The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two men suspected in a two thefts from a local liquor store.
On June 22, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the Apple Greene Wine and Spirits located on Ward Road in Dunkirk for a theft call.
The complainant advised on June 19 at approximately 5:30 p.m. two unknown males grabbed a bottle of Courvoisier 740, placed it in a backpack and left the store without paying.
On June 21 at approximately 2:30 p.m. the same males entered the store, took a bottle of Patron Silver and a bottle of Ciroc Red Berry, placed them in the same backpack and left the store without paying. The total value of the stolen property is $115.97.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, 32 to 35 years of age, with a mustache and beard, long dreads, tattoos covering both his arms and some on his neck. He was wearing a black T-shirt, black pants, and black and white sneakers. The second suspect is described as a black male, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, 32 to 35 years of age, with a mustache and beard, and long dreads.He was wearing an orange shirt, orange and white hat, tan pants, black sneakers and carrying a black backpack. If anyone can identify the suspects pictured above, contact Deputy James Flynt of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800. Refer to case number 19-35539.
