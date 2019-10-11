Quick recaps on Week 6 in Southern Maryland high school football
Patuxent 7, Northern 6
Dajore Brooks returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown barely a minute into Friday night’s Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover contest to give the Panthers a lead over the visiting Patriots they would never relinquish.
Northern (4-2 overall) reached the end zone with 4 minutes 42 seconds left in the first half on Zach Crounse’s 11-yard touchdown pass to P.J. Schaeffer, but the Patriots missed the extra point and trailed 7-6.
Northern threatened multiple times in the second half, turning the ball over on downs at the Patuxent 9-yard line with 5:17 left in the third quarter and fumbling away a possession in the fourth after driving to the Panthers’ 20.
Later, Northern drove as far as the Patuxent 27 but again turned the ball over on downs with 1:25 to play. The Patriots did get the ball back at the Panthers’ 35 with 25 seconds remaining and managed to work down to the Patuxent 21, but a pass into the end zone fell incomplete as time expired.
Patuxent moved to 4-2 with the win.
La Plata 21, Westlake 12
After spotting the visiting Wolverines a 12-0 lead in the second quarter in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night, the Warriors rallied to win on three straight touchdowns, two on long passes from quarterback Donnie Bowman to wide receiver Tim Smith Jr.
Westlake (2-4, 0-3 SMAC Chesapeake) took a 6-0 lead late in the first quarter when the Wolverines marched 63 yards in nine plays and quarterback Jeremiah Maxwell scored from two yards out.
Late in the second quarter, following a short La Plata punt, Maxwell capped a six-play, 53-yard drive with a 30-yard run that gave the visitors a 12-0 lead with less than one minute left in the first half.
La Plata (4-2, 3-1) took the first steps toward a comeback by answering with a touchdown of its own in the waning seconds of the half. The Warriors needed only four plays to go 65 yards and scored when Bowman connected with Smith on a 39-yard strike to bring the hosts within 12-6 at the intermission.
Following a scoreless third quarter, La Plata took the lead midway through the fourth when Bowman connected with Smith on a 73-yard strike down the left sideline to give the hosts a 14-12 lead with 6:48 remaining.
After the Wolverines turned the ball over on downs in their own territory, Taylun Sanders capped a five-play, 34-yard drive with a 22-yard run and Alexis Bryan added the extra point to finish the scoring.
Huntingtown 33, Chopticon 7
The visiting Hurricanes went to 6-0 after defeating the Braves in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
Huntingtown (6-0, 3-0 SMAC Potomac) led 19-7 at halftime, then added two touchdowns in the third quarter en route to the win.
Chopticon (2-4, 1-3) lost its third straight game.
St. Charles 42, Leonardtown 14
The visiting Spartans bounced back from a one-point loss to Huntingtown in Week 5 with the win over the Raiders in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
St. Charles (4-2, 2-1) led 28-0 in the first half en route to the win.
Leonardtown fell to 0-6, 0-4.
Calvert 35, Thomas Stone 7
The visiting Cavaliers scored 35 unanswered points to knock off the Cougars in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Calvert (3-3, 2-1 SMAC Chesapake) trailed 7-0 after one quarter, then led 13-7 at halftime. The Cavaliers added a touchdown in the third quarter and two more in the fourth for the win.
Stone (2-4, 1-3) lost for the third time in its last four games.
North Point 42, Great Mills 8
The visiting Eagles completed a sweep of St. Mary’s County teams with the win over the Hornets in a SMAC Potomac Division contest on Friday night.
North Point (5-1, 3-1 SMAC Potomac) outscored Chopticon, Leonardtown and Great Mills by a combined 159-21 in wrapping up three straight wins.
Great Mills (2-4, 1-3) lost its second consecutive game.
Lackey 49, McDonough 12
The visiting Chargers went to 6-0 after defeating the Rams in a SMAC Chesapeake Division contest on Friday night.
Lackey (6-0, 3-0 SMAC Chesapeake) led 42-6 at halftime with each team scoring touchdowns in the second half.
McDonough fell to 0-6, 0-4.
St. Mary’s Ryken 49, O’Connell (Va.) 0
On homecoming night in its Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener, the Knights took care of business with Friday night’s shutout.
St. Mary’s Ryken quarterback Trev Nored got the hosts on the board less than two minutes into the game on a 35-yard touchdown pass to junior Dez Williams.
Nored connected with Williams again with 5:38 left in the opening quarter on a 33-yard touchdown strike to put the Knights up 14-0.
With 4:18 left in the first quarter, St. Mary’s Ryken (4-3, 1-0 Washington Catholic Athletic Conference) added to its early lead on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Nored to junior Will Johnson to put the Knights in front 21-0.
In the final minute of the opening quarter, Nored found sophomore Jordan Scarbrough open for a 26-yard touchdown strike as the hosts led 28-0 at the end of one quarter.
In the second quarter, Nored scrambled for a 15-yard rushing touchdown with 9:55 left in the frame to put St. Mary’s Ryken ahead 35-0.
Knights junior Jamaree Bowman rushed for a 24-yard touchdown and Nored rushed for a 19-yard score before halftime to lead 49-0 and both teams were held scoreless in the second half.