Quick recaps on Southern Maryland high school soccer teams and Northern volleyball playing in the state championships.
Soccer
Girls
Class 2A: Calvert 2, Middletown 1 (2 OT)
London Lewis scored her second goal of the game with 35 seconds left in the second extra period to give the Cavaliers the state title on Saturday night at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.
It is Calvert’s second state championship, first winning it all in 2014.
The Cavaliers (14-3 overall) trailed 1-0 at halftime, then Lewis scored her first goal of the match at about the 20-minute mark of the second half.
The teams remained tied at 1 through the rest of regulation and the first overtime period, then Lewis ended it late in the second overtime.
Class 3A: Northern 5, Wilde Lake 0
Rachel Deresky scored four goals as the Patriots won their second straight state title on Saturday afternoon at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.
Deresky’s first goal gave Northern (17-3) the lead and it would continue to pad on to it as the game went along.
Nicole Bissett scored to make it 2-0 and Deresky’s second goal of the contest pushed the advantage to 3-0 and that would be the halftime score.
Deresky scored both goals in the second half to wrap up her big day and clinching the team’s back-to-back state titles.
Boys
Class 2A: Century 1, La Plata 0
Roughly 12 minutes into the contest, Century’s Alex Grasso buried a free kick for what ultimately was the only goal in the Warriors’ loss on Thursday night at Loyola University's Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.
La Plata (14-5-1) came close on a few occasions, it was never able to bring the plan to fruition against Century, of Carroll County.
It was the Warriors’ first state final since 2015.
Class 4A: Walt Whitman 3, Leonardtown 1
The Raiders got behind early and never recovered in the loss on Saturday night at Loyola University’s Ridley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.
Walt Whitman, of Montgomery County, scored the opening goal almost 15 minutes into the contest then added another later in the first half to lead 2-0 at halftime.
Walt Whitman scored again nearly 15 minutes into the second half to make it a 3-0 lead.
Kobe Harris ended the shutout for Leonardtown with a goal with eight minutes to play, trimming the deficit to 3-1.
The Raiders finish the season 19-1.
Volleyball
Class 3A: Magruder 3, Northern 1
The Patriots fell in four sets on Saturday night at the University of Maryland’s Ritchie Coliseum in College Park.
Northern (20-1) won the opening set 25-15, then fell in the final three by scores of 25-19, 25-19 and 25-20.
Magruder, of Montgomery County, led the first set 11-9, but Northern rallied back to lead 18-13 and finished with the win. The Patriots ended the opening frame with a 16-4 run.
Magruder again led 11-9 in the second set and extended the lead to 17-13 and 20-16 before tying up the match at a set apiece with the 25-19 win.
Northern trailed 8-2 and 14-8 in third set, then rallied to get to within 22-19 only to see Magruder win the final three points.
The fourth set was tied at 10, then Magruder got to out to 18-13 and 23-18 advantages before taking the set and the state title.