Police briefs

The following reports were compiled from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick barrack and court records.
Drug arrests reported
On July 9, Deputy Andrew Crum conducted a traffic stop on Southern Maryland Boulevard at Chaneyville Road in Owings.
A police dog scan was conducted which resulted in a positive alert.
A search of the passenger, Craig Robert McDaniel Jr., 34, of Hughesville, revealed seven plastic capsules with suspected heroin in his sock.
A search of the vehicle revealed a syringe which McDaniel admitted was his.
McDaniel was arrested and taken to the Calvert County Detention Center where he was charged with controlled dangerous substance possession not marijuana, CDS possession of paraphernalia and CDS administer equipment-possession/distribute.
McDaniel was released on $5,000 bond and awaits a Sept. 30 district court hearing.
On July 13, Deputy Troy Holt observed a vehicle sitting in the Roland’s parking lot in Chesapeake Beach with two occupants inside who appeared to be passed out.
Holt made contact with the pair, later identified as Jeremy Anthony Desantis, 34, of Chesapeake Beach, and Jennifer Lynn Hamilton, 36, of St. Leonard.
Both woke up but continued to nod out while Holt was speaking with them, according to police reports.
A search of the vehicle revealed a cut straw with suspected heroin residue inside.
Desantis and Hamilton were arrested and taken to the county detention center where they were charged with CDS possession not marijuana and CDS possession of paraphernalia. According to court reco
rds, Desantis remains in jail in lieu of $5,000 bond and Hamilton was released on her own recognizance.
Desantis and Hamilton have district court hearings set for Aug. 29.
Man charged after alleged altercation
On July 14, Deputy Michael Lewis responded to the Citgo gas station in Port Republic for the report of a physical altercation in a vehicle.
Upon making contact with the driver, Terrell James Russell, 33, of Port Republic, Lewis noticed the smell of alcohol coming from the vehicle, according to police reports.
Lewis attempted to conduct standardized field sobriety tests on Russell, who refused to follow instructions and was then arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.
A search of his person revealed two Maryland driver’s licenses, which were confiscated.
A search of the vehicle revealed a large blade, similar to a machete.
Russell was taken to the county detention center where he was charged with failure to obey a reasonable/lawful order, concealing a dangerous weapon and multiple traffic citations for driving under the influence.
Russell was released on $5,000 bond and has a district court hearing on the charges on Aug. 15.
Barn burglarized
On July 9, Deputy Herschel Wilder responded to Forest Lane, Port Republic for the report of a theft.
The complainant advised sometime between June 19 and July 9 someone stole wood from a barn.
The value of the stolen property is approximately $900.
