You, too, can take on the Meg.
The fabled megalodon, or carcharocles megalodon, meaning “giant tooth,” is the shark that Hollywood has fallen in love with over the past decade.
From the “Mega Shark” film series to last year’s film adaptation of “The Meg,” based on Steve Alten’s “Meg: A Novel of Deep Terror,” the extinct shark has seen a resurgence in its popularity.
For this year’s Sharkfest, which will be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Calvert Marine Museum, people can get their pictures taken inside the jaws, complete with a full set of teeth, of a megalodon.
“We do have the megalodon jaw that we just got a couple of months ago,” Jeffery Murray, the new director of the museum, said. “They are real megalodon teeth. Every tooth in there is a real megalodon tooth.”
The jaw features a composite of teeth of the megalodon that have been salvaged from the ocean floor as finding a fulling intact jaw and teeth is a near-impossible feat. Never fear, as the museum will feature live sharks as well.
We have the chain dogfish, the horned sharks, the swell sharks,” Murray said. “People can touch sharks, that is the big draw.”
It is a big for the museum as Sharkfest is its biggest draw, outside of its concert series.
“It is the biggest museum event,” Murray said. “We got upward of 2,900 people last year. And those people show up in usually pretty good heat since it is the middle of July. They all stand in line in the heat, and we try to create some shade for them, to touch the sharks.”
It may be the allure of touching a live shark in a controlled environment that draws people to the event, but Murray feels it is the near-mystical qualities of the shark that keeps people interested and coming back.
“It is a place where you can touch the sharks, but it is the mystique of the shark. People are so interested. Some of it is because they are watching ‘Shark Week’ at home. I think that people want to get close to live ones. We have eight cases as well as live sharks.”
“A lot of people immediately go to ‘Jaws’ and think of the great white shark. They don’t know that there are all of these other sharks, many of which are smaller, but perform all these necessary functions as part of the ecosystem. We have all these education stations where they can learn about sharks. There is a lot of opportunities here to learn about sharks.”
Museum admission applies and is $9, $7 for military and seniors, $4 for ages 5 to 12, and free for members and ages 5 and younger.
Call 410-326-2042, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
AMG to host 1970s groovy garden gala
Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center will host a Groovy Garden Gala 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, July 12, at 13470 Dowell Road in Dowell. The 1970s-themed event will consist of floral designs, wine and liquor selections, food samples, photo opportunities, auctions and activities and games. Latrice Carr will perform. Participants must be 21 years of age. Tickets are $70, $60 for members. Contact 410-326-4640, or info@annmariegarden.org, or go to www.annmariegarden.org.
United Way to host evening under stars
United Way will hold An Evening Under the Stars 6 to 10 p.m Friday, July 19, at Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, 1015 Mackall Road in St. Leonard. There will be a farm-to-table dinner with drinks, live music, bourbon tasting, hot air balloon rides weather permitting and a fireworks display. Proceeds benefit Calvert County’s Community Impact Funds, which support programs focused on improving education, financial stability, and health for people living in Calvert County. Tickets are $165 per person, or $150 each for four people. Go to www.unitedwayunderstars.org.
Singer Eldredge to hit CMM stage
Brett Eldredge will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26, at Calvert Marine Museum. Doors open at 5 p.m., and special guest is Cassadee Pope. No large bags, coolers, lawn chairs or umbrellas.
Tickets are $36-$69. For more information, call 1-800-787-9454, or go to www.calvertmarinemuseum.com.
SLVFD to hold junior fire camp
St. Leonard Volunteer Fire Department will hold a junior fire camp 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 4, to Friday, Aug. 9, at 200 Calvert Beach Drive in St. Leonard. There will be lessons in water safety, first aid, CPR, rescue practices and firefighting.
Volunteers are also needed.
The camp is open to grades 6 to 8.
For more information, email Kinsey Weems at lkweems@comcast.net, or go to www.slvfd.org.
Lions Club to hold blood drive
Calvert County Lions Club will hold a blood drive 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at 98 S. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick. The drive is in conjunction with the Anne Arundel Medical Center. For more information, call Jim at 410-610-9939.
County offering safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free You are the Help Until Help Arrives training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
County to host ALICE safety session
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free training session titled ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick.
The session, which is aimed at better preparing citizens of all ages for emergencies, will focus on responding to an active shooter situation, performing CPR, and assisting injured persons prior to professional help arriving. For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.
Superheroes ready to walk, run, roll, fly
Foundation 4 Heroes will hold a Race 4 Heroes beginning 8:15 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, on Solomons Island. There are seven divisions as well as a costume contest, which will award prizes for best, most original, funniest, and cutest costumes. Medals will be awarded. Ages 11 and younger will race a quarter-mile and there will also be a 5K race. Foundation 4 Heroes volunteers teach children how to be heroes and about bullying, and honor and thank veterans. The cost is $10, $20 includes a T-shirt. Sponsorships.
For more information, email Christina Payne at cepayne@comcast.net, or for sponsorships email Josh Yowell at josh@theyowellteam.com or Jay Lipoff at drjay@f4heroes.com, or go to www.active.com.
CRP, AED safety session planned
The Calvert County Department of Public Safety’s Division of Emergency Management will host a free CPR and AED training session 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Tuesday, Oct. 22, at the Harriet E. Brown Community Center at 901 Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. For more information, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2638, email oem@calvercountymd.gov, or go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/training.