WASHINGTON, D.C. — It’s a Saturday night in July sometime in my early teens, and I am crowding around a dry erase board with a cluster of my peers inside a large tent.
We are all eager to catch a glimpse of the list that was just posted to the board.
It takes me a minute, but then I find it. My name is there. I am officially a ball boy for the men’s singles final at the Citi Open tennis tournament at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center.
Prior to starting a new career four months after graduating college as a sports reporter in Southern Maryland, I met up with longtime editor and reporter Andy States on the track at Northern. After listening to him talk about the ins and outs of the job and the pathetic state of Philadelphia professional sports teams, I was able to mention that for the last 10 years I have been a ball boy at the Citi Open tennis tournament.
Andy’s first thought about ball people was a reference to a Seinfeld episode where Kramer tries his luck as one at the U.S. Open. Maybe for Andy being a ball boy equals comedy, but to me it is a way of life for one week every summer.
My family and I have attended the Citi Open for close to the last 20 years, and I have been a ball boy for 10 of them. Returning to the tournament as spectators became an annual thing for my family, and returning to the tournament as a ball boy became my annual thing each summer after I turned 14 years old.
I always thought to myself, ‘If I’m not talented enough to be a professional tennis player, at least I can still find a way to get some action on the court.’
As a ball person, our goal is to do our job to perfection without being noticed. We are there to serve the players, and without us on the court, a match does not take place. Just as people need air to survive, the professional tennis players need us ball people to survive on tour and play week after week.
I’m sure you are reading this thinking ‘Wow, how hard is it to just run after a fuzzy yellow ball?’, but there is a fine science to being a ball person that make the art of retrieving those six yellow spheres operate like a well-oiled machine.
Each ball person team consists of at least six individuals. Four ball people are located at the back corners of the court, and two ball people are positioned at the net with one on each side.
Everyone on the court has a certain responsibility, and I as a captain of a team of ball people have the responsibility of ensuring everyone on my team knows what to do at all times on the court.
All six ball people are responsible for retrieving any loose balls on the court, tending to the players on changeovers by holding umbrellas to provide them a brief relief of shade from the scorching hot sun, turning a fan on for the players on changeovers and grabbing any drinks, towels, or other items players may request us to get.
As a ball boy at the back corner of the court, I always say I have the best view in the house. While the players begin their match warmup, I get to try and catch their serves since play has not yet started and their opponent won’t be trying to return any.
I have caught my fair share of serves, but with players serving upwards in the 130 miles per hour range and with spins and movement on the ball, I just try and make sure I don’t break a finger before the match commences.
During my decade of being a ball boy, I have been hit twice by serves over 110 miles per hour, and just my luck, they were both on stadium court with all eyes watching and a national television audience. For ball people at the back of the court, any wide serve to either side of the court is our least favorite shot in the game of tennis because we are at the mercy of the returner to at least get a racket on the ball and protect us.
Unlike a baseball catcher who is positioned ready to catch a pitch, ball people have to stand straight up with hands behind our backs. This means we only have less than half a second to bring our hands around and protect ourselves or dodge out of the way of getting hit from a serve. After a decade of ball boy experience, I feel comfortable and confident on the court until one of the big servers step up to the baseline because I know I may be in the line of fire.
What makes being a ball boy so much fun and unique is every single match is different. Every player on the professional tour has their own unique routines and quirks that makes each hour you step on the court different than your last shift.
Each day we are assigned new teams of ball people which makes each day of the tournament for us a completely new experience working with different individuals on top of working the different matches with different players. We work for one hour and then rotate off for an hour and also switch courts with each shift so everyone gets to work every court.
As the week progresses, the tournament has less matches taking place, which means for us, less ball people are needed. Throughout the week, a seven-person chair committee of ball people grades us on our performances on the court. They use this to determine what ball people to keep for the next day and what ball people should be cut for this year’s tournament.
Reaching the ‘Super Bowl’
On a Saturday night in July 2014, in my fifth year of being a ball person, I earned my spot on the men’s singles final team, which is equivalent to the Super Bowl in the ball people world.
I crowded around the board where the list was posted and was ecstatic to see my name and reached for the highlighter to officially book my place on Sunday’s final.
Through my years of hard work, time, and dedication to being a ball boy, I have been able to work four of the last five men’s singles final matches at the Citi Open.
I have gotten to ball boy for Andy Murray, Andy Roddick, Juan Martin Del Potro, Bob and Mike Bryan, Angelique Kerber, Alexander Zverev, Nick Kyrgios, Sloane Stephens, Marin Cilic, Kei Nishikori and Stefanos Tsitsipas just to name some stars.
I love being a ball boy on the big stages and getting a front row seat to view high quality tennis, but the people I see year after year at the Citi Open plays a huge role in why I love coming back each summer.
Francis Ngobounan, originally from Burkina Faso, which is a small country in West Africa, was my co-captain on the first day of this summer’s tournament. Ngobounan has lived in the nation’s capital for close to the last 12 years. We may come from different backgrounds, but for one week each summer, we share a once in a lifetime experience along with over 100 other ball people.
“I have been coming year after year because it’s one of my favorite weeks of the year,” Ngobounan, in his 11th year as a ball boy for the Citi Open said. “I get to hang out with many of the friends I have made throughout every year in this tournament. It’s the best team work in the world.”
Every summer for the last decade, I have been able to volunteer my time and experience the best summer camp a tennis enthusiast could possibly imagine.
I encourage all of you to watch the ball people the next time you find yourself watching a professional tennis match because there will be a team of six people working as a well-oiled machine that you may not have noticed or even thought about before.
