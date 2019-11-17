COLLEGE PARK — Only hours after their classmates on the school's girls soccer team coasted to their second straight Class 3A state championship at Loyola University in Baltimore, the Northern High School volleyball team came up just short of equaling their classmates when the Patriots fell to Magruder in four sets, 25-15, 19-25, 19-25, 20-25, at the University of Maryland's Ritchie Coliseum.
Northern (20-1 overall) could not have asked for a better start to Saturday's 3A final as the Patriots rallied from an early deficit to take the opening set. After falling behind 11-9 early, the Patriots got extended service runs from Jaelyn King and Karoline Kampsen to finish the set on a 16-4 run. It hardly proved foretelling of future sets, however.
"That first set we played with a lot of poise and a lot of chemistry and we made some really good plays," Northern head coach Bobby Gibbons said. "We played with a lot of energy and we were able to hit over their blocks. But they're a very good team with a lot of good hitters and they just played better than we did the last three sets."
Magruder (25-0), which would attain first first state volleyball crown in program history as Scott Zanni finally escaped his bridesmaid status in his 24th season at the helm of the Colonels. Magruder benefited from three seniors, setter Tonessa Jhingory and outside hitters Maya Scott and Kaliyah Moss, whose chemistry prevailed in their fourth season together.
"All the credit goes to them," Zanni said. "We could not have played much worse that first set. When you play like that against a very good team like Northern, you're going to beat [25-15]. But these girls deserve all the accolades. They did all the work. I've been coaching for nearly 25 years and I haven't scored a single point in a match yet."
A similar scenario played out early in each of the first two sets as Magruder owned identical 11-9 lead in each game. Northern dominated the middle and latter portion of the first set as runs from King and Kampsen were bolstered by kills from senior middle hitter Shannon Salo and junior outside hitter Allie Droneberger. King's six straight service winners gave the Patriots a lead they would not relinquish in the first set.
But while the second, third and fourth sets all had similar beginnings with Magruder gaining the upper hand through the first one-third of the frame, Northern never had an answer. Magruder gained a 15-11 lead during a crucial stake of the second set and maintained it as the Patriots simply could not get many rallies going with their normal array of strong servers.
"It just seemed like the energy was not there those last three sets," Droneberger said. "We just didn't have the same energy those last three games that we did in the first set. We were just off. I've been here when we won and now I've been here when we lost and I know it feels now and I never want to have this feeling again. We'll be back."
Magruder sprinted to an 8-2 lead in the third set and the Colonels were willing to trade sideout points through much of the remainder of the frame. After trailing 20-13, Northern rallied to get within 22-19 with libero Mackenzie Detoto serving, but a kill from the Colonels' Sarah Schaup ended the rally and Schaup then provided the last two service winners to seal the third set.
Once again through the early stages of the fourth set, the two teams were almost inseparable, but Magruder forged a 16-12 lead with Scott serving and Moss providing a pair of kills. The Colonels again appeared content to trade sideout points and led 22-17 when Jhingory again set Scott for a kill and set her again for a 23-18 lead.
Northern climbed back to within 23-20 following a kill from Droneberger and a service ace from King, but Jhingory set Moss for a sideout kill then recorded match point on a serve when she rotated into position to set Moss for the clincher. After years of being overshadowed by fellow Montgomery powers Northwest and Sherwood, Magruder finally enjoyed the limelight.
"This was my last match and it's definitely bittersweet to having lost in the state finals," said senior outsider hitter Allie Timbario, who plans to play for Indiana University of Pennsylvania beginning next fall. "But I enjoyed being able to play with this group of girls and play for a state title. It hurts that we couldn't leave with a win, but it was great just to get to this point my senior year."