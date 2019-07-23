The Calvert County Planning Commission received an update July 17 on the endeavor to bring current the county’s two-decade-old transportation plan.
The effort to represent the current transportation needs of the county has been hampered with delays and workshop cancellations.
“We are continuing to work with our consultant to prepare for the workshop. This has taken a little longer than we thought,” Deputy Director of Planning Britany Waddell said.
Sabra & Associates Inc., which specializes in multimodal transportation planning, travel forecasting, traffic engineering, geospatial analysis and civil engineering, was hired to consolidate the analysis of existing conditions and prior studies, as well as indentifying improvements and projects to enhance livability, safety and mobility.
Waddell said that Sabra is currently processing some of the data so that the department of planning and zoning can show the comparisons with various town centers and growth patterns.
She said they desire to provide the planning commission with a comprehensive approach to looking at the data and “not come to you guys before we were ready.”
Three public workshops were scheduled for spring 2019 to gather citizen input. The county hosted its first workshop April 2 at Calvert Middle School. Only 18 citizens showed up.
Sabra conducted the April workshop and previewed plans and studies conducted over the past decade, as well as shared transportation conditions that currently exist in the county, according to county staff.
Afterward, the remaining two workshops were initially rescheduled from the spring to July and August, but now both will be held 6:30 p.m. on August 14 at Calvert Pines Senior Center.
“We didn’t want to rush the second workshop, but given the timeline of the second and third workshop it has been combined,” Waddell said.
“Who decided to combine?” planning member Robert Reed asked.
Waddell said it was a staff-level decision, to include Planning Director Mark Willis, as they desired to have one sit down to talk about the findings.
Furthermore, she said once the draft was ready, they did not want to hold it. However, Willis did want to go through it before releasing to the public.
“It was an opportunity to do both, and get the draft out to the public as soon as possible,” Waddell explained.
She said the workshop will include a discussion of the data and the findings from the analysis also talking through an outline for the proposed draft.
Calls for an analysis on the volume of traffic in Calvert to be completed before the county adopts a new comprehensive plan, determining the vision for the county for the next 20 years, have been abundant and date back more than three years.
Last year, Willis requested a multimodal transportation plan to cover the entire county and its 700 miles of roadways, noting it was preferable than conducting a traffic study that may only look at a single intersection or town center.
“Our roads are already congested. How much more growth before traffic comes to a stop? And increased traffic – crawling along — increases air pollution?” Dunkirk Area Concerned Citizens Association President J.P. Sherkus rhetorically asked.
Sherkus told The Calvert Recorder that he wants the transportation plan to be completed before the comprehensive plan is passed, for fear it will bring more growth and traffic to the county’s already stressed roadways. A hearing to adopt the comprehensive plan was already scheduled Tuesday, July 23.
Sherkus and his wife Phylis attended the initial transportation plan workshop and said it was a “waste of time” and that the consultant was “unprepared and have not been heard from since.”
Staff plans to release a draft to the public after the consultant has reviewed and incorporated feedback from the combined workshop.
The community will have an opportunity to give comments to the planning board after the August workshop. Public comments received by Sept. 6 will be processed and put in the planning board’s packet in time for a Sept. 26 work session, according to Waddell.
