Quick recaps on Southern Maryland high school football teams in second-round regional playoff action
Class 2A South Region
Potomac 45, Calvert 7
The Cavaliers saw their season come to an end with the loss on Friday night.
Calvert (5-6 overall), the seventh seed in the region, had earned a spot in the postseason courtesy of a balanced attack and its ability to wear teams down when it gained the early lead. But the Cavaliers' normal path to success was compromised early when the Wolverines scored on each of their first two possessions to claim a 13-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Calvert was unable to reduce the deficit in the second quarter and trailed 28-0 at the intermission when the Wolverines added a touchdown run from Dadrian Carter-Williams then quarterback Dominique Anthony connected with wide receiver Corey Dyches for the second time in the half.
Calvert's Kameron Hawkins returned the ensuing kickoff past midfield, but the Cavaliers failed to get any points before the break.
Potomac, the third seed, added to its lead when kicker Xavier Gwinn connected on a 23-yard field goal with just over two minutes left in the third quarter.
Calvert finally ended the drought when senior quarterback Michael Floria connected with Floyd Harris on a 74-yard scoring strike and Timmy Wood added the extra point to trim the gap to 31-7 heading to the fourth quarter.
The Cavaliers failed to get any closer. Potomac added two more touchdowns in the fourth quarter and invoked the running clock with just over four minutes remaining.
The Cavaliers marched deep into Wolverines territory on their final possession, but time expired with the visitors on the Potomac 7-yard line.
Patuxent hosts Douglass on Saturday
The Panthers travel to Wise High School in Upper Marlboro to play their second-round contest versus Douglass, the top seed in the region on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Patuxent (8-2), the fourth seed, is looking for its ninth straight win.
Class 3A South Region
North Point 28, Oxon Hill 23
The visiting Eagles survived a valiant effort from the Clippers to win on Friday night.
North Point (9-2), the third seed in the region, advances to next week’s 3A state quarterfinals.
On Friday night, the Eagles got the first points of the game on an 8-yard touchdown run from sophomore Michael Craig with 6 minutes 7 seconds left in the opening quarter to lead 6-0.
The second-seeded Clippers (8-3) responded with a 41-yard rushing touchdown from senior Kimon O'Sullivan to take a 7-6 lead with 4:16 remaining in the first quarter.
The Eagles regained the edge at 14-7 on a 57-yard touchdown pass from junior Teddy Gleaton to sophomore Christian Homer with 3:26 left in the opening frame.
Oxon HIll tied the game on a 45-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Robert Montgomery to senior Kyree Clark just 17 seconds after Homer's touchdown reception.
Then with 1:16 to go, North Point gained a 16-14 advantage after a host of Eagles tackled O'Sullivan in the end zone for a safety.
The Clippers held a 17-16 lead at halftime after a 25-yard field goal from junior Wilber Rivera accounted for the only points scored in the second quarter.
North Point recaptured the lead with 2:11 remaining in the third quarter on an 8-yard run from Craig to put the visitors in front 22-17.
Oxon Hill once again responded and regained an edge with an 11-play drive that ended with an O'Sullivan 5-yard rushing score to put the hosts in front 23-22 with 3:17 left in the contest.
After Eagles senior Caelen Carson returned the ensuing kickoff to their own 40, North Point needed just seven plays to punch it in the end zone on a 4-yard score from senior Corey Johnson.
Eagles junior Demarco Cuffey intercepted a pass from Montgomery on the Clippers’ final drive, and the North Point offense was on the field to seal the comeback win after Gleaton took two kneel downs to run out the clock.
Huntingtown 17, St. Charles 8
Trent Connolly passed for a touchdown and ran for another as the Hurricanes scored 14 second-quarter points to take command and win Friday night's game against the visiting Spartans.
With the victory, Huntingtown (11-0) advances to next week’s 3A state quarterfinals. Seeded No. 1 in the classification, the Hurricanes will host eighth-seeded Wilde Lake of Howard County.
Against the Spartans on Friday night, Connolly connected with Cameron Dalrymple on an 8-yard touchdown pass with 8:58 left in the second quarter to cap a 55-yard drive with the game's first points. Later, in the half's final minute, Connolly pushed into the end zone from a yard out to finish a seven-play, 45-yard series with the game's second score, giving the Hurricanes a 14-0 lead at the break.
Bryce LaFollette kicked a 32-yard field goal midway through the third quarter to extend Huntingtown's advantage to 17-0.
St. Charles (8-3) was able to spoil the Hurricanes' shutout bid on Klayton Batten's 11-yard run with 3:04 left in the game, pulling to within 17-8 with Shane Wood's 2-point run, but Huntingtown was able to secure the ensuing onside kick and proceeded to run out the clock.
St. Mary’s Ryken plays Saturday
The Knights compete against Bishop O’Connell of Virginia in a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Metro Division semifinal contest on Saturday. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m.
St. Mary’s Ryken (7-3) is looking for its fifth straight win. The first victory in the streak came in a 49-0 trimuph over O’Connell on Oct. 11