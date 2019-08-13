Uproar on social media surfaced more than a week ago about the possible true identity of the author of the controversial “Deplorables” signs on a billboard southbound on Route 2/4 near Bowie Shop Road in Huntingtown.
This time the dialogue unfolded on the Calvert County Government Facebook page.
“How about discussing the owner of White Sands (Vera’s)? How about having him take down his anti-American signs on Rt. 4? Aren’t you ashamed to have that in Calvert County????” Chris Barriger wrote in a July 30 post in the comments section.
“Chris what are you talking about?? What is Anti-American about my sign?? Please explain,” Lisa Del Ricco responded.
Del Ricco and Steve Stanley are the owners Vera’s White Sands Club, located on St. Leonard Creek in Lusby. The pair purchased the restaurant and marina in 2006 from former owner Vera Freeman.
The Calvert Recorder was unsuccessful in reaching Del Ricco and Stanley by press deadline. Shirley McIntyre, who owns the billboard, but not the message, responded, “I don’t know” to a recent, and a prior, request regarding the sign's content owner.
The current message on the sign reads, “If you don’t like it here LEAVE! Make America Great Again,” referring to President Donald’s Trump’s July statements and tweets about four minority female lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives.
The billboard messages surfaced last year and appear to poke at liberal ideals. Barriger’s comment on Facebook calling out Vera’s White Sands garnered 31 responses and a half dozen thumbs up from notable Democrats in the county including Calvert County Democratic Central Committee Chairman David Salazar and former chair and Board of County Commissioner candidate Greg Brown.
“It is unfortunate to learn that the owners of Vera’s White Sands Beach Club, a prominent fixture in Calvert County, are those responsible for the infamous series of “Deplorables” signs,” CCDCC Communications Officer Lauren Elyard said in a statement on behalf of the local Democratic committee.
“The sentiments that this billboard has conveyed contain the same disgusting language that demonizes your friends and neighbors right here at home and inspires hate and violence against innocent people nationwide,” the statement read.
The CCDCC said the type of language on the billboard has inspired acts of violence throughout our country from El Paso to Charlottesville. The statement reports there are approximately 24,000 registered Democrats in Calvert County and nearly 13,000 unaffiliated voters.
“We shop at the same stores, our children go to the same schools, and we all love our home here in Calvert. The repulsive billboards in question continually drives a wedge between families and neighbors and encourages the division that we all grow more frustrated with each day,” Elyard wrote.
“We, as the Calvert County Democratic Central Committee, call for Mr. Stanley and Ms. Del Ricco to remove this sign once and for all, and to cease sowing hate and division in Calvert County. The hateful rhetoric displayed on these signs does not represent Calvert County, and has no place here.”
“Despicable,” said former Democratic county commissioner candidate and small businesswoman Holly Budd said to The Calvert Recorder.
In an interview with the Recorder, Brown said, “I believe in freedom of speech, but this is outrageous and divisive. It’s the kind of thing we can expect with Donald Trump – he brings out the absolute worst in our county and the whole country,” Brown added. “We can do some much better than that here in Calvert County.”
