Her energy, frank and realistic approach and ability to connect with people have made her an outstanding public servant who has an unwavering respect for those she represents.
Born Barbara Ann Biesel in Chicago on Aug. 18, 1933, Stinnett moved to Calvert County early on and graduated from Calvert High School.
Her father, an Army captain, and veteran of the Spanish American War, moved the family first to Washington, D.C. and later to Calvert.
After high school, Stinnett briefly attended the Maryland Institute of Art.
“My mother was a painter and drew a lot,” said daughter Joyce Stinnett Baki. “She also made posters. There are signs up at the fairgrounds that she made.”
In April 1951, she married Marvin “Buddy” Stinnett. The couple had four children. Marvin Stinnett died in 1963.
Barbara Stinnett worked for Wayson’s Amusement Co. in financial management for 17 years and was also the owner and operator of an income tax and accounting service, according to Hoyer’s congressional remarks.
She has served with Calvert Hospice, the Special Olympics, the Northern High School Boosters, Calvert Farmland Trust, the Calvert County Historical Society, the Calvert County Fire and Rescue Commission, Optimist Club of Calvert-Prince Frederick and the Calvert County Farm Bureau.
Additionally, she was a charter member of the American Legion Stallings Williams Post 206 Auxiliary in Chesapeake Beach and a member of the Calvert County Fair Board.
On the fair board, Stinnett helped organize the annual Optimist Club and fair board Christmas parade, an almost 50-year tradition in Prince Frederick.
“It’s important to the community to keep the spirit of Christmas alive, and it’s important to let them know we are a community down here,” she said. “We’re a little county, but we have a lot of people involved, and we’re a community that sticks together.”
Over the years, Stinnett worked with the Calvert County Fair Board to attract a variety of entertainment from trapeze artists to Australian wildlife. Stinnett was also a big supporter of the local volunteer fire departments and rescue squads.
“She was truly a woman of her time who always fought for the constituents for all the right reasons,” said Maryland Secretary of Veterans Affairs George W. Owings III.
Stinnett’s daughter, Joyce, has followed in her mother’s footsteps in recent years by throwing her hat into the political ring.
She ran for a spot on the BOCC in 2014 but came up short on votes to secure an at-large seat.
Several years ago, Stinnett inherited a farm from the family of David Bowen.
Baki told The Calvert Recorder that her mother and Bowen were engaged to be married. “They were going to build on the farm,” said Baki. However, David Bowen died suddenly. After David Bowen’s mother died, Stinnett learned, to her surprise, that the farm had been left to her. She moved from her residence in Owings to the farm on the Patuxent River, renaming the tract River Breeze Farm.
“Mom loved it,” said Baki.
Visitation at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings is today from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Rausch’s.
Internment will be held at River Breeze Farm.
