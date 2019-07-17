A 45-foot vessel described as an ocean yacht that was docked in St. Leonard Creek at the Vera’s White Sands Beach Club marina was heavily damaged by an early-morning fire Thursday, state officials reported.
According to a report from the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the boat fire was discovered around 4:18 a.m. by a waterman. Investigators reported the blaze originated on the vessel’s stern. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The fire marshal’s report stated the estimated loss totals $161,000. The vessel’s owner was identified in the report as Wesley Coughlin. Ten firefighters were dispatched to the scene and had the fire under control in 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.
A report from the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department stated that the vessel “was positioned away from the pier.”
Anyone with any information that could aid investigators handling this incident is asked to contact the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Southern Regional Office at either 443-550-6820 or 410-456-1722. Maryland Natural Resources Police are also investigating the incident.
