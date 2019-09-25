Every year, Dotty Greene would anxiously await the start of the Calvert County Fair.
Sure, the exhibits, rides, agriculture and camaraderie were fun, but Greene had an ulterior motive back in the 1940s.
“I remember as a 4-H’er I used to wait for the fair book to come in the mail, and as soon as it came we would look through it to see what exhibits were going to be in the fair,” said Greene, who would promptly enter jams, jellies, vegetables, canned meats, clothing and flowers. “And if we didn’t have something for an exhibit, we would get something because that was a way for us to get money to buy Christmas presents. A good year we would make $25.”
Nancy Zinn collected blue ribbons over the years after entering everything from canned goods to frozen foods (yes, frozen foods) to a wool suit to flowers and baked goods.
“The secret is to just make sure you follow the recipe,” Zinn said of her trademark pound cake.
Now Greene, an honorary director, and Zinn, an assistant director, are part of the driving force that hopes to ensures the 133rd annual event goes off without a hitch when it opens today at 4 p.m. with sneak preview night.
“It never gets old,” said Zinn, who has been part of the 36-member fair board for the last decade. “It’s an agricultural fair so it’s good to carry on the tradition of Calvert County farmers and we have people who come to the fair looking for that aspect. They also come looking for rides. It’s exciting every year. We plan all year for this.”
Today is feed the needy day, Thursday is special needs and senior citizen’s day, Friday is youth day, Saturday is family day and Sunday is billed as military day.
Last year’s fair drew more than 36,000 visitors.
“We didn’t use to have as much entertainment,” Zinn said, “But now we try to provide as much as we can so the kids will come. It’s a county fair, so you don’t want everything to change. You want some of that history to remain, but you also have to adapt it to what people want.”
“People really like animal shows and that high-wire act,” Greene said. “We try not to have the same acts every year; we try to get new acts every couple of years.”
The Calvert Idol contest will be celebrating its 10th anniversary, and previous winners have been invited back to celebrate.
Some new acts this year will be chainsaw sculpture artist Joseph Stebbing, motorcycle-based Wild Wheels Thrill Area, All-Star Barnyard Review Pig Racing, and the return of Flumpa Live after a seven-year absence.
Some of the exhibitors making their first appearance will be American Chestnut Land Trust and Calvert Marine Museum’s Sea Scouts.
“We want an educational aspect as well as the fun part,” Greene said, referring to the ACLT and Jefferson Patterson Park & Museum, among others.
There will also be more than 15 food and drink vendors along Hunger Pain Lane.
Baltimore-based Rosedale Attractions will be supplying the carnival rides and games. The company has been supplying the rides and games to the fair for more than 40 years.
“It sometimes can be a headache, but it’s always fun,” said Rosedale co-owner Joseph Gaylin,whose grandfather founded the company in 1928. “Our No. 1 thing is seeing the smiles on people’s faces.”
The company is supplying 25 rides, 12 games and five food trailers, which takes about 30 employees about eight hours to set up.
“We’re on the edge of our seats making sure everyone is safe,” Gaylin said, “because safety is so important.”
Rosedale also donates a $1,250 scholarship to the winners of the Lord Calvert and Miss Tranquility competition.
The fair used to be held at the Park and Ride off Armoury Road, but lack of space precipitated the move to its current location in the early 1990s.
Both Zinn and Greene said the hardest part is anticipating the weather.
“You do the same thing and just hope good weather comes and that it doesn’t rain all week,” Zinn said.
“We’ve had to shift things inside in previous years to make sure the show goes on,” Greene said. “That makes for a very long day, but it’s nice to be able to execute your plan and then to see it work.”
Preliminary reports indicate sunny weather in the low-80s throughout the duration of the fair.
Both women agreed their favorite memory is when traffic gets backed up for miles.
“We know that people get upset about the traffic, but it pleases us because we work all year for this fair and you want people to come,” Zinn said.
“We love traffic,” exclaimed Greene, who pumped her arm for effect, “because when the people show up, that makes us happy.”
The women will be working 10- to 12-hour days to make sure everything continues running smoothly.
“I love just being there with the people,” Greene said. “Just standing out there and talking with groups of people it always amazes me. It’s just a wonderful feeling to have that many people gather, and they seem so happy to be there just being able to enjoy everything.”
The Calvert County Fair will be open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25; 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, through Saturday, Sept. 28, and 9 a.m. To 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Admission is $5, free for ages 11 and younger. From 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday, no vehicles will be allowed to make a left turn off Route 231 into the fairgrounds. Satellite parking will be available Friday at Hallowing Point Park, and Saturday and Sunday at College of Southern Maryland.
For more information, go to www.calvertcountyfair.com, or for discounts on carnival ride coupons, go to www.rosedaleatractions.com.
Twitter: @CalRecMICHAEL