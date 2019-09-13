Quick recaps on Week 2 in Southern Maryland high school football
La Plata 22, Great Mills 12
The visiting Warriors picked up their first win of the 2019 season by upending the Hornets in a Southern Maryland Athletic Conference crossover contest on Friday night.
La Plata (1-1 overall) led 7-6 at halftime and 15-12 after three quarters. The Warriors added a fourth-quarter touchdown to extend their lead en route to the victory.
Great Mills fell to 1-1.
North Point 34, Westlake 21
The Eagles scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to surge past the visiting Wolverines in a battle of crosstown rivals on Thursday night.
Tied at 21 early in the fourth quarter of the SMAC crossover contest, North Point quarterback Tedros Gleaton connected with Kroy Myers on a 32-yard touchdown pass with 9 minutes 1 second remaining to push the Eagles’ lead to a 28-21 lead.
With less than a minute remaining, Myers scored on a 37-yard run on a fourth down-and-4 play to allow North Point (2-0) to put the game away.
Earlier, Westlake (1-1) had charged back from a 21-0 deficit, with quarterback Jeremiah Maxwell connecting on a pair of touchdown passes with Jalil Singleton. Kobby Ayim added a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first minute of the fourth quarter, with a two-point pass from Maxwell to Singleton knotting the score with 11:30 to play.
North Point churned out over 200 yards on the ground, while Gleaton completed 9 of 14 passes for 150 yards. The Eagles also lost three fumbles and committed 10 penalties for 105 yards.
Northern 30, Calvert 10
Things started about as badly as possible for the Patriots in Friday night’s SMAC crossover contest versus the visiting Cavaliers as they turned the ball over on two of their first three plays.
After trailing 3-0, Northern eventually settled in to knock off Calvert in dominant fashion.
Northern (2-0) took a 7-3 lead to the half, then took command in the second quarter behind a pair of JP Gross touchdown runs to lead 22-3.
Calvert (1-1) pulled to within 22-10 on a long touchdown pass, but Keith Parks scored on a 57-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth quarter to put the game away.
Gross and Parks exceeded 100 yards to lead a Patriots ground attack that accumulated close to 300 yards, while quarterback Zach Crounse completed 14 of 23 passes for 154 yards.
St. Charles 24, McDonough 0
The Spartans maintained their perfect start to the season with the shutout win over the visiting Rams in a SMAC crossover contest on Thursday evening.
After neither team scored in the first quarter, St. Charles (2-0) broke the scoreless deadlock in the second quarter. Quarterback Klayton Batten bounced off right tackle and raced eight yards for a touchdown to give the Spartans a 6-0 lead with 9:13 remaining in the half.
St. Charles forged a 12-0 lead on its next possession when Deandre Jefferson found a huge hole up the middle and raced 46 yards for another Spartans touchdown with 5:16 remaining in the second quarter.
McDonough (0-2) responded with its best drive of the game and had first and goal at the St. Charles 10-yard line until being pushed backwards. On fourth and goal from the 20, quarterback A.J. Holton had his pass intercepted by Batten who raced 90 yards for a touchdown that gave the hosts an 18-0 lead leading into the locker room at the intermission.
On its second possession of the third quarter, St. Charles took advantage of a short McDonough punt and needed only one play to seal the outcome.
Konner Blount-Foster took a hand off from Batten and bounced outside and scampered 38 yards for a touchdown.
The Spartans were stuffed on three 2-point conversion attempts then missed a point after try on its last score.
Thomas Stone 38, Leonardtown 13
Riley Cannon won his first game as head coach as the visiting Cougars defeated the Raiders in a SMAC crossover contest on Friday night.
Stone (1-1) led 13-0 in the first quarter and extended the advantage to 26-7 late in the second quarter.
Leonardtown, under first-year head coach Justin Cunningham, fell to 0-2.
Lackey 34, Chopticon 7
The visiting Chargers got the best of the Braves in a SMAC crossover contest on Friday night.
Lackey (2-0) got on the board first with an 18-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Russell Echard to senior Jaquan Cobey with 5:44 remaining in the opening quarter.
The Chargers added another touchdown before the opening frame was over on a 4-yard touchdown run from senior Jonathan Thompson with 3:10 left in the first quarter.
Chopticon (1-1) scored its only points of the contest on a 12-yard touchdown pass on third down from senior quarterback Dominic Crampton to Jaidyn Curtis with 2:21 left in the opening half.
In the third quarter, Thompson scored his second touchdown of the game from 31 yards out to put the visitors ahead 21-7 with 4:34 left in the frame.
Lackey added two more rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter on a 38-yard run from senior Jordan Bryant and a 2-yard score from junior Xavier Jarmon.
Huntingtown 40, Patuxent 0
The Hurricanes put 40 or more points for the second straight week in shutting out the visiting Panthers in a SMAC crossover contest on Friday night.
Huntingtown (2-0) led 14-0 after a quarter and 20-0 at halftime. The Hurricanes extended the lead to 33-0 in the third quarter and added one more score in the fourth to wrap up the scoring.
Patuxent fell to 0-2.
St. Mary’s Ryken plays Saturday
The Knights look to grab their first win of the 2019 season when they travel to Prince George’s County to take on McNamara on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
St. Mary’s Ryken (0-2) got out to a 14-0 lead after one quarter against Baltimore’s Calvert Hall last week, but fell 34-14.