The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Liquor bottles swiped from Dunkirk store
On July 27, Deputy Timothy Rzepkowski responded to Dunkirk Wine and Spirits for the report of a theft. The complainant advised that on July 20, around 1:15 p.m., two unknown males entered the store and stole 12 bottles of Hennessy cognac. The total value of the stolen property is $767.88.
Commercial gas station burglary is probed
On July 27, Deputy Galen Gott responded to the Shell Gas Station in Lusby for the report of a commercial burglary.
The complainant advised sometime between July 26 at 10:30 p.m. and July 27 at 6 a.m. someone broke into the store, damaging multiple doors and a window. The value of the damaged property is more than $200.
Wallet, valuables missing
On July 22, Deputy Michael Lewis responded to Walmart in Prince Frederick for the report of a theft. The complainant advised someone stole her wallet from Wendy’s after she left it there accidentally. Her wallet contained $465 cash, her license, Social Security card, her husband’s wedding band, a gold ring worth $4,000, a bank card, her checkbook and gift cards.
Debit cards taken
On July 23, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to Weis Markets in Lusby for the report of a theft. The complainant advised on July 22 at 4:15 p.m. someone purchased four prepaid debit cards, totaling $1,000 and left the store without paying for them.
Other thefts reported
On July 24, Deputy Jermaine Mason responded to the sheriff’s office for the report of a theft. The complainant advised someone stole her boat trailer tag.
On July 24, Deputy Samuel Grierson responded to Ridge Road, Chesapeake Beach for the report of a theft. The complainant advised sometime between July 23 at 8 p.m. and July 24 at 6 a.m. someone stole his Ryobi lawn mower from his yard. The approximate value of stolen property is $400.
On July 27, Deputy Christopher Fox responded to the Chesapeake Beach Resort and Spa for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised someone stole her front and rear registration plates from her vehicle.
Firearms Services Section seminars are scheduled
In an effort to provide the most up-to-date information to our business customers and partners, the Maryland State Police Licensing Division, Firearms Services Section, will be presenting a series of informational seminars.
Topics of discussion will include:
• Firearms registration overview of the Licensing Portal and Regulated Firearm purchase application process
• Pawn redemption and consignment NICS checks
• Update and demonstration of the online wear and carry (handgun permit) process and application
For the Southern Maryland region, seminars will be held Aug. 22 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, District 3 in Waldorf.
Calvert sheriff’s office unit serves warrants
The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts.
They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.
Go to the Warrant Unit’s Facebook page to view photographs of suspects at large at www.facebook.com/pg/CalvertCountySheriffsOfficeWarrantUnit/.
Crime Solvers offers cash rewards for tips
Crime Solvers provides a means for citizens to anonymously provide law enforcement agencies with information concerning crimes and/or suspects.
Callers do not need to leave a name, only the information.
If the information leads to an arrest or indictment, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000. Information may also be submitted online through an anonymous form. If the information involves an emergency or in-progress incident, call 911. The Crime Solvers telephone number is 410-535-2880.
MARTY MADDEN